The 50-year-old man’s last will and testament was just 50 words long, handwritten on a random notepad.

“No funeral service whatsoever,” the note states clearly. “No casket. No embalming. No viewing.”

It has no legal authority. No witnesses. No notary signature.

“Only cremation, and scatter the ashes anywhere. Total price — well under $500. Have immediate family and a couple of friends go out to dinner and have a drink on me.”

That’s it, except for his printed name and signature. It could be the shortest will in history. It’s definitely the briefest one I’ve ever read. Nonetheless, it conveyed to his loved ones his final wishes before he died Jan. 21, 2009.

His attempt at a will is still more than most people do.

“Half the people out there don't even have wills,” said Kent Jeffirs, a Crown Point attorney who specializes in wills, trusts and estates.

Many people suffer from the "paralysis of analysis,” getting overly consumed in the details, family history and procrastination. By the time they die, they fail to have anything in place, or they have a grossly outdated estate plan that no longer suits their situation, Jeffirs said.

“This can result in distributions to people you never intended to receive your estate, as well as long probate proceedings and guardianship proceedings for any minor heirs. All this could have been avoided with a little planning.”

A little planning.

These three simple words have haunted me since my mother’s death last month. My family could have a done a better job of making plans for after her death, just as millions of other families before us. We also failed to properly discuss her end-of-life wishes, either legally or lovingly.

Near the end of her life, we learned that she expressed a desire to be buried, not cremated, something surprising most of us. My mom had always referred to her cremation, so we assumed this would be the route to take after her death.

We were wrong.

She actually wanted to be buried at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, where many family members are interred. There are four open gravesites available — and paid for — near my father’s plot.

This decision made sense to me and my family. My mom could be be buried next to my father, who died in 1987. A plot has been waiting for her for three decades.

We were wrong again.

My mom actually wanted to be buried next to her maternal grandmother, Maud Steen, who’s buried next to her husband and sister. I didn’t have to break the news to my father, so it was fine with me.

Trouble was, we had to get notarized signatures from my mom’s three siblings stating that they were OK with her using that plot. They live in different states. My mother was living her final days in hospice care. The clock was ticking.

“Families should make pre-arrangements as much as they can,” said Rick Stake, a family services counselor at Calumet Park Cemetery. “Otherwise, you’re dealing with everything as your world is crumbling around you and you’re besieged with grief and confusion.”

During Memorial Day weekend, cemeteries are typically besieged with grieving families. It’s not uncommon for up to 6,500 vehicles to drive into Calumet Park Cemetery over this period. It’s one of the largest cemeteries in the country, with 400 acres. Only 170 acres have been developed, leaving enough land for 600 more years of interments, allowing one casket or two cremains for every plot.

“The longer you live, the more you will save,” Stake said.

The three plots where my mom is buried cost my great-grandmother $300. Today, those same three plots would cost nearly $12,000.

“Everything doubles in price every eight to 10 years,” Stake said.

Stress levels seem to double every week as a loved one’s death approaches. The daily pressures can be overwhelming. My family can attest to this. In hindsight, we should have explored our planning options. Our lack of foresight reflects similar situations with most families.

“The biggest problem or oversight I see is failure to act at all,” said Jeffirs, who has 32 years of experience handling wills, trust and estates.

Such oversights are especially true with second-marriage couples, specifically when kids are from previous relationships. And with parents of young children. Also, with people who don't realize state law requirements for disposition of their assets if they don't have any plan in place, he said.

Otherwise, “intestate laws” dictate who gets what when you don't have a plan.

My advice to those who need to hear it: Make a plan. And make one soon. Ask questions that may feel awkward. Explore end-of-life issues with loved ones. And initiate conversations about after-death preferences.

Most people ignore all of this until it’s too late. It usually costs them, as it did for my family, financially and emotionally.

I explore this sensitive topic on the new episode of my “She Said, He Said” podcast, released Tuesday. I share my emotional experiences with listeners and viewers about my mother’s last days and my family’s efforts to proceed without a plan. (Watch it at NWI.com or listen to it wherever you stream podcasts.)

As for that remarkably short, makeshift will that I mentioned earlier, it was written by my big brother, Joe Davich. He penned it in his 40s. He died at 50.

My family followed his handwritten wishes except for one request: We didn’t scatter his ashes. We kept them. Not all plans go as planned.