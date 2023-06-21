Summer officially begins Wednesday when the sun appears to stand still, hence the term solstice from the Latin words “sol” and “sistere.”

The first day of summer also kicks off the unofficial beginning of another kind of season: kids standing still in front of their parents and whining, “I’m bored!”

By now, their blazing excitement of being released from school has faded away like the sun over the horizon. Parents are now wondering how to keep their kids and teens either entertained, distracted or out of mischief for the next couple of months. All three on the same day if they’re lucky.

For more than 20 years, Brian Presley has been providing parents with ideas and advice based on his book, “What To Do With The Kids!” The former youth worker and camp counselor has developed a list of the top 20 things parents can do with their kids this summer.

Many of these suggestions are budget-friendly and do not involve any equipment of extensive planning. My go-to summertime activity with my kids was typically a public park, where we would bring a trunk full of sports equipment and a small box of imagination. I created games like “Fireball” using a playground slide and a bouncy ball to keep us entertained for hours.

The What To Do With The Kids campaign suggests 20 family-friendly ideas for this summer. Here is the abbreviated list, starting with going to the beach.

“It may seem like a lot of trouble but not if you keep it simple,” the campaign states. “Beach towel, a few beach toys and lots of sunscreen is all you really need.”

Sunscreen is a necessary item for any outdoor adventures, I’ve learned. Nothing sabotages a fun activity like a kid with a sunburn. My worst sunburns were when I was a child and teenager. I think my parents handed me a container of Wesson cooking oil and left me outside to roast for a few hours.

Other suggested activities include miniature golf (the worse you are the more fun it is), bowling (also a great place to be on a really hot day), biking (remember, kids may have no problem biking somewhere but it’s biking back that can be tricky), and swimming (it’s a skill kids will never forget and may someday save their life).

“Bring plastic balls or a Frisbee to play in the water since kids love to make diving catches,” the campaign suggests. Brilliant idea. I never go to a pool without a ball of some kind. I get bored fast just splashing or swimming.

Another suggested idea: Play catch.

“It’s the one thing that movies like to use as the only activity dad never did with the hero of the story but it doesn’t have to be forced or organized. It can be spontaneous,” the campaign states.

Another idea: explore your city or town.

“A lot of people grow up in a city and never take in the sites so why not take the kids and explore? Become a tourist in your own town. You may just discover things about your hometown that you never knew.”

Fishing is a popular summertime activity, though I’ve never done it. I have no patience and no interest. I also don’t eat seafood and my last attempt was a can of tuna fish during the Reagan administration.

“Some kids might not find it exciting so don’t force them to stay. Plan on going for a short time and then make it longer the more you go,” the campaign suggests.

Other ideas include hiking on trails or the Indiana Dunes, backyard camping or parties, flying a kite, sitting around a campfire, setting up an outdoor movie, going on an old-fashioned picnic, setting up a water slide in the yard, and hosting a photo essay contest for kids.

“A photo essay is just a fancy way to get kids to take photos with their phones,” Presley said.

Have kids document a trip or an outing such as a day at the beach or to the zoo. Ask them to take photos of the different things they see. When they arrive home, they can compare photos or create a slide show and save it to watch in the colder months.

As with most aspects of parenting, the important thing is to simply spend time with kids. They may not seem to absorb your gesture of love, nor appreciate it, but in time they may surprise you. It happened to me and I’m still surprised.

When my 21-year-old daughter, Sarah, was a girl I created a summertime scavenger hunt for her and a friend. I spent a lot of time putting it together, thinking it would dazzle and impress her. She showed all the appreciation of a hang nail.

Fast forward 10 years from that day. She and I went for a casual walk to share updates about our lives. At one point, that scavenger hunt came up.

“Thank you for doing that for me,” she told me. “I’m not sure if I ever thanked you.”

I literally stopped to look at her for a second, astonished that she remembered my gesture and sincerely thanked me for it. “You’re welcome,” I told her.

This summer, parents have the opportunity to make similar memories with kids who may not seem to understand the bigger picture or appreciate the gesture. My advice: do it anyway, roll the dice and see if you get lucky in a few years (or a few decades). If anything, for a few minutes you can keep your kids from standing still and staring into the blinding blue light of their digital devices.

My suggestion? Tell them to go outside and stare into the sun. It’s better for their health (but skip the Wesson oil).

For more fun ideas, checkout the new episode of my “She Said, He Said” podcast at NWI.com or wherever you listen to podcasts including Spotify, Apple, Google, Audacy and iHeart.