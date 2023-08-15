Scott Rakos sighed in exasperation just audibly enough for his microphone to pick it up.

“Jesus,” the Hammond Council Common President said.

After a lengthy, tedious and entertaining discussion with fellow council members and a visibly angry mayor about a contentious new city ordinance, Rakos tapped his gavel once again and leaned back in his chair. He had enough of it all for that moment.

“OK, we’re gonna have discussion on the amended ordinance,” Rakos said with a shrug. “Any further discussion?”

He looked around the room inside Hammond City Hall, packed with police officers, concerned business people and curious citizens. Rakos then asked the same question two more times. No one said a word.

“Roll call,” he said with the enthusiasm of a doorknob.

I watched Monday night’s city council meeting via video several hours after it took place. There were moments when it felt like must-see TV, keeping me fully awake into the early morning hours. Mostly because of the animated agitation of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr., who repeatedly raised his voice when he stepped to the podium to share his thoughts.

“This ordinance is a no-brainer,” McDermott told council members. “Let’s take this vote and see where you stand, right now. Let’s go.”

Last month, the outspoken mayor proposed an ordinance that would close all of the city’s 24/7 gas stations from midnight to 5 a.m. in an effort to curb criminal activity at those sites and to better allocate police officers during those hours.

“During those hours, gas stations are becoming unsafe places,” McDermott told me before the meeting. “And it’s not only in Hammond.”

During the engaging and informative meeting, the mayor chastised any of the nine council members who considered voting against the newly amended ordinance, 23-16A, citing the resounding support of the city's police officers.

“Five police chiefs. Do you know more than them? No, you don’t. Neither do I, and I’ve been mayor 20 years,” McDermott told council members.

A variety of crimes, including homicides, robberies and a carjackings, have been committed at Hammond gas stations late at night and in the early morning hours. Since 2019, there have been 1,803 calls to police from Hammond gas stations open 24/7, McDermott told the audience.

“Closing businesses works. Why aren’t liquor stores allowed to stay open all night? Because the state recognizes when you close things down, it helps control crime. That’s why bars are shut down at a certain time,” the mayor said.

Of the 37 gas stations in Hammond, 16 of them are open 24/7, according to city data. One of the gas station’s owners told council members that more crimes take place during the day in the city. He cited a carjacking that took place one day at 2 p.m.

“At night, there’s really not much crime that occurs,” he said.

George Stoya, a vocal resident in his city, questioned why the ordinance had to be voted on Monday night, especially if it will not go into effect until November.

“I don’t know what the mayor’s rush is. Why can’t we discuss the merits?” he asked sternly. “In terms of sheer form of any remonstrance here, it’s a sham. Just one reading of the full ordinance? We haven’t had adequate notice. We don’t even know where to begin.”

Councilwoman Katrina Alexander proposed a motion to allow more public input at the next council meeting. McDermott countered the motion.

“Everyone is here,” he said, motioning his hand toward people in attendance. “Let’s vote on this. Tonight. This is ridiculous. How many more people have to get shot before we do something about this?”

Alexander’s motion failed by a vote of 5-4.

“It wasn’t a stall tactic,” she said later, citing her support for the police department.

Hammond Police Chief William "Andy" Short spoke at the podium in support of the ordinance.

“Our community safety is paramount. It’s about creating a safer Hammond,” he said.

Former Hammond police chief Fred Behrens explained past strategies behind community policing.

“Things have changed drastically in the United States of America. But the (police officers) behind me haven’t and they took an oath to protect all of your districts. Get them back on the streets. Let them patrol your neighborhoods. Fix this problem,” he insisted.

One aspect to address this problem is for all gas stations, and all businesses, to connect to the city police department’s Fusus system, the mayor said. Fusus is the name of a widely-used public safety program that provides real-time access to surveillance video, allowing law enforcement agencies to gather intelligence and help speed up investigations.

“If gas stations are not connected to our Fusus system, officers can be sitting for hours while waiting for surveillance videos,” McDermott said. “Some places are selling beef jerky 20 minutes after someone gets shot.”

He cited Oak Park, Illinois, passing a similar city ordinance with a curfew that closed down gas stations from midnight to 5 a.m.

“Their final straw was one murder. One!” he exclaimed with a finger in the air.

Finally, after more discussion, the vote was 7 to 2 to approve the ordinance with members Mark Kalwinski and Barry Tyler Jr. voting against it. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

This meeting had everything you could want in a municipal meeting: a contentious topic, impassioned speakers, potential consequences, public push-back, tedious protocols, and an angry mayor who was determined to get an ordinance approved.

“This is our job, to make tough decisions for the safety of our residents,” he told council members, his voice rising. “If we get sued, we will win. And if we don’t win, hang it on me. I don’t care.”

