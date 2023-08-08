The street hustler approached me in a darkened alleyway late at night near the French Quarter in New Orleans.

“Happy birthday,” he told me. “I’ll guess your birth date. Is it in June?”

If he guessed my birthday, he expected money in return. My birthday is in April. He didn’t get any cash.

“Sorry, wrong date,” I told him.

My wife and I had just arrived to his city. We were eating something in a hurry before heading back to our hotel in the Warehouse District. We had no clue of our surroundings. Not yet anyway.

That street hustler was an ominous welcome wagon for our first stay in the Big Easy last week. I couldn’t tell if he was drunk, high or had a mental health problem. It was obvious that his trolley veered off the track at some point in his life. He eventually wandered away. We exhaled in relief.

In just a couple of minutes, I sized him up. Or I thought so anyway. In truth, I knew as much about him as he knew my birth date.

It’s so easy for people to judge others, typically in just a few seconds. I do it all the time. Every day. Often without much evidence to do so. It’s also easy to get trapped into thinking that most of us live in separate silos with more differences than similarities. We toss hand grenades at each other from foxholes without looking around at the so-called battlefield every now and then.

Along the way, we habitually categorize each other with the same social descriptors: age, race, skin color, looks, income, politics, and so on. By doing so we fool ourselves into believing we know people even though we don’t. And then we act on those judgments whether they’re accurate or not.

Sometimes we need to leave our comfort zone or our familiar surroundings to re-frame our viewpoint about others and, in turn, about ourselves.

This is what I experienced last week during my vacation to New Orleans and Nashville, Tennessee. I realized that Americans have more in common than we’re led to believe by media outlets, cultural biases and partisan politics.

Too many of us see our country strictly through the prism of Republicans versus Democrats or liberals versus conservatives. In other words, us versus them. It’s simpler to view a myopic picture rather than the bigger picture. However, somewhere in between those polarities we can find the real picture of who we are as a nation.

Contrary to distorted descriptions of who we are, the silent majority of Americans are goodhearted, well-intentioned people who strive and struggle for like-minded virtues.

During my road trip through several states and two of the most popular tourist spots in the country, I met dozens of strangers who all shared two similar traits – kindness and civility. It didn’t matter their age, race, skin color, looks, income or politics. Most of them showed kindness and civility even if they didn’t have to. I noticed example after example.

On a crowded sidewalk in the French Quarter, I noticed a middle-aged Black man riding a bicycle behind me as my wife wandered into his path. I gently guided her out of his way.

“Thank you, sir. I appreciate it,” he told me politely as he pedaled past us.

He didn’t have to say boo to me. In fact, he could have said something in anger.

At St. Louis Cemetery Number One, located just north of the French Quarter, an older tour guide shared moments of kindness beyond his normal patter to tourists. And he did it despite the heat index an oppressively hot 105 degrees. I asked him why he did so.

“I just love this city,” he replied. “It’s a city of Band-Aids.”

I loved his characterization of the Crescent City.

New Orleans is a tortured city with an infamous history. It has weathered so many storms, disasters and calamities that its savory gumbo of citizens know how to survive by any means necessary. Most residents are either hustling for a living or turning a hustle on gullible visitors. They desperately depend on tourists. I understand this.

Yet I routinely noticed genuine instances of southern hospitality on display toward outsiders that had nothing to do with money. Similar instances of courteousness took place along my driving route from our Region to Nashville to the Gulf of Mexico. (View a video and more photos at the online version of this column.)

It was illustrated by hotel bellhops, strangers at rest areas, Waffle House servers, tour guides, riverboat guests, street performers, rickshaw bicyclists, street hustlers with mental problems, and strangers I met for only a few seconds.

“Enjoy your visit here. You guys are very nice,” a man named Ron told me outside a hotel in Nashville.

We had just met in a shuttle bus heading to Honky Tonk Row. I sized him up completely wrong when I first saw him. This happens too often for me. I judge too many books by their cover. Too many of us do. I thought about the description of New Orleans from that cemetery tour guide.

Let’s face it, we’re a country of Band-Aids. Lots of them. And too many keep falling off. But one of those Band-Aids is kindness, and another one is civility. We need to keep this in mind if we’re ever going to mend our fractured nation.

