Today’s column is the first in a series on the new “problem solving” court within Lake County Criminal Division 4, serving offenders who have committed felony crimes as a result of severe addiction.

Kristy walked to the courtroom podium with a surveillance monitor on her ankle and a testimony of hope in her heart.

“I just don’t want to use anymore,” she told Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas.

Kristy, 50, is a recovering addict whose alcohol abuse led to decades of drug addiction. She lost everything. She lost her way. She lost herself.

“I just wish I didn’t waste all these years,” she told the judge.

Kristy now works at a popular restaurant that sells a tempting appetizer: bourbon steak bites.

“One of the employees asked me try to it. I said no,” she said proudly.

Cappas laughed out loud. The rest of the courtroom laughed too.

“You set an appropriate boundary,” Cappas told her. “That’s a good example.”

Cappas asked Kristy how she has been able to redirect her life from addiction to recovery, from lies to truths, from mistakes to amends.

“I’m working the 12 steps. I’m around sober people,” she replied.

Kristy lives at Gatehouse Recovery Home for Women in Hammond. There, she reads daily passages from her Alcoholics Anonymous book. Every morning for inspiration. Every night for affirmation.

“I’m going to all the meetings and listening to people’s stories. It has really helped me,” she told the judge. “I’m so sorry I missed out on life."

Welcome to the new Lake County Criminal Division Drug Court, which serves offenders who have committed felony crimes as a result of severe addiction. Alcohol, pills, cocaine, meth, PCP ... you name it, it's been used or abused by the drug court’s hand-picked clients — addicts who are in recovery.

Not all of them will make it through the program successfully. Some will return to old habits, old lifestyles, old excuses. But enough clients across the country succeed to validate this kind of problem-solving courts.

In November, after several years of planning and delays, Lake County received provisional certification from the Indiana office of Court Services.

“We are finally seeing the results of our planning,” Kellie Bittorf, executive director of Lake County Community Corrections, told me last year.

In December, the county officially began its new drug court, a program I’ve written about many times in Porter County. It works if its participants do the work. On Friday, I witnessed the court in action.

“Hundreds of studies have determined that what we’re doing here is the appropriate way to help people who want to be helped with addiction,” Cappas told the initial group of clients. “Look, you’ve got a group of professionals here to support you. I imagine you’ve never had this in your life.”

Cappas asked participants: “Who’s had a support team like this in your life? Raise your hand.” No one did.

“Do you understand how dedicated these people are to your lives?” he asked. “Their depth of knowledge, I’m amazed at. I’ve learned so much from them.”

Drug court team members include judiciary officials, such as Cappas and Lake Superior Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan, as well as representatives from community corrections, adult probation, the public defender’s office, the prosecutor’s office, peer recovery specialists, treatment providers and community members.

Their collective goal is to reroute offenders’ habits, enhance public safety and, literally, save lives.

“Death-related overdoses in Lake County have continued to rise the past few years,” Bittorf said.

Kristy is a recovering addict by circumstance but a people person by nature. Last week, she earned the most customer tips at her job as a server. When she shared this news at drug court, everyone applauded her.

Kristy flashed a proud smile, something she hasn’t had in many years, literally and figuratively, because of drug addiction.

“Look at that smile,” Cappas told her.

“Big difference, huh?” she replied.

Historically, the criminal justice system has operated in silos, each specialty working without the integration that’s needed for higher efficiency and more success stories. The problem-solving court model promotes collaboration, including eligibility screening, assessment, orientation, case planning, case management and treatment referrals.

“The ultimate goal is to the help the individual successfully complete the program and promote community safety,” Bittorf told me.

The primary objective is to provide collaborative services from start to finish, from addictions and arrests to sobriety and success stories. Unlike in a traditional courtroom, a drug court judge is more hands-on with clients.

“I don’t mean to be yelling,” Cappas told a male client who had a setback last week. “Well, maybe I do. You will not get this opportunity again.”

Inside Cappas’ second-floor courtroom in the Lake County government complex in Crown Point, each participant stood in front of the drug court’s staff to share status updates about their lives. Some offenders confessed new achievements, earning praise from the staff. Others shared rehashed rationalizations that Cappas has heard for years.

"I've heard them all," he told me.

Will these recovering addicts stay clean and get through this program? Or will they return to their addiction of choice and the criminal life that comes with it?

My column series will chronicle their evolving progress or their unfortunate failure with exclusive behind-the-scenes excerpts, updates and photos from these clients, including Kristy.

She has opened a savings account at a bank. It has one dollar in it.

When she shared this latest achievement with the judge, everyone in the courtroom applauded her. Again.