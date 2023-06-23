A large potted palm tree greets customers at the entrance of Big Daddy K’s Fireworks Outlet.

“I’d sell the shirt off my back before I’d sell that tree,” George Kanavos joked.

His father, Thad Kanavos, opened the store two decades ago. It’s located at the end of a lonely strip mall on Indianapolis Boulevard across from Wicker Park in Highland. If you blink, you might miss it. Nonetheless, it ranks as the best fireworks store in Northwest Indiana, according to Times readers who voted in this year’s Best of the Region contest.

“We’re very proud of this recognition from our customers,” Kanavos said.

More than 18,000 voters cast 481,124 votes in more than 200 categories including fireworks sales (Big Bang Fireworks in Crown Point placed second, Krazy Kaplans came in third). Big Daddy K’s is packed with fireworks from floor to ceiling like gun powder inside a firecracker.

“There’s no wasted space in the building, that’s for sure,” Kanavos said.

Unlike most fireworks warehouse stores, Big Daddy K’s can’t afford to waste any space. The only thing I noticed taking up unproductive space is that palm tree, which had to be replanted because it keeps growing.

“It’s the roots,” Kanavos said. “They run deep.”

His roots also run deep throughout the store.

Kanavos, 31, was a young boy when his father opened the business at its current location. George stocked counters, helped customers and learned the business from the bottom shelf up.

“Many of our customers remember me as a kid here,” he said. “And now I have repeat customers who are bringing in their own young kids to the store. It’s crazy. I can’t believe I’m this old.”

His 71-year-old father still works there, keeping his hands on a fuse he first lit 21 years ago. The family owns another business, East Chicago Sales, Inc., selling gaming equipment, bingo supplies and pull tabs, which typically slows down in the summer months.

“The fireworks store helped fill a gap in our business,” Kanavos said. “But during the pandemic, it really exploded. Our business doubled during that time.”

Part of the sales boom was because customers had more disposable cash due to stimulus checks from the government. Part of it was because people were stir crazy and needed a spark to do something together outdoors.

“Whatever it was, sales went bananas,” Kanavos said.

That spike attracted new customers who’ve returned to stockpile their fireworks arsenal.

“There will always be some pyros who just love setting off fireworks,” Kanavos said.

Along with tens of millions of star-spangled Americans, tens of thousands of Region residents are obsessed with everything red, white and boom. One of the larger boxes of fireworks at Big Daddy K's says it all: "This is America."

“For me and my family, it seems to be more of a tradition than a fascination,” said Alex Morgavan, whose family owns Fireworks on Lincolnway in Valparaiso.

Kanavos agrees.

“Every new generation of kids loves fireworks. I was the same way as a kid,” he said. “Plus, it brings people together.”

This is my favorite aspect of Fourth of July fireworks shows, wherever they take place. Our roots of humanity run deeper than our differences of the day.

Our country feels more polarized than any other time period in my life. We’re more isolated from each other, more insulated from opposing viewpoints, and more insulted by the notion of any type of agreement. We’re mutually disappointed over the disjointed state of our United States.

We don’t merely disagree with people who hold differing opinions or politics, we often dislike them. Hatred is not uncommon. Public civility has become an oxymoron. Too many of us have short fuses and hold long grudges.

I’m no better. I got into a loud, verbal altercation with a drunken military veteran at a jam-packed fireworks show. It happened during the playing of the national anthem of all things. How stupid. How disrespectful. I will be sharing this embarrassing story on a special Fourth of July episode of my “She Said, He Said” podcast. (Watch it at NWI.com or listen wherever you find your favorite podcasts.)

Despite that incident, fireworks shows historically bring us together as a people. If you attend one this July 4 weekend, look around at the crowd and you’ll see a cross-section of America the Beautiful. You can observe a similar snapshot of “We the people” at your favorite fireworks store leading up to the Fourth of July. The pace of business this coming week will be taking off like a bottle rocket.

“It’s going to pick up real fast this week,” Kanavos said. “People want their fireworks.”

At his store, that towering palm tree near the front door has been greeting customers of all backgrounds, politics and differences for more than 10 years. It has sentimental value to his father.

“My dad is very protective of that old palm tree,” Kanavos said.

Maybe it’s because his father was given a similar tree years ago after his grandfather died. Its roots ran so deep in their family tree that they figured another one could do the same thing in the family business.

“People ask about that tree all the time,” Kanavos said. “There’s just something about it.”

One customer once offered him $1,000 for it. Kanavos said no.

“It’s the only thing in the store that’s not for sale,” he said.

