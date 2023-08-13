Jerry Davich Metro columnist Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Andrea Vega immediately began crying when asked about her two sons.

“My sons are everything to me,” Vega said, wiping away tears. “My whole life here has been to keep them moving forward.”

Vega migrated to the U.S. from Costa Rica 23 years ago with her 2-month-old baby boy and the dream of a better life for them both. She came to Northwest Indiana because an uncle lives in Munster, where she now lives.

Vega’s life in this country has been more difficult than she imagined as a 19-year-old woman leaving her impoverished homeland. But she’s grateful to be here and even more grateful for the opportunities afforded her two boys.

“I love this country but my life here has not been easy,” Vega said.

Her first job was mowing lawns, then cleaning houses. She later opened her own home cleaning business. It’s now named Harmony Cleaning Service, LLC, after getting it registered in May with assistance from her attorney, Alfredo Estrada.

They have known each other for nearly 20 years, since their children attended the same preschool in East Chicago.

I met Vega at Estrada’s law office in Merrillville, which provided us a translator, Angelica Marquez. Vega understands English with more confidence than she does speaking it, especially during an interview with a newspaper columnist. Our candid conversation was a blending of English, Spanish, laughs and tears. (Watch a video of Vega in her own words at the online version of this column.)

Estrada is a partner at Burke Costanza & Carberry, where he practices civil litigation and immigration law in federal and state courts. Months ago, I asked him if one of his foreign-born immigrant clients would talk to me about their experiences.

Many of them have fear of publicly sharing their story. And for good reason. Judgment is immediate. Bias is probable. Retaliation is a possibility. Vega agreed to do so anyway, though she was visibly nervous when we met.

“She is brave to share her story,” Estrada said, looking at her from across a conference room table.

'More love in their heart'

Vega agreed to share her story with the hope it helps others in her former situation seek legal assistance if needed. Vega is a client of the Hammond Legal Aid Clinic, which was founded in 2004 by Mayor Thomas McDermott and the Hammond City Council. It has since served thousands of residents in need of legal services that they otherwise could not afford. Estrada has worked with many clients through this legal clinic.

“Alfredo has been a blessing to me,” Vega said.

He’s been a blessing to countless foreign-born clients who depend on his legal services and personal kindness.

“I better get some tissues,” Estrada said when Vega got emotional.

I asked her why she believes immigrants in her situation face such a fierce backlash from native-born Americans. She paused for a minute to respond.

“I wish they had more love in their heart,” she said.

Immigration and illegal immigration are complex issues that have been weaponized by partisan politics. It’s not as black and white as Americans are led to believe by politicians, lawmakers and media outlets. Many cases of immigrants, such as Vega’s, are instead painted in the messy hues of gray; not with broad brushstrokes that cause knee-jerk discrimination, but with more nuanced strokes that can create a clearer portrait.

This controversial issue isn’t specific only to the United States. Other countries also are struggling to regulate, reform and enforce immigration policies that are outdated or overwhelmed by millions of migrants and refugees fleeing their homelands. How we handle this humanitarian crisis defines in part who we are as a nation, a remarkable experiment in progress.

Vega’s case gives us an opportunity to view this complicated topic with more understanding and less bias. She didn’t sneak into the U.S. by crossing a river or a wall at the Mexican border, as we are repeatedly shown through news accounts and viral videos. Vega entered this country on a tourist visa - allowing her temporary admission for vacation purposes.

“It is a legal entry,” Estrada said.

A personal conflict in Vega’s life compelled her to remain in the U.S.

“I want my sons to have what I never had,” she said.

Vega chose to stay in Indiana for the school systems and the secondary educational opportunities for her two sons. Both have received scholarships from colleges. Her oldest son, who’s 22, attends Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Her younger son, who’s 19, attends Purdue University in West Lafayette.

“I’m a proud mother,” Vega said with a smile.

'With God’s help'

Vega’s case was deemed a tourist visa “overstay” until her status was adjusted to legal permanent residence. She’s currently working on attaining official U.S. citizenship, which is likely three years away.

“Andrea needs to work more on her English,” Estrada said during my interview with Vega. “She’s just not very confident with it.”

Vega nodded in agreement.

When I first met with her at Estrada’s office, neither he or Marquez had arrived. Vega and I chatted casually for a few minutes without any translation needed. But some of my questions for her later needed translation to keep the conversation moving. I welcomed Marquez assistance. Spanish is a language I should have learned decades ago.

Our nation is an evolving multicultural, multilingual society whether you agree with it or not. This isn’t my opinion. This is a statistical fact of life in the U.S. By 2050, our country is projected to become a “minority-majority” nation, and Spanish will be even more of our nation’s linguistic tapestry, a reflection of an increasingly global society.

“I love Costa Rica. It’s beautiful there. But I don’t see me living there again,” Vega said.

She has now lived in America longer than she has lived in Costa Rica. Her sons have visited her homeland only twice. Vega’s long-term goal is to open a business in Costa Rica to help people there.

“With God’s help,” she said. “God has always been with me. And with my sons.”

As with most parents of college kids, Vega is looking forward to the day when her sons have their own careers and become financially stable. Their long-term goal is to someday take care of their mother, who has cleaned hundreds of other people’s homes to provide a loving, stable home for them.

I asked Vega what she would tell other migrants who risked everything to travel to the U.S. in the face of public backlash.

“Do it for your children,” she said without any more tears.