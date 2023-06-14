The old man poked his head through the doorway to share words of wisdom with me.

“Just remember, everything you’re moving in here today you’re gonna have to move out of here another day,” he said.

I laughed as I hauled stacks of boxes out of a mover’s truck and into Rittenhouse Village at Portage, an assisted living facility that will be my aunt’s new home.

“One person’s cherished items are another person’s junk,” someone told me as I climbed a staircase carrying a bathroom furnishing.

I laughed again, then I let it sink in for a minute. This is so true, I thought. It's especially true when it comes to older people who’ve had decades to accumulate a hodgepodge of items which once had meaning or purpose.

Have you ever had to sort through an older loved one’s belongings after their death? It's a difficult responsibility, rife with mixed emotions and mismatched stuff. Old books, outdated clothes, obsolete furniture, silly knickknacks, personal items, legal paperwork, you name it.

Piles of it. Boxes of it. Rooms full of it. You wonder where it all came from. And how long it’s been buried by time, neglect and cobwebs. Their homes have become makeshift time capsules that no one really wants. Nor do they know what to do with everything left in their possession.

Do you blindly or boldly trash it? Do you donate it to Goodwill or churches or charity? Do you save some of the items for sentimental reasons, with hopes of someday finding a use for it? Or do you simply stare at everything for weeks or months without a clue what to do, paralyzed by guilt and grief.

My family has experienced all of these emotions and reactions since my mother’s recent death. What to keep versus what to pitch. What is a priceless heirloom versus a worthless piece of junk.

For many families this feels like an unwelcome autopsy of a loved one’s home after their death.

After an initial once-over to salvage something meaningful or valuable from their belongings, all that’s left is, well, stuff. Stuff no one has a use for. Stuff no one has the heart to immediately toss into a rented Dumpster large enough to hold everything that once meant everything to their mom or dad or spouse or grandparent.

“I watched what felt like my mom's life being hauled away in dump trucks by junk luggers,” Sarah H., a reader, told me. “Standing in her suddenly empty home was very fitting to how I also felt - empty.”

“There is only so much keeping, donating and selling one can do, especially emotionally," she said. "It was an incredibly heavy load in so many ways. Being tasked with handling someone else's belongings after they die is a honored burden that I don't wish on anyone.”

Other readers shared similar feelings about this emotionally conflicted subject.

“The first two-thirds of life is spent accumulating. The last one-third is spent getting rid of it,” Katherine R. said.

“It’s a sad ending with all these belongings accumulated for the pleasure of life,” Joseph K. said.

My aunt is going through this exact experience as she sorts through the belongings of her husband who died last year. Both of them accumulated countless items over the past 40-plus years for the pleasure of life. And now she is burdened to go through all of it without his help.

It’s like saving for retirement all your life and then dying on the last day of your career. Sometimes all that’s left are memories and photographs. Most memories travel well in our mind. Most photos get buried in a trunk and forgotten.

The past is just a story we tell ourselves. All the junk we accumulate are mere props for our stories. I wonder how many of my cherished props will someday be tossed into the landfill of apathy by my family. They shouldn’t feel compelled or obligated to keep many of the things that I’ve lugged around for too many years.

Last week, my family began the painful process of emptying my mother’s home, which had gradually become a repository for everyone’s unwanted junk. Old boomboxes. Outdated furniture. Broken appliances. Antiquated bedroom set. My son and I dragged most of it to the curb.

I hesitated at times, hearing my mom’s distressed voice in my head, “Nooooooooo!”

We continued anyway, hauling away furnishings that surrounded my mom for decades. I told myself that it will be used by people who truly want or need it. Sure enough, by the next day most of it was snatched up by neighbors and passersby. It somehow made me feel better.

My mother’s garage has stacks of “legacy boxes,” as my family now calls them. They’re filled with her personal notes, photos, mementos, cards and other items that reflect who she was and what mattered to her. One piece of paper, in her own handwriting, said it all: “Give love, get it back.”

We will never trash it, shred it or recycle it.

Our challenge isn't that easy. We need to never forget it and learn to live by it.