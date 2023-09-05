Have you been hearing whispers again of the controversial C-word - COVID?

“I know three people who have it right now,” Karen S., a reader, told me.

“COVID has unfortunately returned to our local area. We are having more and more patients test positive, which is frustrating,” a hospital emergency room specialist told me.

“This version that’s flying around right now, it’s for real,” Kate Snow told viewers last week.

She didn’t say this on her normal media platform, the NBC Nightly News. She released a video on TikTok and other social media as a public service announcement from her home.

“I thought that I was like a unicorn, that I couldn’t get COVID because I was exposed so many times in the last three years. But … I got it now,” Snow said with a raspy voice. “It’s not the worst thing I’ve ever had but it sucks."

Snow’s husband, Chris, a social media friend of mine, contracted COVID in early 2020 after the pandemic first hit. “My husband had it really bad,” Snow said.

She wanted to spread the word about a virus that is re-emerging in our country through a new variant, BA.2.86. It’s a designated variant of Omicron, a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These mutant variants are relentless. They’re also as contagious as fear, lies and politics.

“Maybe think about masking in public and definitely get your vaccines,” Snow said.

It’s sound advice, but many of us don’t want to talk again about masking in public. This is especially true in the Hoosier state, which prides itself on personal freedoms.

"I believe the individual has the right to make their own decisions when it comes to their health and health care. It is long overdue to restore personal responsibility in America," La Porte County Commissioner Joe Haney said. "I want to reassure the citizens of La Porte County that I am as committed to individual liberty and bodily autonomy now as ever."

In 2020, before he was elected, Haney spoke before the Board of Commissioners opposing their support of a mask mandate based on its unconstitutionality and relative ineffectiveness in controlling the spread of a virus.

"For these reasons and others, I will not support or vote for any mask mandates," he said.

During the pandemic, I wore a facial mask in public only when I had to, or was forced to while shopping at stores. At that time, this issue was politically weaponized, dividing Americans even more. Assumptions were made. Allegations were issued. This attitude has lingered like the virus itself.

“Where’s your mask? Where’s your mask!” a conservative demonstrator yelled to me earlier this year.

He stood alongside other protestors near Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso when first lady Jill Biden visited the campus for a public appearance. I tried explaining that I wasn’t some kind of mask Nazi, but he was still living in 2020 for multiple reasons.

Three-plus years since COVID first infected our lives, I won’t be wearing a mask again when this new variant reinfects parts of our country, including this Region.

“You pick your risks. I’ll pick mine,” I wrote in a column in 2020. I stand by that public stance.

I’m not disputing the scientific fact designed to flatten the curve of another virus outbreak. My dispute is how people pick and choose when and where to wear a mask, just as they pick and choose everything else to bolster their choices in life, from passages in the Bible to their judgments against others.

If public health is someone’s primary concern, here are a few concerns of mine.

Should I cut you off at a bar when I think you’ve reached your alcohol limit, possibly endangering others on your drive home? Should I slap that cigarette out of your hand for fear of secondhand smoke in social situations? Should I stop you from gorging on yet another super-sized meal, despite your obesity, citing legitimate concerns about higher health care costs for everyone else?

Our country’s annual death statistics for heart disease, lung cancer, alcoholism and obesity far outweigh the morbidity data related to COVID-19 and its variants these past three years. I understand that my viewpoint may create a different kind of social distancing with some readers.

In 2020, wearing a mask, or not, became the visible emblem for our public stance regarding the COVID-19 health crisis. It also became a culture war with battlegrounds in every community.

“If stores mandate masks, we have decided to stand our ground and not go, even if it's Costco,” Natalie M., a reader told me. “I’m done letting the government control us.”

According to government data, weekly hospital admissions due to COVID symptoms have spiked about 20% in the past month. Other surveillance data has been paused or inconsistent since the pandemic eased its grip on our nation. No one knows for sure the virus’ prevalence, though it will surely spike as autumn emerges, temperatures drop and people spend more time indoors.

The CDC noted that there were roughly 15,000 new hospital admissions for COVID in the week ending Aug. 19, much lower than figures this time last year.

The question for some people with vulnerability is whether or not to get any more booster shots.

“No more boosters for me. I've developed really bad joint pain since having the vaccine and boosters,” Patti M., a reader, said.

In 2021, I had my immunization shots and boosters, which certainly helped curb my symptoms when COVID finally caught up to me late last year. I blacked out and struck the bathroom floor. It took me a few days to recover. As Snow said, the virus is for real.

“But I’ll be OK,” she told viewers.

And so will we.

