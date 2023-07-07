Bryan Homan raised his hands toward the lightning-streaked sky and repeatedly yelled the same three words to everyone around him:

“Let it go!”

Homan yelled it again and again to fellow fans of the Dave Matthews Band.

“Let it go!”

Homan, who lives in Westville, implored others at last Friday's performance at the Ruoff Music Center to let it all go. Possibly their inhibitions, their troubles, their problems or their mundane experiences before they came together to share this communal musical experience.

Let. It. Go.

I looked around the outdoor venue in Noblesville, about 27 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Sure enough, everyone was letting it go. I did my best to join them even though I wasn’t drunk, stoned or high on DMB music.

Many of the band’s classic songs seemed to profoundly affect fans, as if the tunes were gospel hymns sung inside a church filled with devout believers. Or as if the fans were converted by these hymns years ago in their formative years. Or as if these fans responded the same way, with visceral emotions, every time they hear certain songs or the deeper cuts from older albums.

The show was magical. And transformative. And sensual. Quintessential Dave Matthews Band, according to fans around me.

“Most of Dave’s songs are about sex and death,” one guy told me.

Some of those fans have attended dozens of DMB concerts since the band hit the music scene in the early 1990s. Others have attended hundreds of DMB shows. This one was my first. I felt like an unconverted atheist at an old-time church revival.

“Can you feel it?” one woman yelled to no one in particular.

Yes, I felt it.

Thousand of fans will feel it again this Friday and Saturday night in Chicago when they make a pilgrimage to Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, where DMB will be performing. I’m a bit envious of those fans. I’m even more envious of anyone who will be experiencing their first DMB show.

There’s something special about your first concert of a music performer. Any performer or band that left you with a memory that has never faded.

You can’t deny the soul-touching experience of live music performed in front of hundreds or thousands of like-minded fans, all singing and pulsating as a single organism. It’s as primal as the first beat of a primitive drum. And it’s as joyful as it gets for fans of any music, any performer, any venue, in any city on the stairway to musical heaven.

“Come back for tomorrow night’s show!” Homan told me.

I hesitated to reply, considering his invite.

“Come on, what else do you have to do?” he asked.

I hesitated again.

“You see, you’ve got nothing going on.”

Actually I did, including a column to write on deadline. But I enjoyed his sermon, so much so that I recorded it during the show. (Watch it at NWI.com.)

“Tomorrow you’re gonna see 22 more songs that you’ve never seen in your life. (Expletive) everything else if it’s not important,” Homan said as the music blared.

His wife, Christina, interrupted him for a second.

“What are you doing?” she asked.

“He’s preaching!” I told her.

Homan continued preaching to a choir of one: me.

“If it’s not important, enjoy this weekend. You will remember it for the rest of your life,” he said. “Just do it, man.”

And so I did. I had one of the most unforgettable weekends of my life, although I didn’t return to that venue for DMB’s second show.

Instead, I had other plans for Saturday, including a 20-mile bicycle ride through nearby Carmel, soaking up a 95-degree day in a new city, and enjoying a tasty visit to Triple XXX Family Restaurant in West Lafayette.

Plus, there’s something special about doing a certain thing only once that keeps it pristine in memory. It’s like capturing a bolt of lightning in an empty bottle and keeping it frozen in time. I feel this way about many bucket-list experiences I’ve done, although I don’t have a formal bucket list.

For instance, skydiving. Or driving the Pacific Coast Highway from Los Angles to San Francisco. Or riding my motorcycle 100 mph on a highway. Or flying at 9.2G's in a F-16 fighter jet. Or, possibly, attending a Dave Matthews Band concert. I may do it again next year. I may not.

“You should say (expletive) whatever is not important tomorrow and enjoy your life right now,” Homan told me.

He’s right again.

I thought about this as DMB played a brilliant mashup of the Bob Dylan classic “All Along the Watchtower” and the Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven.”

You don’t have to be a die-hard DMB fan or a die-hard Dylan or Jimi Hendrix or Zeppelin fan to enjoy this live version. It was amazing.

Some of the songs that night felt like musical moments of spiritual reawakening. Fans seem to tap into a higher power during these shows while tapping into primal aspects of the human spirit.

Homan joined billions of humans before him who've used music to touch their soul. People have been exploring ways to “let it go” for eons. Homan was definitely practicing what he was preaching.