Laser it. Inject it. Peel it. Sculpt it. Tighten it. Treat it. Finish it.

These categories are on the marketing brochure for JEM MedSpa in Munster, where I visited for a behind-the-scenes tour with its medical director, Dr. Gus Galante, a retired plastic surgeon. (Watch a video at NWI.com.)

“There is a huge surge in taking care of ourselves, physically and emotionally, in our nation today. Northwest Indiana is no exception,” he said. “This is evidenced by the number of medspas that have opened up in the past couple of years locally.”

Medical spas are emerging across the country like wrinkles on a middle-aged person. Simply type into a search engine “medspas near me” to find one. Or 10. Most of these facilities provide nonsurgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, such as Botox, fillers, lasers, chemical peels and nonsurgical fat reduction. Some medspas are higher quality and more reputable than other ones. JEM falls into this category.

I’ve known Galante for years. He is a well-respected, board-certified plastic surgeon with decades of experience in the industry.

“Cosmetic surgery space continues to expand exponentially in this sector,” he said before we toured the Munster facility. “People want procedures that are safe, effective and have little to no recovery time. We offer all of that and more here. It’s not an appointment, it’s an experience.”

This JEM MedSpa, along with locations in Orland Park and Elmhurst, opened last summer on the ground floor of a condominium building just off Calumet Avenue and 45th Avenue. It’s new, classy and youthful looking, just like the services it offers: micro-lift facials ($135), “Forever Young Fotofacials” ($375), Botox/Dysport ($14 a unit), Sculptra ($800), medical-grade peels ($140), body contour packages (starting at $4,000).

Our looks-obsessed, youth-addicted culture is fueling the medspa industry, which is growing at a 12% jump annually, with projections to reach nearly $30 billion by 2027, according to multiple reports. That’s a lot of peeling, sculpting, injecting, tightening and treating.

However, unlike most medical procedures, clients look forward to these treatments like a summer vacation to the Fountain of Youth.

“The results I received were amazing,” JEM client Vanessa Farr told me. “When I combined the fabulous results with the warm, professional atmosphere, they gained a customer for life.”

This is another key contributor to the rising revenue stream of medspas nationwide — customers who typically return again and again for more of the services. For example, JEM offers a wide array of treatments: dermal fillers, sexual health rejuvenation, nonsurgical body contouring and many others that needed explanation to me from its staff.

“There might be somebody who isn’t interested in anything about beauty, but they have stubborn hair on their face,” said Karisa Zirkelbach, the aesthetics manager. “Hair restoration is important to some of our clients.”

“Consultations are an important part of the process, asking clients their major concerns and what they want to achieve,” said Alexis Wysocki, who performs aesthetic laser and body sculpting procedures. “For some people, we start with their skin pigmentation, then focus more on their fine lines and wrinkles with micro-needling or a Halo laser treatment.”

Some treatments are less invasive, less costly and considered more of a gateway into the cosmetics medspa industry. I explore this issue on the new episode of my "She Said, He Said" podcast at NWI.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

“For many clients, they want to age at a rate they’re comfortable with, or they want to pump the brakes on the aging process,” said Nikki Love, an aesthetic nurse injector. “Aesthetics is definitely trending toward prevention now, as opposed to waiting until you’re a surgical candidate and that’s the only option to you.”

Farr began her “skin health journey” at Galante’s medical practice in Schererville, initially with chemical peels to address age spots, fine lines and wrinkles.

“I knew I wanted to move forward with a regimen that would continue to benefit me on numerous levels as my needs progressed,” she said.

This is the inevitability of aging, at any age, but especially middle age and old age — our needs continually progress.

This just happens to be the ace in the hole for medspas: the graying, aging, wrinkling of America the Beautiful with a desperate yearning for any semblance of beauty.

It’s a powerful motivator, especially for people who failed to take care of themselves in their younger days. Too fat? Too old? Too hairy? Too much sun in your youth? Medspas cater to this population.

“Nonsurgical services are very popular because they don’t take a lot of time, there is very little down time for recovery, they’re low risk, and they’re fairly easy procedures,” Galante said.

Patient selection and patient expectations are key components at this facility. (For more info, visit Indiana.jemmedspa.com or call 219-319-1896.)

“Patients need to do it for themselves, for their own self-gratification, self-esteem and self-confidence,” he said.

Another aspect contributing to the international growth of the industry is the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted hundreds of thousands of Zoom meetings, forcing people to look at their own faces longer than they would have otherwise. They noticed every wrinkle, every sagging cheek, every flaw. Men did too, helping to make the medspa experience more mainstream. Nonstop branding campaigns selling youth and beauty also play a role. Getting old naturally isn’t as commonly accepted as it was just a few generations ago.

“I have since referred multiple people to JEM MedSpa, and each has had an equally satisfying experience,” Farr said. "As a whole, this business is very impressive."

From an investment perspective, the medspa industry is highly fractured and unconsolidated, so it invites partnering investors to get a piece of the ever-graying market. Plus, it’s grooming the TikTok generation, raised to be hypersensitive to the image of attractiveness. At any cost.

For millions of future medspa clients, “aging naturally” is an oxymoron that will never happen in their life.