Richard and Dee Lynch looked like a couple of high school sweethearts as they strolled outside the Taste of Crown Point on Saturday afternoon.

The couple enjoyed ice cream treats from a little shop just off the city square.

“You’ve got to try it,” Richard told me.

“You’re gonna love it,” Dee said. “All of the owner’s recipes are from his aunt.”

I thanked them for the unexpected sidewalk recommendation, though I wondered if they were sharing it with everyone in their path. As they walked away, Richard hinted at the answer.

“We love your writing,” he said.

“We read your columns every day,” his wife said.

How kind of them to tell me. It was the highlight of my day although I later sampled a delicious buffet of foods and treats at the event inside Bulldog Park. (Watch a video at the online version of this column at NWI.com.)

There’s something special about readers who subscribe to the print version of newspapers. They’re historically loyal, dependable and interactive with the newspaper they choose to read.

Many of them begin their day with a newspaper in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Or a cigarette. Or a bowl of cereal. Or maybe a smartphone, though they still prefer to read their news with inky hands.

I’m the same way despite the fact I don’t eat cereal in the morning, smoke cigarettes or drink coffee. I still enjoy unwrapping a print newspaper and reading it page by page. I’ve been doing it for decades and so have many of my readers.

“Jerry, I’ve been a subscriber for longer than you’ve been alive,” Gene Moreno wrote to me in a handwritten letter. “I understand that readers enjoy online news these days but I guess I’m just old-fashioned. Ask those online readers the last time they clipped out a favorite story or column or comic and stuck it to the front of their fridge or pasted it into a scrapbook. They can’t do it. But I can. And I still do.”

I do too, Gene. I still keep printed versions of all of my columns, a habit I began when I first started in this business in the mid-1990s. I honestly thought I would accumulate a few dozen columns, not a few thousand. Yet they continue to stack up as I continue to recycle the rest of the newspaper. My bin has been filled with newspapers more than anything else.

Last week on a bicycle ride I noticed a mailbox with a newspaper subscription box underneath it. The image prompted me again to appreciate these print subscribers’ loyalty and readership through the years. I’m not sure if these subscribers get told this enough, or at all.

As the newspaper industry evolves to more expanding digital versions of its online capabilities, there is one demographic of readers that is not thanked enough - print readers. I know because I hear from them every day with feedback to my columns, ideas for future stories or simply to connect with me.

“Jerry, I’ve been reading your column every day. I hope you remember me from the time you presented your three published books at the public library,” Diana Tobias, of Crown Point, wrote in a letter. “Have I got a good column idea for you, in fact a couple.”

She also left me a voice mail, the most common way for print readers to respond to my work in addition to emails and social media messages. I’m nothing if not easily accessible.

A couple of weeks ago, Jeff Grogan of Hebron experienced delivery problems with his carrier. After going through the proper channels to get the situation rectified, he also contacted me. Grogan simply wanted someone to vent to.

I consider this part of my job duty as your friendly neighborhood newspaper columnist. It didn’t matter that Grogan first contacted me a year ago to adamantly complain about one of my columns.

“I disagree 100% with everything you wrote and I’d like to talk to you about it, as civilized adults. I doubt that you’ll call me back but here’s my number,” he said on a voice mail.

I called Grogan the next day for my follow-up column to that topic.

Some print readers contact me only to point out grammatical mistakes in my column and in the newspaper. I don’t mind. I appreciate that they’re reading with a fine-tooth comb of constructive criticism.

Plus, I’m still learning the craft of writing. I have had no formal education beyond writing hundreds of stories and columns. I’m always open to critiques from readers, whether they are English scholars or more educated writers.

“Jerry, I know that us print subscribers may be in the minority these days, but we’ve been helping to pay your paychecks and pay for all the print ads in your newspaper every day,” 68-year-old Georgia Wallace told me over the phone. “We’re still here, you know.”

Yes, I know, I told her. And I’m full of gratitude. Thank you all for your loyal readership through the years and into the future. I'll keep writing if you keep reading.