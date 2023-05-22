Jonathan Purdue-Lohman has trouble speaking clearly, tying his shoes and writing a sentence, among many other abilities most kids take for granted.

But the 8-year-old boy has gifts, skills and talents that other children don’t possess, and possibly never will.

“Since the day he made his debut on Aug. 13, 2014, he has done nothing other than bring joy and peace to all those around,” said his mother, Samantha Purdue, of Portage.

Her son was born with Down syndrome, autism and alopecia areata, the sudden loss of hair.

“When I see his little upward slanted eyelids, and his flat nasal bridge, I don’t see a child who’s Down. I see an angel,” Purdue said. “At times he may completely ignore everything you are saying, but it isn’t because he is a bad kid. Rather it’s because the things you say to him do not apply to him.”

Jonathan lives in a different world than most of us. I don’t understand this world, nor do I visit it very often, so I want to share shades of it with you.

Since my younger years, I’ve failed to act properly within the distant worlds of people with special needs and developmental disabilities. I’m a work in progress, decades in the making. I too often react with an awkwardness that says more about me than it does about them.

Too many so-called “normal” people have the same problem, which creates awkward, negative and sometimes mean-spirited situations, according to Jonathan’s mother.

“Yeah, these children may look somewhat different, and they may sound a little strange, but their wants and needs are just the same as any other kids,” she told me. “Why don’t parents teach their children to accept differences and love others in spite of those differences? Much like their children didn’t choose to be your normal human being, my son didn’t get to choose to be special.”

Typically, when strangers learn that Jonathan was born with Down syndrome, they instinctively say they’re sorry to his mother. I've heard this from other parents of special-needs individuals.

“As if it’s just a huge burden to care for such a child,” Purdue said. “The thing is, my Down syndrome child is nowhere near anything that would be considered down.

“He is happy nearly all the time. And even those moments when he is not happy, you would never know. If he is scared, if he is sad, if he is angry, he will still pull his big-boy pants up and smile, laugh and crack jokes.

“He does this because he doesn’t want anyone in this crazy world to ever feel down about anything. I guarantee you, even if he never met you before, he knows that your sadness is not the way your life should be.”

Jonathan seems to absorb everything around him. Strangers’ looks. People’s jokes. Kids mocking him. He may not respond in what’s considered a normal way, but he responds.

He feels it. He sees it. He hears it.

“Jonathan listens to kids at school, kids in the playground, kids at the store. He listens to everyone,” Purdue said. “He even listens to the kids' laughter. He hears them laugh as they stare at him and turn to one another whispering. He also hears their moms and dads.”

He watches other parents get awkward and flustered when he tries to interact with their children. He watches other children's mothers approach his mother yelling: “Is your kid the bald kid? You need to teach him a thing or two!”

Jonathan is learning how to play with other kids according to societal rules that he doesn’t understand.

“My sweet, precious little boy thinks he is in trouble for simply trying to play with your kids at the park,” Purdue said. “I then try to explain that he isn't in any trouble. But if that’s the case, then why did Mommy just yell at him? Not knowing what else to say, I attempt to explain that he is just different from most other children.”

To her son, she says: “Other kids don’t typically play like that, buddy.”

Similar to most parents of special-needs children, Purdue tries to bridge two worlds that seem a million miles apart. The “normal” world and the “special” world. It’s not fair. And it’s certainly not easy.

“The only difference between your children and my own is that my baby doesn’t realize there are children who are different than he is. He sees everyone the way the world sees him. If everyone in the world is the same as him, how am I ever supposed to make him understand that he’s different?”

Jonathan stares into a mirror to see the difference. His reflection offers little help. He picks up a hairbrush and brushes his head where hair once laid. It’s been six years since he had a full head of hair.

His mother watches in bewilderment, trying to understand what her son is thinking. Is it because clueless strangers call him the "bald kid" in public? Or because he notices the obvious difference between his skin head and other kids’ hairy heads? Or because he badly wants to have hair again to fit in to a world that is based on knee-jerk judgments?

“Suddenly every personal concern of mine goes out the door,” his mother said.

When she looks upset, guess who notices and tries to cheer her up? That’s right, Jonathan. His mind may struggle to understand our world. His heart knows exactly what to do.