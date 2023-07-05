Climate change. Abortion. Illegal immigration. Gun control. Presidential politics. Somewhere in this list of controversial topics should be the roundabouts of Valparaiso.

Since the city’s first roundabout was installed many years ago, I’ve heard motorists complaining about them. These complaints, from city residents and outsiders alike, have been driving in circles since the first mention of that first roundabout.

“They’re dangerous.”

“They’re confusing.”

“They’re death traps without stop signs.”

“Keep them in Europe and keep them out of Indiana.”

I've heard them all. And I disagree. I love roundabouts. I love everything about them. Their design. Their purpose. Even their controversy.

When I’m driving my car or riding my bicycle, I prefer to keep moving and never stopping. Roundabouts are perfectly designed configurations to keep motorists moving. No complaints from me. Not one complaint since day one.

This is why I’ve always wanted to visit the city of Carmel, located just north of Indianapolis. The city of roughly 100,000 residents and countless tourists is internationally known for its roundabout network. Since the late 1990’s Carmel has been building and replacing signalized intersections with roundabouts, more than 138 of them and more than any other city in the country.

To me, it’s transportation nirvana regardless if I’m driving my car, riding my bicycle or walking on a stroll. On Saturday, I did all three in Carmel after attending a Dave Matthews Band concert the night before in nearby Noblesville. I can’t decide which of the two experiences I enjoyed more.

(My next column will explore the soul-touching experience of live music performed with thousands of like-minded fans all singing and pulsating together as a single live organism.)

Carmel is known as the “Capital of Roundabouts,” and now I know why. Even the city’s extensive and impressive bike trail system, which I will circle back to in a minute, has several roundabouts. It’s a beautiful thing. (Watch a video of my experiences at NWI.com.)

“Roundabouts move traffic more efficiently and reduce the number of fatalities and serious-injury accidents,” the city’s website states. “They work because of their safety record, their compatibility with the environment, their aesthetics and their ability to make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to navigate.”

The number of injury accidents in Carmel have reduced by about 80% and the number of accidents overall by about 40%, the site states. These figures are similar to those reported by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Simply put, roundabouts work wonderfully if they’re used properly.

On Saturday, I watched this in action from my car, from my bike and on foot. Most of the city residents have learned how to properly cruise through roundabouts, knowing how to slow down, how to merge into the circle, and how to know which exit to leave the roundabout.

Roundabouts can be a bit daunting at first. I remember teaching my son and daughter how to drive and first approaching a roundabout. It can seem like a circle of death to newcomers. Especially older people who’ve been raised with stop signs, stoplights and constant stopping.

Carmel’s roundabouts help drivers save 272 tanker trucks of fuel each year, according to city data. Also, roundabouts are more environmentally friendly with less idling for vehicles, less gas burned and better fuel economy. Plus, there are no traffic lights to install or maintain.

Problems with roundabouts arise when motorists are either too timid or too aggressive. Or if they’re simply too fearful to confidently drive with the circular current of moving vehicles. I’ve written about crashes in roundabouts. And I’ve almost been in a few. I get it. Things can be dicey if traffic is heavy.

Another aspect of roundabouts I enjoy are the art installations at the center of many of them, showcasing artists’ work to thousands of motorists every day.

I was even more impressed with Carmel’s comprehensive network of bicycle trails, paths and greenways, including the holy grail of Hoosier trails, the Monon Greenway, formerly the Monon Railroad.

It’s a glorious trail, constructed to near perfection through the city and connecting to the Carmel Access Bikeways, a network of routes and loops on the city’s existing local streets and multi-use paths. There’s nothing quite like it in Indiana. My wife and I rode 20 miles that day. It felt like two miles, thanks to all the attractions and distractions.

The distance between Carmel and Northwest Indiana is about 150 miles, but it feels like a world away from our Region, which largely ridicules roundabouts and ignores bike trails. I understand that Carmel is an affluent community with deep pockets and a wealthy tax base. I don’t expect any community in our Region, including Valparaiso, to create anything like it.

This is why it’s worth the two-hour drive to Carmel. Bring disposable cash. Bring bikes if you can. More importantly, bring your imagination for 21st century aspects of transportation that could someday be implemented here.