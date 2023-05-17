“We are here to help.”

This is the automated greeting of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that’s based in our Region, which has received nearly 6,000 calls since November.

This is an astounding amount considering the majority of calls are regarding other mental health crises such as financial troubles, relationship issues, domestic abuse, chronic anxiety, homicidal ideations and some people simply having a bad day. Of the last 5,731 calls, 1,307 of the callers expressed suicidal ideations.

“988 is not only a suicide prevention line. It’s a resource to those experiencing any kind of mental health crisis,” said Marion Collins, program director for this area’s 988 lifeline. “We have calls for a variety of reasons.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an ideal time to introduce or reintroduce residents to this easily accessible resource. All of us likely know someone who could use the 988 lifeline at some point.

Mental health wellness and mental illness remain stigmatized, even shameful subjects in our society. We instinctively sweep them under the rug of awkwardness despite the prevalence of both in our lives.

Every week I notice strangers in public with suspected mental health problems. Here are a few recent examples: an older woman yelling incoherently at random strangers at Navy Pier in Chicago; a middle-aged man from Portage repeatedly contacting me claiming he has discovered a cure for cancer; a young man directing traffic at an intersection with no stop sign in Valparaiso; and a teenage girl from Griffith who is cutting herself to release the demons in her head, according to her parents.

“I don’t know where to turn because she doesn’t know where to turn,” the mother told me last month.

I suggested she turn to the 988 lifeline for starters. And for follow-up needs.

“Our program is unique in that it is a remote call center,” said Collins, who works at the Crisis Center, Inc. in the Miller Beach section of Gary. “Our crisis specialists who answer the lines and our shift supervisors all work from their own homes.”

I’ve written about the Crisis Center numerous times through the years. Each time it impresses me with its compassionate responses to societal problems. Teen court. Safe Place. Alternative House. Safely Home. Programs that are badly needed. “We never close,” its website states.

“Our crisis specialists are trained to de-escalate callers,” Collins said. “Our goal is not to call emergency services, 911, unless the caller is at imminent risk of suicide or homicide and not able to be de-escalated.”

Less than 1% of those calls result in emergency services being dispatched, but only after a supervisor’s approval.

In July, 2022, the 988 lifeline number became nationally active and available, making it easily accessible and someday as familiar as 911. Crisis Center, Inc. is one of four designated 988 call centers in Indiana. The state has not begun its formal marketing campaign but officials predict a 200-400% increase in call volume once it begins.

Northwest Indiana residents deserves to get a jump on this remarkable resource, the first of a three-pillar mental health crisis response system being built nationally. Pillar two - mobile crisis teams - is for someone to physically visit the person experiencing a crisis. Pillar three - stabilization units - is somewhere to go for short-term observation and stabilization.

“It is exciting to see this all growing and to know our center is part of only the beginning of the mental health crisis response system,” Collins said.

Since 988 became federally mandated, the Crisis Center has built a team to answer calls 24 hours a day, every day of the year. November was the center’s first month answering calls around the clock, and its staff answered 904 calls.

“We have created 30 jobs and plan to continue growing as the call volume continues to increase,” Collins said.

When someone dials 988, they hear an automated message with the option to press 1 for military veterans, 2 for Spanish, 3 for LGBTQ+ youth, or stay on the line to be connected to a 988 center. The lifeline is a safe and nonjudgmental space to speak freely about feelings and experiences.

Calls are then routed by area code through Vibrant, the national administrator for 988. For example, if someone with a 219 number dials 988, their call will be routed to an Indiana center. Once connected to a crisis specialist, callers can tell their story, create a safety plan and agree to receive a follow-up call.

A safety plan is created collaboratively with the caller to list warning signs, coping strategies, social and professional supports, and ways to make their environment safer. The purpose of a follow-up call is to check the status of a caller’s situation - for example, suicidal ideations - and to determine if their safety plan worked or needs to be adjusted.

“Follow-up calls are completed within 72 hours of the initial call and only with the caller's permission,” Collins said.

The center uses an extensive on-boarding training, with continued training to prepare its staff to handle any call they receive.

“Of course, we also receive prank calls or people who hang up as we answer,” Collins said. “We view people who hang up as someone who may not be ready to speak or is testing the line for future use. My team values all callers, even those who hang up. We are ready when they are ready to talk.”

Every week I hear from people who simply want someone to listen to them. Period. They need to vent. They need to blow off steam. They need to hear another person’s voice, not an online chat.

They need the 988 lifeline and don’t yet know it. Please share it with them.