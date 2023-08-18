The young kids bounded from middle school like escaped convicts, lining up on the sidewalk for their designated bus. Their first day of school had just ended and they were eager to be sprung loose Wednesday, a beautiful summer day.

I just happened to be bicycling past their school, just a few blocks from my home. My initial thought wasn’t about their first day back at school or their parents waiting to hear all about it.

My initial thought was one I’ve never had while watching this seasonal scene unfold outside a school, any school. I wondered how many of those little tykes would grow up to live life as an adult in the LGBTQ+ community. How many would someday identify as either gay, lesbian, queer, bisexual, non-binary, transgendered or questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ten percent of those students? Twenty percent? More? Surely, some of them will someday be included in this population of Americans. They may not know it yet, but they will soon be exploring these identities whether their parents like it or not. And also whether or not our state lawmakers approve of it.

This issue has been rattling around in my head since July 1 when a new state law took effect that may play a role in these kids’ lives. And possibly endanger their lives at some point. Here are a few initial descriptors of this law that come to mind: Ridiculous. Superfluous. Oppressive. Narrow-minded. Backward.

These are a few appropriate “nicknames” I suggest for Indiana House Enrolled Act 1608, which includes a requirement for public and charter schools to notify — in writing — at least one parent of a student regarding any requests the child makes to change their name, pronoun, title or wording to identify themself.

It doesn’t matter if it’s “Barbie” or “Ken” or “he\she\they.” Their school is now mandated to send a written notice to their parent or guardian to alert them of the change.

This new law was woven into legislation titled Education Matters, which bans “human sexuality instruction” to school kids in prekindergarten through third grade. I call this inane law another example of “Pure Indiana,” an appropriate branding slogan for our Hoosier state of denial.

This latest law of ignorance reflects our mostly conservative state’s continual attempts to turn back the clock and return to its glory days when boys were boys, girls were girls and adults repressed any thoughts that didn’t fit neatly into their puritanical box of understanding.

Maybe our branding slogan should instead be “Puritanical Indiana,” a bygone era that exists only in the minds of people who fear the future and don’t understand the present.

Human sexuality instruction is not taught in those grades at Indiana schools, of course. But this didn’t stop our conservative lawmakers from outlawing it, just in case.

“In Indiana, we know that parents have a right to be involved in the upbringing of their children," state Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, said in a previous Times story.

Davis, a member of our legislature’s GOP super-majority, sponsored this new law, citing how schools should not “shield” a parent from knowledge about their own child.

“Parents should not be cut out of the decision-making for their kids,” she said.

Too many Hoosier parents are already cutting themselves out of their kids’ lives by refusing to openly discuss human sexuality. These complex conversations often come with self-identifying descriptors for youth that many parents simply don’t understand. And don’t want to understand.

Just four years ago, my stepdaughter was in high school, where many of her friends were exploring and experimenting with many of these LGBTQ+ descriptors that I mentioned earlier. It can be confusing for parents who struggle to keep up with all this perceived “woke” related nonsense, they believe.

I remember listening to my stepdaughter’s depictions of her friends’ attempts to figure out who they were regarding sexual orientation and identity. At times it sounded simply trendy. And a bit comical. But I didn’t doubt that some of them would someday be among the LGBTQ+ population.

According to a report released in April by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four high school students identify as LGBTQ, a significant figure that jumped from 11% in 2015. This doesn’t mean that all these kids will feel the same way as an adult. Many of them will grow up to be as straight as, say, a Hoosier lawmaker from Whiteland, Indiana.

In the meantime, these kids are stuck in the mud and muck in the middle of a political tug-of-war battle between liberals and conservatives, and between the past and future. Schools are simply part of this battlefield, filled with adolescent land mines, political booby-traps and emotional quicksand.

As most schools reopen this week and students return to their second families, some parents are already feeling the disconnect. They’re the ones who feel closeted or alienated from their children, most of whom are exploring their personal sexuality while simultaneously getting a formal education.

It’s called growing up and this new law will only further divide parents and their children, especially kids who are currently chugging through what I call the teenage tunnel. They’re somewhere down the tracks, in the dark, with only a faint light of hope at the end.

This tunnel can be much darker and longer for kids within the LGBTQ+ community, whether or not they know they belong in that group. They’re simply trying to figure out their world, and their place in it.

Before we know it, they’ll be bounding off a bus for adulthood and all of the written notices in the world about changes of their name, pronoun or title won’t matter for where they’re headed. For many Indiana residents and lawmakers, it's a frightening reality called the future.

