"Where’d all the time go?”

“Ready to spread my wings and fly.”

“Long story short, I survived.”

“Later dudes.”

These are a few of the goodbye greetings written by graduating seniors in their parking spaces at Valparaiso High School.

This week, those VHS graduates and thousands of other Region grads will leave behind their free parking spaces, figuratively speaking as in the board game Monopoly. They will now begin their post-high school journey into adulthood, filled with unforeseen potholes, stalled plans, misguided directions and lost destinations.

It will be a bumpy ride for many of them. Some will swerve off their scheduled route. Others will be carjacked by ignorance or arrogance. All of them will be embarking on this trip under the influence of youth.

Consider today’s column as a landscape of roadside billboards, each with advice for these grads, as well as for new college grads who are further down the road of life.

A few of my Times colleagues are recent college graduates and they’ve shared with me insights into the jolting transition from a college campus to an office workspace. There’s nothing like daily job duties to put the “dull” in adulthood.

My first billboard of advice: Your youth is your superpower. Use this to your advantage. You have decades ahead of you, statistically speaking. You have no idea how young you actually are, regardless if you’re 18 or 22. This is a blessing, and it fades away every year.

There's an adage that youth is wasted on the young. This is historically true. But it doesn’t have to be in your case. Show up. Shut up. And listen up. These three tips alone will mature you way before your peers.

Billboard: Go away from wherever you were raised. See the world. Or at least see another city or another state. This is the time in your life to do so. Don’t put it off by telling yourself that someday it will happen. "Someday" doesn’t always arrive. Leave. Go anywhere. Then look at your former life here and decide to return. Or not.

Billboard: Educate yourself. You don’t have to enroll in a college or higher learning institution. But keep learning and pay attention while doing it. Ask questions. Look at the world through critical thinking. Question your values and challenge your assumptions. Strive for authenticity, not duplicity.

Billboard: Escape from the echo chambers of like-minded opinions, unlike most of your parents and grandparents. They may be bickering with each other from both sides of the same coin. Their narrow-mindedness is bankrupting the soul of our nation. Yet they keep doubling down while surrounding themselves with people who feel exactly as they do.

Their opinions are often echoes of someone else’s opinions. It’s an echo chamber, and I challenge you to avoid it or escape it now. It gets harder to do the older you get.

Billboard: Don’t claim to be different, free-spirited and individualistic while dressing, talking and thinking exactly like your peers. Worse yet, don’t imitate pop-culture celebrities who may seem like personal heroes to you. Enjoying them is one thing. Emulating them is another.

The only way to find your voice in life is to talk like you, not like some pop tart princess or social media influencer who’s making money off your digital clicks. Just. Be. You.

Billboard: The world may be at your fingertips, literally through electronic devices, but it will be life experiences that will form who you become. Information isn’t knowledge. Knowledge isn’t wisdom. Wisdom isn’t experience.

Put down your phone and pick up a personal conversation with a stranger who interests you. Even better if it’s someone who doesn’t look like you or think like you.

Billboard: Much of your world is disposable, from your replaceable “screens” to your interchangeable partners. However, there will be only a handful of friends who will remain your friend throughout your life. They will be there for you through everything — failed marriage, unrewarding jobs, difficult parenting situations, immoral acts, regretful decisions.

Figure out now who these close friends may be and keep them close. You’ll need them when everybody else gets bored, angered or frustrated by you. They will become indispensable, not disposable.

Billboard: Waste less time on mindless TikTok videos and focus more time on the tick-tock sounds of the clock counting down your future. Our troubled world is waiting for you to rescue us from our generational mistakes. Please hurry.

In a few fleeting decades, you'll be asking yourselves again: “Where’d all the time go?”

"And my number is …"

Thanks to everyone who responds to my columns via emails, voicemails, social media, handwritten letters and face-to-face exchanges. I appreciate every response.

However, a few voicemails did not include an understandable return phone number so I am unable to respond. If you leave me one, at 219-853-2563, please be sure to share your full number and say it slowly. Thanks again.