Max Gramillano didn’t wait to enter this world at a hospital with a doctor, nurses, delivery room and medical assistance. He arrived in the front seat of his parents’ minivan at the intersection of Indiana 149 and County Road 700 North in rural Porter County.

Robert and Francesca “Frankie” Gramillano didn’t make it to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart early Wednesday morning. They were just five minutes from their Valparaiso home when Francesco told her husband to pull over on the side of the road.

A baby delivery somewhere between home and hospital: 'Pull over now!' Francesca “Frankie” Gramillano sits in the backseat of her minivan with her two sons, 20-month-old Frank, on the left, and 2-day-old Max, who …

Their baby, Maximillian Gordon Gramillano, was ready to introduce himself. On his actual due date.

Just as their car passed through that intersection, Frankie’s water broke. She felt her baby’s head begin to push out. She pushed hard, twice. Her son plopped into her arms. Max cried. His father called 911.

The vehicle’s hazard lights twinkled in the dark as they waited for police and an ambulance to arrive. Frankie clutched her newborn to her bare chest to provide natural body heat. She wiped off Max’s face with a towel she brought, making sure his nose passages were clear.

Max breathed. Frankie exhaled.

Police arrived within five minutes. An ambulance was right behind them. Frankie and Max were placed on a gurney and transported to St. Mary, where she was scheduled to deliver. If either of them appeared to be in danger, they would have been transported to the nearest hospital in Valparaiso. Technically, Max was born in Porter County though the hospital is in Lake County.

A baby delivery somewhere between home and hospital: 'Pull over now!' Robert and Francesca “Frankie” Gramillano had to stop driving their minivan at this spot near the intersection of Indiana 149 and County Road …

Max’s birth certificate states his time of birth at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, but no one knows for sure. Everything happened so fast. Just 20 minutes earlier, the couple called Frankie’s aunt to come to their house to watch their other son, Frank, who’s 20 months old.

When she arrived, Robert began chatting with her. Frankie cut them short. They needed to leave. Right now. She could feel the miracle of life erupting from her body.

Frankie’s contractions were fast, hard and painful. Still, the couple figured they had time to get to the hospital. Their first son wasn’t in such a hurry when he was born. Max’s birth would be very different. No epidural. No modern medicine. No medical help of any kind.

A baby delivery somewhere between home and hospital: 'Pull over now!' Robert and Francesca “Frankie” Gramillano revisit the roadside spot where their son, Max, was born at the intersection of Indiana 149 and Coun…

At one point on their drive, Robert felt tempted to hit the accelerator and get to the hospital. Even if they got pulled over by the cops. Frankie’s voice of calm urgency changed his mind. He pulled over when she told him to.

And then she did what comes naturally to mothers in that magical moment. She had no choice. Adrenaline surged through her body. Two pushes and Max was out, less than an hour after the first contraction. Paramedics cut Max’s umbilical cord, which tethered him to his mother.

At the hospital, Frankie pushed out the placenta. It felt more painful than the delivery. No meds. No adrenaline. No excitement of a baby entering the world.

A baby delivery somewhere between home and hospital: 'Pull over now!' Robert and Francesca “Frankie” Gramillano had this “Baby on Board” sign in the window of their minivan on the morning she gave birth to her se…

You could never tell how Max arrived if you looked at the passenger seat of his parent’s minivan. No stains. No nothing. Robert pointed out this fact on Friday afternoon as vehicles whizzed past their car.

The couple recreated their actions of that unforgettable day, step by step. They happily returned to that exact spot with both sons in tow. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

A baby delivery somewhere between home and hospital: 'Pull over now!' Robert and Francesca “Frankie” Gramillano stand in the front of their vehicle at their home with their two two sons, Frank and Max. Max was bo…

Frank looked over at his little brother from his car seat. Max seemed content to be tethered again to his mother, this time in the backseat. He weighs only six pounds, nine ounces, a small baby just like his big brother.

Someday, they might joke about it, just as they might joke how Frank slept through Max’s birth. Someday, they may cruise through that intersection and point to the exact spot where Max was born. Someday, Max may even share his exhilarating birth story with his own children and maybe with his grandchildren.

He might joke to them, “Mom and dad were there, but I did all the work that day."

PHOTOS: Conservation along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River East Branch Summit and Paddle East Branch Summit and Paddle East Branch Summit and Paddle East Branch Summit and Paddle East Branch Summit and Paddle East Branch Summit and Paddle East Branch Summit and Paddle