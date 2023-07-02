The man made eye contact with me from the center median of a busy road in Gary.

“How close am I to the lake?” he asked.

I had just pulled up to the intersection of U.S. 20 and Lake Street in Miller when I spotted him asking motorists for money. He held a sign: “Please help. Need food. God bless. Thank you.”

“You’re pretty close to the lake,” I told him from my car. “It’s straight north from here.”

“Oh, OK, I’m not from around here,” he replied.

He was making small talk to sweet talk some cash from my wallet. I didn’t mind. He has his job to do and I have mine. In fact, I was there that day to show a new colleague around Miller. She had never been there. Maybe this guy hadn’t either, I didn’t know.

“What’s your name, sir?” I asked as the light turned green.

He told me his name. I told him mine with a fist bump.

“I’ll get back to you when I swing back through this intersection,” I told him.

A few minutes later, I returned. My colleague and I first went into Arman’s restaurant, near where the man was panhandling. On our way out, we circled back to him by walking to that intersection.

“Hey, you actually came back!” he told me, with a surprised look on his face.

“Yep,” I said.

I handed him a $10 bill. He didn’t expect it.

“Thanks for remembering me,” he said, shaking my hand and giving me a hug.

I figured this would be the end of our exchange. But he had more small talk. And a confession.

“Hey, I actually know how close I am to the lake,” he said sheepishly. “I live just down the road in a motel.”

I knew where he lived. I noticed him a few months ago when I visited there for an interview.

“Yeah, I know you do,” I told him.

I’ve learned that if you let people talk, they will often reveal themselves to you.

After this guy tucked away the $10 I gave him, I guess he felt bad about lying to me earlier.

I wasn’t sure how to respond. In my younger years, I would have been antagonistic during our brief exchange. Or I may have debated him or focused on his lie. These days, I’m trying to show more tact.

“Thanks for being honest with me,” I told him as cars whizzed past us.

I’ve struggled to show such grace to others. It doesn’t come naturally for me.

Too often I’d rather be right than do the right thing. I’m still learning the difference. Just last week, a church pastor explained to me the differences between grace, mercy and justice.

“If we live by an eye-for-an-eye, justice-driven philosophy, we will not get a better world,” said Greg Lee, lead pastor of Suncrest Christian Church in St. John.

I understand this, I told him. But I also understand the concept of justice more than I do the virtue of grace.

Lee told me: “When human beings put themselves in charge of justice, it’s no good for the world.”

For a species that instinctively demands justice, grace can be a hard sell, I told him. It has to be demonstrated case by case, person to person, attempt after attempt.

A while back, a man named McKenzie approached me outside a public bathroom at a highway rest area in Arkansas. He was polite and respectful of my personal space, something I immediately noticed.

“Excuse me,” he said. “I’m at the mercy of God and good people like you.”

I reached out to shake his hand. I asked his name, where he’s from, where he’s going.

“I’m just trying to get back home to Texarkana, but I need gas money to get there,” he replied.

I told him I had no money on me — I don’t like carrying a wallet — but if he pointed out his vehicle, I’d leave something on his windshield after I used the restroom.

“I promise to pay it forward someday,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time he has used this patter to strangers. It wouldn’t be his last.

A few minutes later, when I walked toward his vehicle with a few bucks in hand, he met me on the way. I’ll never know if he had a vehicle there or if it was out of gas. I handed him $20.

“Thanks again for showing mercy,” he told me before hustling away.

The writer in me wanted to stick around and watch him interact with other motorists. I’m a panhandler for the currency of personal interactions. I can’t resist capturing them and sharing them.

Like I told that guy in Miller, he has his job to do and I have mine.

But the wanderer in me had to leave that rest area and continue on my way.

I tried showing grace to the guy in Miller. I tried showing mercy to the guy in Arkansas. Justice seems easier to understand and to execute.

“I’m still searching for grace,” I told Lee, who was a guest on my “She Said, He Said” podcast. (This episode will be released soon.)

The existence of grace was a recurring topic during the recording of that episode. It feels elusive to me, like catching a gust of wind in your hands.

After that show, my wife and I went out to dinner, where I pondered one of our most meaningful episodes and its broader themes: grace, mercy, justice and redemption. We ended up at the Paragon Family Restaurant in Hobart.

We could have gone pretty much anywhere in the Region that night. For some reason we wound up there. A host led us to a table away from other diners. We could have gone to another section of the restaurant. We wound up there.

Our server greeted us at the table. We could have had another server. We wound up with her.

She smiled and cheerfully introduced herself: “Hi, my name is Grace.”

My wife and I just looked at each other and laughed.