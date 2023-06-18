Quick to anger. Chronically selfish. Meddlesome with relationships. Tone deaf to sensitive situations. Overstepping my role as a parent.

These are a few of my failings as a father over the past 40 years. I’ve made too many mistakes to count but enough to list here for a Father’s Day column.

Some of my missteps are common to fathers of any age. For example, not spending enough time with our children, from their first breath to their last day of school. Other mistakes feel more specific to me, like not showing enough empathy to my kids when they needed it most.

A few months ago, I realized one of my biggest mistakes with all four of my children. I woefully underestimated each at the most impressionable times of their lives. Looking back, I was in no way prepared to raise four humans who are all much smarter than I am. In fact, all four have genius-level intelligence in different ways, illustrated since childhood.

I’m not stating this as a biased, boastful dad. I’m saying this as a father who profoundly hurt or disappointed each of them at vulnerable points. Nonetheless, all four overcame my ineptitude or stupidity to become highly respected adults and successful working professionals.

In their younger years, I lacked the faith and foresight to see their futures. This may be a familiar mistake for fathers during the upbringing-children years. It can be difficult to look beyond a child’s broody or rebellious teenage years, or when they acted like they knew everything when they actually knew nothing.

I also lacked the patience needed to see the bigger picture with my children — two biological children who are 38 and 39, and two stepchildren who are 21 and 24. When I was the age of my stepchildren, I was already married with two kids in diapers. I was clueless to all the challenges and complexities of fatherhood. I was too distracted by the daily pursuits of being a dad while earning a living, neglecting my marriage and looking for other things to do.

Unlike many older parents who actually plan for a life with children, I had no plan. Becoming a parent wasn’t a misty-eyed dream for me, it was an eye-opening reality. It dramatically transformed my life before I even had a grasp on it. I had no idea who I was, what I wanted or how to obtain it.

Yet there I was, attempting to raise two young children who just happened to look nothing like me (their mother was born in South Korea). So much so that strangers wondered if I were just a friend of my kids’ actual father. My kids ended up growing up with me before surpassing me in every way possible.

I stumbled into the role of a stepfather in a similar way. No plan. No foresight. No idea what I was doing.

My relationship with my wife’s two children was extremely difficult in our early years. Unlike with my biological kids, who loved me since their birth, my wife’s kids were initially indifferent to me or scared of me. It took several years to create a bond that could be described today as love.

Not the kind of parental love that comes with biological kids — instant, powerful, visceral and expected. But the kind of parental love that comes with strings attached, hard work, compromise and forgiveness.

I screwed up repeatedly trying to be a dad to two kids who already had a father. By the time I forged an emotional bond with them, both had left our home to begin their journey as adults, one to Indiana University, the other to the U.S. Air Force.

A similar scenario took place with my first two children, who now earn three times the money I make. My son is a manager at Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill in Burns Harbor. My daughter is an emergency room pharmacist at South Bend Memorial Hospital.

After what seemed like centuries of adolescence, both were out of the house for good in a quick minute. I look at old photos of them and wonder about that knucklehead kid who helped raise them. I didn’t dip my foot into the shallow end of fatherhood. I slipped into the deep end without knowing how to swim. I’ve been splashing around ever since.

I’m sure other fathers have experienced similar feelings of failure in various ways. Last week, I posted on multiple social media sites, asking fellow dads about their own failures. You won’t believe how many fathers I heard from. Zero. That’s right. Not one father shared a comment or message about their struggles as a dad.

Maybe it’s a guy thing. Or an ego thing. Or a macho thing. Our collective hesitance to share our shortcomings only confirms why I felt compelled to write about this topic today. What better time than Father’s Day to examine our role as dads, to reveal our struggles and to admit our faults or regrets.

Nonetheless, even with all these mistakes I’ve made through the years, my four kids love me anyway and show it every day. And I’ll bet yours do too.

Trust me, there’s no better Father’s Day gift.