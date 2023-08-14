Raymundo Garcia casually opened the door for incoming customers as he stood at the entrance of his restaurant, El Taco Real in Hammond. The “busboy,” as he calls himself, didn’t miss a beat with his self-deprecating patter.

“As a busboy, I was making $2.75 an hour,” Garcia said. “Now I’m at $3.25.”

It’s all part of his long-rehearsed schtick that’s nearly 50 years in the works, dating back to when his parents, Ray Sr. and Esther Garcia, first opened El Taco Real in 1974.

“We’re in our 50th year now,” Garcia said as he greeted another customer. “How can we have been in business for 49 years if I’m only 47?”

Insert standup comedian rim-shot here, I told him.

“That’s right. Don’t forget to tip your waitress,” Garcia joked, deadpan style. “And try the veal.” (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

Garcia seamlessly chatted with a customer in Spanish as he talked with me in English. His bilingual mastery of both languages - and his sociological interest of the human condition - have served him well since his family’s restaurant-cantina opened on April 1, 1974. No foolin’.

“My parents were not aiming for April Fools Day. But they quit their jobs and their money was running low. We had to open the restaurant,” Garcia said.

His dad was a crane operator at Inland Steel. His mother worked at NIPSCO in the stenographers’ pool. Since day one, El Taco Real has been the “real thing” in our Region, an intentional takeoff on the iconic Coca-Cola commercials.

“I never thought at that time, putting this place here that we’d still be here, now coming up on 50 years,” Garcia said. “But here’s the thing. I still love what I do. I love my business. I love my customers. I love my staff. So I have an opportunity to feed people and I’m doing what I love to do. I’m happy to be here.”

Garcia has been feeding the soul of his city for decades. He also has invested serious money into Hammond through various redevelopment projects. Everything from replacing broken windows on neighbors’ homes, to painting over graffiti in alleys, to purchasing downtown buildings and rehabbing them.

It all started with El Taco Real, which wasn’t the restaurant’s original name.

“My dad wanted to call it Ray’s Tacos,” Garcia said. “But I knew we could be more clever than that.”

In the early 1970s, Coca-Cola was heavily pushing its trademark branding slogan, “The Real Thing.” It inspired Raymundo Garcia to come up with the restaurant name The Real Taco. But his father was proud of his Mexican heritage and wanted the name to reflect it.

“So El Taco Real was born,” Garcia said.

Before El Taco opened, there was an influential restaurant in the Harbor section called Taco Joes.

“It was a very important restaurant in the development of Mexican cuisine in this Region,” Garcia said. “Taco Joe sort of Americanized traditional Mexican recipes. He did everything a little bit milder, a little bit leaner, and a little less greasy. We kind of expanded on that idea.”

This is the innovation that made El Taco Real famous in Northwest Indiana at the time, and through the decades. The popular eatery on Hoffman Street remains a landmark restaurant in the Chicago metro area.

Through the years, Garcia has routinely cleaned up the neighborhood around his restaurant. He kept buckets of paint in the back of his vehicle to cover up gang graffiti on neighbors’ garages. He also has purchased several nearby homes to improve the optics of the neighborhood.

A significant portion of his customers migrate regularly to “The Taco,” as he calls it, from outside of Hammond. Appearance matters. It’s good for business. Garcia knows this.

“Hey, welcome back,” he told a group of older customers.

“Long time, no see,” one of them said.

"How ‘bout it,” Garcia replied.

Last Monday, the restaurant hosted a special event to begin commemorating its 50-year milestone. The reception featured the unveiling of a new painting of El Taco Real by Chicago-based artist Steve Connell, who specializes in transforming urban landscapes into artistic renderings using digital manipulation. He has a gift for capturing a certain mood and atmosphere, as he did with his painting of the restaurant’s exterior.

“I tried to create a romanticized, nostalgic feel to the painting to match Gerry’s vision of the restaurant through the years - setting it in the magic hour of the evening and giving it a glow,” Connell told me. “Plus it’s just a great place with wonderful food. And Ray is such a warm, welcoming guy.”

Garcia said it’s exciting to have an artist of Connell’s stature recognize the Garcia family’s life work for the past half century.

“We are flattered,” Garcia said.

Connell gives credit to Gerry Ludwig, who commissioned the painting and has obtained other artworks from Connell’s popular Chicago Night series. Ludwig is one of the original customers at El Taco Real.

“In the early days, there were not many customers,” Garcia said. “Gerry had just gotten his first car and entered culinary school. That car enabled him to dine often at El Taco Real. I had lots of spare time in between customers, so we became friends.”

Garcia has become friends with countless customers since the early days when the restaurant’s staff comprised only of him, his parents and a few friends.

“I was the first employee here as a teenager. And I’m still here as a very young 64-year-old,” Garcia joked.

When the restaurant first opened, its name was a pivotal marketing tool.

“If you read El Taco Real in Spanish, it comes off as the royal taco. We just wanted to be clever, funny and a little ironic. We didn’t care whatever customers called us as long as they showed up.”

Now in its 50th year, people keep showing up. How ‘bout it.

