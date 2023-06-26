U.S. 20 is a wrinkled ribbon of roadway threading through our Region east to west from LaPorte County to Illinois, from rural charm to urban grit, from natural beauty to industrial blight.

The fabled highway slices through a dozen or so communities across Northwest Indiana as part of its 156-mile route across our state. It’s been such a part of our lives that we easily forget how many times we’ve traveled on it. Hundreds? Thousands?

Last week I traveled it once again but this time with a sharper eye for the scenery along the way.

My colleague Dan Carden wrote a story about the federal government poised to officially recognize U.S. 20 as the "National Medal of Honor Highway" now that all 12 states it passes through have embraced the designation. If enacted into law, the longest continuous route in the United States, running from Boston to Oregon, still would be known as U.S. 20.

It will always be labeled this, or as Route 20, to longtime residents and visitors alike.

“Route 20 is definitely one of the most interesting roads in the country," Paul Girsdansky told me in late June, 1998.

The school librarian from New York traveled through Northwest Indiana along U.S. 20 as part of a 3,200-mile, 10-week odyssey across the country for his book, “20/20 Vision: The Longest Byway." These were a few of his observations:

* Through Massachusetts, Route 20 is like one long, meandering Main Street.

* U.S. 20 just about parallels toll roads from here to Boston, but why pay?

* There's not much heavy industry along the route except for here. Mostly, everyone's selling cheeseburgers to each other.

Like me, Girsdansky was impressed with the dichotomy of this area, a mixed-use development of heavy industry, natural blessings and evolving demographics. We are an island of sorts between Chicago and Indiana, often feeling like a neglected stepchild of both geographical parents.

Still, U.S. 20 serves as a paved microcosm for our Region.

My journey along U.S. 20 began in rural Michigan City and ended in Whiting. The racial demographics along the highway also shifted lanes, from mostly white residents to mostly Black and Hispanic, depending on their community.

I took dozens of photos along the way. (View a gallery of photos and watch a slideshow video at NWI.com.)

It didn’t take long until I noticed a roadside sign stating the reason for my trek: “Indiana Medal of Honor Highway” in rural Porter County. If I blinked I could have missed it, along with the town of Furnessville and a partially covered plaque for Edwin Way Teale, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who died in 1980. Inmates from Westville Correctional Facility erected the roadside marker in 2009, according to the current owner of the home there. “The highway has become so dangerous, it’s impossible to maintain the garden on the other side of the fence,” he told me.

U.S. 20 got progressively busier and more crowded the further west I traveled, with multiple signs for Indiana Dunes National Park enticing visitors to a recreational reprieve along the way.

In Burns Harbor, a gateway to our smokestack skyline, truck traffic began to pick up as the highway crossed underneath Interstate 94 and past busy truck stops. It was there that a strong north wind transported the familiar smell of steel mill production from the lakefront.

In Portage, where I once lived for 30 years, I drove past the site of my family’s former food business, Uncle’s Catering, located in front of a mobile home park that has been there for as long as I can remember.

Other roadside businesses along U.S. 20 look as familiar as the natural landscape, such as Smokey’s Southern BBQ west of Michigan City, Saylor Basket Place in Porter, and Arman’s hot dog stand in the Miller section of Gary, where I’ve been eating lunch for more than a half century. Across the street, the South Shore train’s double track expansion project is in progress, a harbinger of the future amid a parking lot of the past.

There’s a short stretch of U.S. 20 in Miller that’s heavily used by Illinois residents on their way to West Beach. Unfortunately, this stretch is pockmarked with empty buildings, strip clubs and an adult entertainment store. The road’s high traffic pattern and low property costs consistently attract such businesses using out-of-state truckers as a strong customer base, residents have complained for decades.

Further west, in between Aetna and the Glen Ryan subdivision where I was raised, U.S. 12 and U.S. 20 merge like old friends who hadn’t seen each other for many years. Together, the highways slice through Gary where Interstate 65 begins, just east of the main entrance to U.S. Steel and the city of Gary, via Broadway.

U.S. 20 is known as 4th or 5th Avenues here, or as Rudy Clay Memorial Highway. Truck traffic is as obvious as urban decay, with the highway taking a sharp left, then a right turn as it follows Route 912 through north Lake County toward Lake Michigan. Near the Cline Avenue intersection, U.S. 20 narrows to one lane each way, with swampy marshland to the south and heavy industry to the north. You can imagine what it may have looked like a century ago.

I later drove past the South Shore train station in East Chicago, past vendors selling Mexican treats from carts, past industrial tanks behind barbed-wire fencing, and through heavy traffic congestion into Whiting, one of the most charming communities in the tiny corner of this state.

“Pardon our dust!” a sign yelled to motorists along Indianapolis Boulevard/U.S. 20, which is under construction. Our Region has been under construction since the early 20th century. This reminded me of something Girsdansky told me when he visited here many years ago.

“Northwest Indiana is like God's country with a grease wrench."

