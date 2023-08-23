On an oppressively hot and humid day with a heat index well over 100-degrees, I walked into a Thai food restaurant to pick up a carryout order.

I was dripping with sweat after a long bicycle ride. My face was red. My voice was hoarse. My shirt was drenched.

A female employee behind the counter must have noticed me pedaling along the sidewalk before walking through the door. When I went inside to pay, she handed me a plastic cup of ice cold water and a straw. She politely smiled and bowed her head without saying a word.

It was the tastiest water I’ve had in years. I never forgot her gesture.

On a similarly hot and humid day in our Region, I stood in line outside a high school as I waited for the doors to open for a meeting. A man who stood behind me bristled in the heat as he continually wiped his brow. His quiet annoyance turned into visible aggravation, then audible anger as he waited for what seemed like an hour.

“Why don’t they open these (expletive) doors?” he griped to no one in particular. “This heat is brutal.”

No one else in line acknowledged him. The guy looked like he was going to explode. The extreme heat seemed to amplify his type A personality. No one wanted anything to do with him.

A few minutes later, the doors opened, he marched into the school and straight for the school board president. He cursed at her and made a fool out of himself. Everyone noticed. This happened years ago. I haven’t forgotten it.

Excessive heat can push people to polar opposite reactions, from extreme kindness to extreme agitation. I’ve witnessed both and I’ll bet you have too.

Beginning Wednesday, Northwest Indiana and the entire Chicago metro area will experience a dangerous heat wave with predicted temps in the 90s, high dew-point humidity and a heat index well above 100 degrees. It will feel like a hothouse. Many of us will look and feel like wilted flowers.

By Thursday, the heat wave will boil into a heat watch with heat index values up to 115 degrees. This three-day stretch could be the hottest one in a few years. It will be stupid hot, what I now describe as Mississippi hot.

Earlier this month I traveled to New Orleans and walked through the city under extreme heat warnings. I love the heat but I don’t know how people there tolerate it day after day.

“Who wants some ice cold water?” a street vendor asked guests waiting outside for a riverboat jazz cruise.

He was working the crowd, selling bottles of water, with a sales pitch that defied the stifling heat.

“I have the coldest water in the city! Certified to keep every woman hydrated and pretty,” he told people.

He used a bicycle to pull a cart with a cooler attached. (Watch a video of him in action at NWI.com.)

“Nobody got to holler. It only costs a dollar!” he yelled.

I gave him a couple of bucks. Not for the bottled water but for the canned sales pitch. It was brilliant. And refreshing. In that extreme heat, he immediately chilled the mood of everyone waiting in line to board the riverboat.

A heat wave can serve as a particle accelerator for some people, speeding up their emotional thermostat, so to speak. It can also be a barometer for our personalities. If you already run hot, it can take you over the edge.

Heat can also serve as a metaphor for cultural climates in our lives, such as racism, classism and social tensions, as it did in one of my favorite films, “Do the Right Thing,” by director Spike Lee.

Set amid one of the hottest days of the year in the Brooklyn section of New York City, a blistering heat wave portrays a critical character in the movie. As the temperature gets hotter, the plot reaches its boiling point.

“You might fall out from all this heat,” the character Motha Sista, played by the late Ruby Dee, tells Lee’s character, Mookie.

By the end of the movie, everybody falls out from the heat in a violent climax of American sins and flaws. One of the movie’s props representing a reprieve from the oppressive heat is water, whether it’s from a faucet or a fire hydrant.

Almost 35 years after the movie’s debut, it continues to share multiple takeaways including one I mentioned at the beginning of this column.

When our Region heats up these next few days, let’s try to emulate that woman at the Thai restaurant by serving a cup of ice cold water and a polite smile to anyone in need. As I can attest, it can remain refreshing for years.

