A battered blackboard served as a tombstone epitaph at Emerson High School in Gary. Its handwritten message to visitors: “Why doesn’t anybody care?”

The blackboard hung on a wall inside a classroom that looked like it was hit by a bomb, as if everything suddenly ended. The once-majestic school opened in 1909 and closed for good in 2008. I toured the building several years ago while doing research for my book, “Lost Gary.”

The Steel City’s first high school, at Seventh Avenue and Carolina Street, is literally a shell of its former glory. It was abandoned for graffiti vandals, scrapping vultures and criminal elements.

This week, police responded to a report of shots fired inside the school, resulting in the arrest of three East Chicago men and a 17-year-old girl. The incident came nearly eight years to the day from when a 17-year-old girl’s body was found inside the building, the victim of strangulation.

“A very sad case,” then-Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey told me at the time.

Despite the dangers inside that school, it remains a popular attraction for video historians, urban explorers and curiosity-seekers.

“We’re not going in there to tag these buildings or vandalize them. We respect these structures,” a photographer told me during my visit to the school.

“These decayed buildings have battle scars, but they are a place of peace for me,” another photographer told me.

I asked if they were ever fearful of being in danger inside dilapidated structures across the Region.

“Never once,” a video historian told me. “Our intentions mattered. No one ever gave us any grief. Every interaction was pleasant. People understood what we were doing.”

He told me this Wednesday evening when I returned to Emerson High School to see its current condition. (View a video autopsy and more photos at NWI.com.)

This school, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995, has a gravitational pull for some people who actually do care about it. They return again and again to capture a history that’s been lost in time.

“I care about these old buildings. I love them. And I love to document them,” a digital historian said. “I believe that someone will appreciate it someday. Even if it’s just me.”

Curious photographers, history lovers and adventure-seekers flock to these long-forgotten urban architectures. Some do it to find a sense of solace amid the apocalyptic carnage of time and neglect.

“For me, it’s all about a certain beauty,” said Cindy Bean, a photographer I met in 2014 when we toured the ruins of City Methodist Church in Gary. “My mother used to take me to do this back in the late ’70s. It just wasn’t called urban exploration back then.”

Also known as urban spelunking or “urb-ex,” it’s the adventurous exploration, inspection and photo documentation of abandoned ruins and buildings.

“There are energies you can feel inside these old buildings, especially churches and hospitals,” Bean said.

In 2019, I attended the “Haunts” exhibit at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, featuring an eclectic collection of visual artists. They are lured to Gary and other urban cities to capture the haunting beauty of architectural ruins on the verge of being repurposed as gardens or other kinds of public spaces.

“There is so much beauty in this ugliness,” John Cain, the exhibit’s curator, told me.

For more than a decade, I’ve been intrigued by images and videos showcasing abandoned buildings that once housed so much life and vibrancy. Emerson High School is one of those buildings.

“We were genuinely proud of the Emerson schools,” George Bodnar of Portage told me at a recent reunion for his 1959 graduating class. “The high school was the best of the best.”

Mickey Manoski, a fellow 1959 Emerson graduate, remembered “the pipes,” the pipe fence in front of the school where the boys always hung out. “We girls tried to avoid walking by them because of their catcalling while trying to show how cool they were,” she joked.

I remembered her fond recollection when I stood near those fencing pipes Wednesday evening. I looked around. Not a soul was there. Just ghosts from previous generations of students. The only noise coming from inside the school was gusts of wind from an ominous storm heading that way.

I didn’t dare go inside the building. I’m not much of an urban explorer. I’m more of a quiet ponderer. I thought again of a more fitting epitaph for the school, written by its namesake, poet Ralph Waldo Emerson:

“The blazing evidence of immortality is our dissatisfaction with any other solution."

Despite all the blazing digital evidence of the school’s current state, recorded by respectful visitors with cameras and video recorders, I kept hearing whispers of Bodnar’s saddened voice swirling around his old school:

“It’s a damn shame is what it is.”