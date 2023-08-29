The school bully walked past me in the hallway of Kennedy King Middle School in Gary.

“Look, it’s the fat kid club!” he yelled out.

I was walking to class with two of my friends. He was right. We were all fat. But we didn’t have a club. We probably had eaten a few BLT clubs in our life, though.

It was 1975. Ninety-nine percent of that year was a haze to me. Yet I still remember that incident. Shame on me.

I should have forgotten that bully’s remark the next day or next month or next decade. I didn’t. It’s as fresh in my mind as a doughnut from the long-gone Glen Park Bakery, one of my favorite places in the world as a boy. And it showed throughout much of my youth.

When I was a kid, I hated back-to-school shopping and having to go to the "huskies" department for overweight boys.

“Jerry, it looks like you need a large waist size in these new corduroy pants!” my mother would tell me at the Kmart store in Miller.

It felt like she was using a bullhorn to alert all the blue-light special customers to my growing weight problem. Ahhhh, good times. To this day, when someone asks me how old I was in dusty photos from that era, I reply, “I was FAT years old.” True story.

Being fat isn’t the ideal way to go through middle school and high school. The experience has formed much of my mindset and self-image throughout adulthood. Being fat, obese or overweight isn’t only a physiological condition. It’s a psychological affliction. This is especially true in our younger, formative years.

Many of us have childhood dramas and traumas that linger long into our adulthood, much longer than they deserve to be. You’d think we would have the ability to shed those memories, unshackle our negative experiences and escape the worst aspects of our youth. You’d think wrongly. It’s not that easy.

There is a blurry line between childhood traumas and adult rationalizations, with most of us creating coping mechanisms to deal with daily struggles initially created in our youth. My experience was not traumatizing, but this topic seems to keep emerging with troubled people I write about.

“I truly believe we need to understand the effects of childhood trauma and learn how to support our family, friends, co-workers and others we come in contact with,” said Elaine Spicer, director of the Institute for Community and Family Resilience. “We are the key to helping folks heal from trauma and keep our community healthy and safe. It’s how to take care of ourselves and one another.”

Spicer, a licensed clinical social worker from Gary, is a longtime reader who routinely points out to me how childhood traumas and dramas play a pivotal role in our mental health and our ability to learn from it. It’s all about coping mechanisms that are so pervasive in our lives that we forget we’re doing them.

“The science of trauma tells us clearly that little to no learning takes place when the brain is wired and fired by fear,” she said. “And it is brain science.”

I’ve learned as a professional listener that vulnerable people will always find a way to connect with each other. It’s human nature to do so. Slicer suggests utilizing trauma-informed language such as “I hear you,” “I believe you” and “I support you.” None of this existed when I attended school.

A few years ago, I bumped into that middle school bully from my youth. I hadn’t seen him in more than 40 years. I guarantee he has no recollection of his memorable remark to me in the hallway. Just kids being kids. Still, it’s been rattling in my head like a razor blade in a balloon. In time, I’ve learned how to use it to cut excess fat from my body. Silver linings, right?

As for that boyhood bully, he now looks to be a longtime member of the club I once served as chairman. Karma? Possibly.

Fortunately, I’ve used that fat kid from my early days to motivate me when it comes to eating, exercise and health. That fat kid has a chip on his shoulder the size of a 1975 Chevy Vega, which I once owned. That car went to the junkyard in the ‘80s. That chip has remained riveted to my shoulder.

Last week, I mentioned this to James O’Connor, owner of Team O’Connor Martial Arts and Fitness in Chesterton. After a workout training session, I joked about my inner-child fat kid who has never grown up.

“You need to have a funeral for that fat kid,” he told me. “He no longer exists. Let’s bury him.”

I loved the concept of a funeral for the fat kid. And similar funerals for all of inner children in us who need to be buried and eulogized. Today’s column is the rough draft for my fat kid.

Maybe your hurt and troubled inner child needs to have a funeral too.