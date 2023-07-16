The last thing 16-year-old Alexandria Shoppa remembers before passing out from carbon monoxide poisoning is her “Mawmaw” whimpering and calling out for her late husband.

Alexandria’s “bonus grandmother” would be dead minutes later. Her body was found by her daughter on a Sunday, appropriately the Lord’s day, when she would be reunited with her husband of 52 years, she devoutly believed. Marilyn Joy Malone was 72.

Alexandria, who goes by “Alex,” somehow survived the gradual poisoning, but only through fast-acting medical assistance and a series of divine interventions, her family believes. She was found unconscious several hours after the poisoning began shutting down her body, one organ at a time.

Alex experienced all the common symptoms: dizziness, headache, vomiting, confusion and weakness before losing consciousness.

“I felt it as soon as I stood up next to my bed at 2 a.m. to turn off the light,” she told me. “I had to hold on to the walls.”

Alex’s mother, April Scott Shoppa, is convinced that this was precisely when Malone died on her couch, along with her dog, Peanut.

“I truly believe Mawmaw passed at that point and Pawpaw was there to take her home. Her children found a picture taken at 2 a.m. on Mawmaw’s phone of her feet. I believe she was trying to get a picture of Pawpaw,” said Shoppa, who stayed at a nearby hotel with her husband that night.

Alex, who lives in Valparaiso, was visiting Malone last month in Pineville, Louisiana, a small town a few hours northwest of New Orleans. Alex was close to joining her Mawmaw and Pawpaw in the afterlife when Malone’s daughter found her inside the mobile home. It had lost power the day before and, as usual, Malone cranked up her generator to provide some power.

This time, though, the generator’s fumes leaked into her home like a silent killer in the night.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas formed by the incomplete combustion of fuels. When people are exposed to CO gas, the CO molecules will displace the oxygen in their bodies and lead to poisoning. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year because of accidental CO poisoning.

The CO level in Malone’s mobile home surpassed 500 ppm, nearing the level for certain death. Alex had been breathing it for more than 12 hours.

“It’s horrifying to think,” Shoppa said.

This is what killed Malone and what overtook Alex, who had just enjoyed a night of Oreos, ice cream sandwiches and the TV show “Cops” with her beloved Mawmaw.

A few hours later, cops arrived with emergency responders to whisk Alex to a hospital in nearby Alexandria, coincidentally. What wasn’t a coincidence, according to the family, is how Alex was rescued and survived the incident. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

Malone’s sister was physically unable to pull Alex’s limp body out of the home and away from additional CO poisoning. She called out for help to Alex’s 15-year-old cousin, Cace Malone, who was mowing the lawn. He initially couldn’t hear her screams until his riding mower ran out of gas.

“If the mower didn’t run out of gas at that exact moment, Cace never would have heard her,” Shoppa said. “It’s an act of God, I swear.”

Cace rushed inside to pull out Alex. She was soiled by vomit and urine. Initially, he thought Alex had died too. But then they saw her twitch. Alex’s stepfather, Mike Shoppa, arrived from the hotel.

“Look at me, Alexandria! Look at me!” he repeatedly told her on the porch. “Alexandria, you gotta stay with me!”

April heard the frantic exchange on her phone after she called 911.

“He was trying to keep my baby girl conscious,” she said. “Again, horrifying.”

Alex could hear his voice. But her body couldn’t respond. No words came out.

Since Alex’s first words as a baby, her Mawmaw and Pawpaw treated her as their biological granddaughter although there is no blood relation.

“They took us in as family when I lived in Louisiana and my husband at the time decided to leave us when Alex was just 1 year old,” April said. “If I didn’t have them at the time, I’m not sure where we would be.”

She adopted Alex at birth and they moved back to Indiana when she was 3. Every year since then, they made pilgrimages to Pineville to spend time with the Malones, who adopted them as family. When Calvin Owen Malone died two years ago in an accident, Alex was devastated.

“He was her only grandpa left,” Shoppa said.

The family believes he was there for Alex when she needed it most: during the ambulance ride to the hospital and the medical air flight to a children’s hospital in New Orleans. Alex had to be intubated and sedated. Her parents were informed of all the potential long-term effects of prolonged CO exposure. Possible kidney failure and dialysis. Heart attack possibility. Fluid in her lungs.

“It was a scene no parent should have to go through,” April said.

She prayed nonstop during the 90-minute flight. She also sent out an online prayer-chain request. Their church pastor in the Region contacted another pastor in Louisiana who asked two church members to visit the New Orleans hospital and pray over Alex. Meanwhile, the family’s former church pastor just happened to be in New Orleans for a religious convention.

“This isn’t just coincidence, you know,” he told April. “Can I come see you at the hospital?”

He prayed over Alex in the middle of the night.

“God was the only one who could save her at this point,” April said.

The next day, Alex was airlifted to another hospital for hyperbaric oxygen therapy. In a hyperbaric chamber, the air pressure is two to three times higher than normal air pressure, helping your lungs gather much more oxygen than at normal air pressure to fight bacteria.

“All the doctors were thinking she would be there for weeks or a month,” April said.

Alex walked out of the hospital 72 hours after the initial incident. Her health is returning to normal, with no detectable long-term effects.

“The Lord is the ultimate healer,” April said. “I want Alex to share her testimony.”

She also wants her daughter to become a public voice for the needed use of CO monitors in homes, businesses and everywhere else. Malone’s mobile home didn’t have any CO detection monitors.

“It can prevent what happened to me,” Alex said.

“My daughter’s testimony can save lives,” her mother said.