Disappointing. Pathetic. Infuriating. Predictable.

These are my initial thoughts about the 2024 presidential election, which will likely come down to President Joe Biden versus former President Donald Trump. In a nation of 335 million people, these are the two Americans we’re stuck with for president? Again?

What a joke. And the joke is on us. Forget claims of a stolen election from a losing candidate. We have ongoing proof of our stolen identity as a country.

Both Biden and Trump are too old. They’re too hated by half of the country. And they bring more baggage than a carousel conveyor belt at O’Hare International Airport. And yet both are the clear front-runners for their political party as other candidates throw their hopes into the ring, with more expected this week and beyond.

On Monday, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced his presidential campaign. The Senate's only Black Republican promises an optimistic, scripture-based message of conservatism. Will the Grand Old Party nominate him? Unlikely.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to enter the race this week, pitting him against Trump for the Republican nomination. Does he have enough political muscle to beat a billionaire bully? I'm not convinced.

Biden has no formidable challengers for the Democratic nomination. This alone is disappointing, pathetic and infuriating. As I wrote in a column a few months ago, I believe Biden is too old to even remotely consider re-election.

It’s not personal. I honestly don’t want anyone in their mid-80s serving as president of the U.S., I wrote. I know people in their 80s who are brilliant, kind, energetic and full of wisdom. Still, I don’t want them in the Oval Office.

As for Trump, he is a fraud who tells lies like comedians tell jokes. Despite his rehashed campaign promises and fiery propaganda, he doesn’t care about our country as much as his supporters care about it. Trump cares only about power, in any form.

He also doesn’t care about the vast majority of Americans, just the ones who can help him cling to power. His third bid for the White House is as predictable as another lie. It was only a matter of time.

The only reason Biden is seeking re-election is because his troubled party believes he - and only he - can beat Trump. Again. Otherwise, Democrats have nobody to keep the former president out of the White Office.

Biden is like an old shoe in a dusty closet. He’s familiar and worn-in, but isn’t there anyone in his party sporting new sneakers? Plus, I don’t trust Biden’s son, Hunter, who I believe has too many secrets stashed in the back of that closet.

On the other foot, Trump uses feigned outrage to rally his supporters, then he uses supporters to rally genuine outrage. He treats facts like beliefs. If you disagree with his, yours are wrong.

Supporters of Biden and Trump accused me of implying that they are part of a cult, a topic I explored in a column last week. I didn't mention either by name. I guess I didn't have to.

The business of democracy historically gets corrupted by the venom of politics. This presidential race will be no different. It will be like two over-the-hill, badly out-of-shape boxers slugging it out until the last round. And we’re all sitting ring-side, eating stale popcorn and taking blindside jabs at the fans of our villain. Even our Founding Fathers would be tired of this malarkey.

Americans are already suffering from Biden/Trump fatigue. Another potential four years of either one of them will only further exhaust us. And divide our nation. Their campaigns leading up to Election Day, 2024, will feel like watching the same B-grade black-and-white movie while strapped to a cinema seat with our eyes forced open like from the iconic scene in “A Clockwork Orange.”

In the coming weeks, more presidential candidate Droogs will announce their campaigns, not to actually win their party’s nomination but simply to publicize themselves. Mike “milquetoast” Pence, comes to mind.

While serving Hoosiers in Indianapolis, it was no secret that our former governor had aspirations for higher political office in Washington, D.C. His acceptance of Trump’s offer in 2016 to be his vice president was predictable and political. Despite his vanilla pudding reputation, Pence is addicted to the pornography of politics. He couldn’t resist getting aroused from Trump’s teasing offer.

The question now is, will he erect a presidential campaign on his own? Maybe. But he has no shot to win the biggest race of his career without the name Trump attached to it.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, I purchased two shirts, one stating TRUMP-PENCE, the other stating BIDEN-HARRIS. I wore them both at different times at a “Freedom Rally” near my home. I was curious how I would be treated by other participants. I'm no longer curious. I'm bored.

For the 2024 race, the catchphrase “Biden/Trump fatigue” should be made into campaign shirts for those of us who’d rather vote for a bowl of oatmeal than either of those two guys. At least the oatmeal would leave a better taste in our mouths after Election Day.