Don Conrad was standing in line at Menards when the realization tapped him on the shoulder.

He looked around at the other customers and noticed a similarity he never noticed before. Many of them wore T-shirts that illustrated something about their interests or values or beliefs or lifestyle.

One woman likes cats. One man rides a Harley. Another guy is a Notre Dame supporter. A boy is a Chicago Cubs fan. A woman drives a Mustang. Person after person. Shirt after shirt. Hint after hint.

People advertise themselves on their backs, he thought to himself. After this realization, Conrad began noticing it with people everywhere. He eventually came to a conclusion: Many people reveal who they are and often what they believe through their apparel.

Soon after that quiet epiphany, he woke up in the middle of the night with an idea that emerged from the closet of his business-oriented mind.

“That night, it was like God gave me a kick in the butt.” Conrad said. “In 10 seconds, I knew what I had to do.”

He launched an online T-shirt business, Freedom-4-all.com, offering apparel with messages based on the U.S. Constitution. It’s not about politics, he said. It’s about patriotism. It’s not about red against blue. It’s about red, white and blue.

“Crazy as it might sound, maybe T-shirts can help unite our divided nation. We need to display good old-fashioned American unity on our backs,” the Valparaiso resident said.

For years, Conrad complained about the state of our nation and its uncertain future.

“I just love America, but I don’t like where it’s headed. I’m fed up with what’s going on with our government and our establishment. I don’t want my kids and grandkids to inherit a country that’s been botched up in too many areas,” the father of two children said.

“But I wasn’t doing anything about all my complaining. Not really.”

His online apparel store is his attempt to do something about it — one T-shirt at a time, one patriotic message at a time. His website tells visitors: “We took flight because we want to bring hope and unity to people who are losing their faith in our country and those who feel abandoned.

“By wearing Freedom-4-All apparel, you are stepping out of the shadows and uniting. You are showing you are not alone, but are one of many, and that you will now be heard. And maybe, just maybe, we can make America ... America again.”

Conrad’s broader goals with this business venture: “to bring back the importance of the U.S. Constitution; truth in government and media; and honest banking and money, without a central bank digital currency.”

“This store is our contribution to America’s great awakening,” Conrad told me.

This term has had multiple definitions, and distortions, throughout history, often infused with religious-political zealotry. It typically refers to several periods of old-fashioned Christian revivalism and waves of newfound enthusiasm dating to the 1700s.

“My interpretation of the Great Awakening is that … over time we have lost many of our constitutional freedoms bit by bit,” he said. “It is picking up speed, and people are waking up to that fact. I think in a couple years this will be a pretty recognized term.

“History shows us that most governments are not on the side of the people. They go through stages that eventually break them up. I wonder if we’re in one of those stages. But I do have faith we will get through this, whatever is happening.”

The Fourth of July is our nation’s star-spangled holiday to celebrate freedoms that were earned through buckets of bloodshed. They include religious freedom, personal freedom, freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom to choose.

This holiday weekend is when we parade our values down Main Street, wave U.S. flags, dress in patriotic colors, get sunburned during the day and ignite endless fireworks at night. It’s as American as we get, coming together to celebrate our commonalities despite our differences.

Still, our country seems more polarized than ever. We’re more isolated from each other. More insulated from opposing viewpoints. More insulted by the idea of any type of agreement. We’re mutually disconnected and disappointed over our divided states of America. Our notion of a nation obviously needs more than patriotic T-shirts to find unity, but Conrad is convinced that he’s doing what he can at this point in his life.

“I’m just a 60-year-old American taking a stand,” he told me.

“My goal is to bring awareness, support and unity to the everyday man and woman because I believe it is time to stand up and fight for our personal freedoms before they forever slip away,” his website states. “Our tees are not fashion statements, they are freedom statements.”

On Saturday, Conrad shared his first monthly blog post on the site to better examine the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the meaning of Independence Day.

“A large part of why I am committing to this monthly, yearlong series is that I am forcing myself to learn this important history and information,” Conrad wrote in his first blog post. “You, followers of Freedom-4-All, can benefit from my quest if you wish.”

“This July 4th, as you watch the parade, enjoy the fireworks, and share hot dogs and beer with your friends, please remember and understand that for the most part of 15 years prior to 1776, many brave souls worked, fought and strived to be able to claim their independence and, by default, yours,” he wrote.

His best-selling shirt? “Stand up America!”

Underneath that is smaller print: “Wear apparel that supports personal freedoms.”

“For some reason, more people are buying that than anything else,” Conrad said. “Who knows, maybe it’s a sign that this really does fill a need. Maybe America is ready for this or needs this.”