Geronimo, a 33-foot sailboat, slowly pulled into Washington Park Marina after a short venture in Lake Michigan.

It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Michigan City. The water glistened. The sun splashed on every boat in the crowded harbor. Only one thing was missing.

“No wind at all,” crew member Kevin Comerford said as Geronimo motored back into its dock slip.

Without wind, a sailboat is like a fishing line without a hook.

“Wind and waves are when this thing comes alive,” said Herb Philbrick, Geronimo’s second-generation owner.

Since it was built in 1994, Geronimo has competed 28 times in the prestigious Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Island, the longest annual freshwater sailing race in the world.

“The Mac is the race,” Philbrick said as crew members secured the sailboat to the dock.

The “Mac” is recognized as one of the most prestigious sailing races on the planet, attracting sailors from Maine to California and from Hong Kong to Australia. This year, there will be more than 250 boats and roughly 3,000 sailors including Philbrick and his six-member crew.

“It becomes a bucket list thing,” Michael Lunn told me last Sunday on the dock.

This weekend, Philbrick and Lunn will be competing in their 25th Mac race, allowing them induction into the fabled Island Goats Sailing Society.

“As legend goes, by the time you’re in the Island Goats Society, you’re …” Lunn said.

“An old goat,” Philbrick said, interrupting him.

“Yes, you either look like or smell like an old goat,” Lunn said with a laugh.

Sailors who've been inducted into this esteemed group share the same characteristic quality - a sense of humor about the absurdity of all the situations they've endured every July sailing from Chicago to Mackinac.

“You do about 15 Macs and you’re like, I’ve kind of had enough of this race,” Lunn said. “But then you say, if I could just get to 25 someway, somehow. This race kind of sucks you in. Our prizes are brag flags.”

The Mac race started in 1898 with a mere five boats. By 1906, the race had developed a healthy following and the original Mackinac trophy was purchased. Since 1921, the race has run consecutively every year despite fickle winds, unpredictable weather and dangerous Lake Michigan currents.

It’s an annual test of strength, endurance, strategy and willpower.

“We’re pushing the boat day and night during the race,” Lunn said. “This race is usually won at night.”

Fellow crew member Kevin Comerford folded up a sail before joining our conversation. “The Mac is a fun race because you’re basically camping out on a boat. But no campfires allowed,” he said.

The experience makes sailors a little more unflappable with life’s uncharted destinations.

“Night storms make the paperwork on your desk less intimidating,” said Lunn, managing director of NWI Commercial Property Solutions in Crown Point.

“I’m not smart enough to get out of this race,” Philbrick joked.

Two of the Geronimo’s crew members are in college.

“We want Gen Z to step up,” Lunn said.

There are more Hoosier sailors than you’d think.

“You think of corn and farmers, not sailors. But there are a lot of good people from our Region in the sailing community, including engineers, carpenters and mill workers,” Lunn said. “It’s a very attainable sport. Some boats cost as much as a used car.”

Sailboats for the Mac must be larger than 27 feet. Some entrants navigate finely tuned yachts with the latest technology and gadgetry. The Geronimo, a C&C SR 33 boat, has undergone dozens of changes over the years.

“All to keep it ship-shape,” Philbrick said, loosening up his weathered orange life vest.

The race begins Saturday in Chicago, with many boats getting to Mackinac Island on Monday.

“Sunday is a stretch,” Philbrick said. “Tuesday is not unheard of.”

One year, Geronimo finished the Mac in 36 hours.

“If the wind is pushing 30 over your shoulder and you have healthy waves, this boat will surf,” Philbrick said.

“It’s all wind power and clean energy,” Lunn added.

In an email Lunn sent to crew members this week, he wrote, “The first 230 miles is really just about going fast. Predicting wind shifts and shore breezes is two parts luck and one part math.”

“Sail the wind you are in,” he wrote, meaning make the most of immediate conditions.

Lunn has written recaps from his previous races through the years.

“Without it, the races blur together into a fine puree of memories - mostly pleasant, some painful, some outright sad,” he said.

It’s not unheard of for sailors competing in the Mac to be tossed overboard. They’re required to wear a tracking device for safety purposes. Every boat has a satellite transponder, allowing online observers to track its whereabouts and the course.

“You can follow the whole fleet,” Lunn said. (Visit www.cycracetomac.com for more info.)

Earlier this week, the crew converged at the marina to complete its final preparations for Saturday’s race. Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column at NWI.com.

“We are lightening the boat as much as possible,” Lunn explained.

One of the guys went into the water to clean out algae stuck to the boat. The difference between third and tenth place is usually less than a half-knot of average boat speed. They swapped out a light beacon for the boat’s man-overboard life sling. They also posted crew shift schedules, created the food menu, and stocked “island bags” of clothes once they arrive at the island.

“This is the glamor side of yacht racing,” Lunn joked.

It wasn’t too early to begin checking the wind forecast for this weekend. Wind is the dearest friend and most menacing foe for sailors. This is especially true for the Mac race.

In a column next week, I’ll tell readers how Geronimo fared and I’ll share a love story that first set sail thanks to "the Mac."

