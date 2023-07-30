Lacy Thomas doesn’t know her age.

She also doesn’t know how to tie her shoestrings, how to initiate a conversation with a stranger, or how to read this newspaper column.

But the 32-year-old autistic woman instinctively knew what to do when she first witnessed Steve Honoré joyfully singing to customers while giving out free samples at a Costco store.

She smiled and hugged him. No words were needed. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

This exchange took place a couple of years ago. Lacy has since hugged Honoré every time she’s visited the store with her mother, Sandy Thomas. He sings to Lacy. She flashes her mega-watt smile.

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine!” Honoré sang to her again earlier this week. “You make me happy on a Tuesday. You always make me smile right here at Costco!”

Lacy again didn’t have to say a word. She just hugged him and blushed.

“Speaking of goosebumps, greatness is here!” Honoré loudly proclaimed as customers nabbed samples from his table. “

Lacy handed him an envelope.

“Happy birthday Steve,” she wrote on it with little balloons floating around his name.

“Thank you for making my day!” Honoré sung to her. “No matter what kind of day I’m having, you make my day.”

Honoré sings to customers during every work shift. His impromptu performances are as familiar as the store’s foot-long hot dogs and slices of pizza. He not only hands out free samples of items. He also gives out free hugs, smiles and fist bumps.

“Doing this puts a smile on my face because I get to give smiles to people,” Honoré told me as Lacy quietly watched on. “When you give smiles, this is what’s most important in life.”

He looked at Lacy. She shyly smiled and checked on her dog, Charlie, who she rolls around in a stroller. The two are inseparable, though his physical condition is in bad shape.

“He may not have much more time with us,” Sandy Thomas whispered.

Lacy petted Charlie and placed him back inside his stroller.

She likes to touch but doesn’t like to be touched. Near bedtime at night, Lacy lies down beside her mother and gently pets her arm. She does this repeatedly before going to her bedroom to sleep.

Lacy has unspoken virtues that she lives by. Again, few words are needed.

Don’t complain. Show gratitude. Don’t hurt anyone’s feelings. And say thank you for everything.

She often repeats herself, recalling whatever just happened in her life. After a visit to Costco, she talks about Honoré the rest of the day. I did the same thing after first meeting him.

“Dr. Lacy is the first person who can make me speechless,” Honoré told me.

The 44-year-old Detroit native is a former General Motors engineer who lives in Munster with his wife, Dr. Donna Farin Honoré, an OB/GYN physician at Community Hospital in their town. They met in Michigan when she was working on her hospital residency in the Detroit area. She is originally from Chicago so they settled on a midway point between their hometowns - Northwest Indiana.

The couple often shopped at a Costco, enjoying free samples like most customers. She told him, “I could see you giving out samples and making people’s day.” She was just joking because of his outgoing personality. To make her laugh, he told her he would do it.

“Next thing you know, I’m doing my best to make people smile,” Honoré said. “For me, it’s not merely giving out samples. It’s brightening someone’s day. Hopefully, the smile you give someone will help them to help others to smile. A chain reaction of smiles is my modus operandi.”

When he began giving out food samples, he instinctively began singing to them as well. He loves Motown tunes and eventually bolts out a sing-song sampling for customers. His repertoire of music is endless. His casual conversations turn into encore performances.

“Sing, sing a song,” he sang as Lacy watched him in action. “Make it simple, to last your whole life long!”

When two customers bumped into each after years of seeing each other, Honoré didn’t miss a beat.

“Reunited and it feels so good!” he sang as they danced. “Reunited and it’s understood.”

They laughed and hugged. Lacy gently smiled.

“She’s shy and doesn’t know what to say if someone asks her something,” her mother told me.

Lacy has talents that others don’t possess. This includes remembering people long after others forget an exchange. She’ll be back soon to visit Honoré and again sample his joy.

“Bye, Steve!” she said when she left his popular spot in the crowded store.

“Lacy has a huge heart. People are more important to her than anything else,” her mother said. “Some people might think she’s a burden, but I don’t feel that way. She’s my special blessing that I don’t deserve.”

