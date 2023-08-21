Douglas Greider’s moniker on TikTok is “GhettoHoosier,” reflecting how he has been treated by too many people in Northwest Indiana for decades.

“GhettoHoosier is a direct reaction to the thousands of (expletives) over the years who’ve told me I belong back in the ghetto,” he told me. “They would say the same thing to Black people to their face like they did mine.”

Born in East Chicago, Greider considers Hammond his hometown though he also lived in Portage, Lake Station, Michigan City, Lansing, Illinois, Lynwood and Chicago, all before he was 18. And he’s lived in Hawaii, which gives him a heartfelt connection to the deadly devastation from the Maui wildfires.

“I feel personally knowledgeable about the Maui tragedy. It’s very sad,” Greider said.

The 51-year-old Valparaiso resident is prolific for posting video after video on TikTok, a social media platform that I recently joined to find new readers and viewers for my columns and videos. It’s an experiment I started for completely different reasons than Greider.

“I started doing it two years ago when I was rehabilitating, both physically and neurologically, after an ICU stay,” he said. “I had sepsis and a pulmonary sub-edema that should’ve killed me, or at least taken a limb. I’m glad to be alive.”

Two years ago, TikTok reconnected him with the world, literally and figuratively. He has created several online groups and correlations with people throughout the country and around the globe.

“It’s been very therapeutic and I’ve met a lot of people,” Greider said. “Not only am I back to normal, I feel stronger than I have in 20 years.”

His TikTok page has some flex to it with more than 9,000 followers, including me. GhettoHoosier, for whatever reason, was the first video that popped up when I first joined. I’ve been hooked ever since. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

Greider’s videos are similar in formatting - he looks and speaks directly into the camera - but the videos can be very different in content, ranging from musings on the death of Pee Wee Herman to his troubled childhood. This includes a three-part series on his stepfather who’s been imprisoned in Michigan City since Greider was a young boy.

“It’s been so long, 46 years now he’s been locked up,” Greider said. “I feel all I can do now is tell the stories.”

His videos are raw, candid, engaging and opinionated. He curses a lot. I love all of it. He’s an old-fashioned storyteller using the glowing embers of a social media inferno, TikTok, to tell stories as if he was sitting next to a campfire started centuries ago.

“I love to share stories, especially our local ones,” he said.

I’ve watched at least a couple dozen of his videos, each one taking me on an adventure through his mind and his world. In contrast, I’ve watched less than a dozen other TikTok videos over the past month.

“TikTok is the supreme app out there for social media,” Greider said. “I’ve made sure I’ve only attracted followers with like-minded views, so almost everything is very positive.”

I can see why if you share likeminded viewpoints with Greider, who doesn’t hesitate to call out the world’s injustices, hypocrisies and absurdity. His life has been both blessed and cursed by his riveting experiences. He’s refreshingly open about his mental health struggles including AD/HD and bipolar disorder. One of his videos is titled, “My ADHD brain.”

“I’ve learned there are some memories I want to hold onto and some that will just be there,” Greider said.

He posts about 20 videos a week including a recent one titled, “Heartbreaking Memory,” which recalls when his brother took Greider’s son to a concert one night many years ago. His brother didn’t tell Greider which band was performing, System of a Down, an influential heavy metal band. Greider found out only after his son returned home.

“I said, ‘WHAT?’” Greider tells viewers. “One of the greatest bands of anyone’s generation.

He still can’t believe his brother didn’t invite him, too.

“I don’t think I’ve ever forgiven my brother for that,” Greider said.

By sheer coincidence, Greider was a customer of mine when my family owned a catering food truck at the formerly named Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor. Although it’s been more than 20 years since we sold it, Greider recalled certain menu items and the location of our truck near the 110-inch plate mill.

“There’s like less than a couple of degrees of separation between all of us around here,” he said.

Our Region can feel like a remote island between Chicago and the rest of Indiana. But Greider knows better than most of us how it feels to be limited to how far you can travel in Honolulu, where he lived more than 30 years ago. He also graduated from high school there.

“I know why those people went into the water. And I know why those people died running down the slopes,” he said. “You don’t got anywhere to go. Nowhere to go.”

Greider left what he calls the ghetto of our Region many years ago.

“But nobody can ever take the ghetto out of me,” he said. “I have no shame.”