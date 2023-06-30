Remember when Rand McNally served as our trusted GPS for road trips?

I used a yellow highlighter to mark my entire route on a paper map, with written footnotes and a big X to mark my destination, as if it were a buried treasure. This was long before Global Positioning System technology began navigating our roads and our lives.

While driving, I tucked these maps under my leg for quick access. This, of course, made them even more impossible to properly fold back into their original shape. It was all part of the trip.

I recalled this routine experience while searching online for a column I wrote in 1998 about Paul Girsdansky, a journalist from New York who traveled through Northwest Indiana as part of his 3,200-mile odyssey across the country. Girsdansky drove a 1997 Geo Prizm littered with cassette tapes, junk-food wrappers, a huge cooler of Dr Pepper and several opened maps.

Map holders in the doors of my cars were jammed with wrinkled maps of cities and towns in the Region, of Indiana and Illinois, and of the country. I used them to get pretty much everywhere if it were new to me, from a rural address in south Porter County to an intersection in north Lake County to a concert venue in Chicago. Without a map, I felt like a blind mouse in a maze.

Years later, I would print out mapping directions from a desktop computer before leaving my home, keeping the stapled paperwork under my car’s sun visor to check along the way. It seemed so trendy, high-tech and customized. My mother used similar directions on her cross-country treks in an RV camper.

I haven’t used any kind of paper map in many years, except once a couple of years ago on a long trip to Texas. It wasn’t for navigation purposes. It was for a silly video I was making to show how ridiculous it used to be when paper maps were needed. Somewhere in rural Illinois, I tried opening an old Rand McNally map while driving 70 mph with the windows down. Remember doing that? How stupid. How fun.

Years ago, I owned a portable GPS device that made me feel like an astronaut on a space mission. I jettisoned it into my basement bin along with my eight-track and cassette tapes collection. Someday it will be a nostalgic time capsule.

My days of using paper maps and trendy GPS gadgets ended with my first iPhone, which came with GPS apps and dozens of other tools that revolutionized how we use our phones. My iPhone seemed like Batman’s belt, equipped with something for every task. Clock, calculator, music, camera, internet connection, voice recorder and video creator, among other uses.

It’s like holding a magical device in my hand. “Beam me up, Scotty, into the digital cloud," hundreds of millions of earthlings now say every day.

These days I use my iPhones for countless purposes, including GPS apps. (My 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo has no GPS.) I’m addicted to GPS, using it too often for destinations I’ve been to dozens or hundreds of times. Mostly to get there faster or more efficiently. I have little patience and even less time to waste on unexpected detours, construction zones, vehicle crashes or stalled trains.

I enjoy getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible. My GPS apps offer me multiple routes to choose from, even if it saves me only one minute. I'll take it. I value my time more than my money.

For example, my occasional commute from my home in Valparaiso to The Times office in Munster. I usually have three or four routes to choose from, depending on traffic congestion and other factors, ranging in travel time from 47 minutes to an hour and 20 minutes, one way. I’ve learned more back-road routes than I ever knew existed, thanks to GPS.

Trouble is, I now depend on it too much, even for routine trips. Because of this daily dependence on the marvels of modern technology, my cognitive skills are suffering, I believe. Instead of trusting my instincts and relying on my memory, I trust GPS to navigate my world.

I used to figure it out on my own, which obviously cost me more time, but it didn’t cost me any brain cells.

Getting “lost” on my way to a certain destination taught me how to not get lost the next time. Getting to a destination through guidance of a GPS is teaching me how to rely on GPS to do it again and again. I trust it so much that I neglect my own skills and knowledge, cultivated from 45 years of driving.

Maybe you are experiencing something similar with your driving habits?

Also, there’s a broader picture developing at the intersection of trust and technology with darker overtones. Our overuse of GPS to navigate our driving is illustrative of our overuse of technology to navigate our world. We depend on it more every day, with no end in sight. Our phones. Our iPads. Our cars. Our televisions. Our devices. Our lives.

What is our destination with all this dependence? And how much do we still value our journey to get there? At some point on this trip through the technological landscape, we should mark a big X on a map and reroute our plans how to arrive there with our mental faculties intact.

Living in the digital age is a remarkable experience. The world is literally at our fingertips. But it only matters if we know where we are going.