Flora Ellis looked around her house to find her youngest son.

“Have you seen Troy?” she asked her husband, Shawn.

No, he replied while working on the lawn.

A couple of minutes passed. Flora returned outside with a concerned look on her face.

“He’s not in the house. Is he out here?” she asked her husband.

“I haven’t seen him,” he replied.

Flora returned inside, this time with a sense of urgency.

Shawn casually glanced across their backyard and noticed his son doing yard work for a neighbor. He forgot to tell Flora.

A couple more minutes passed. Flora rushed out of their Valparaiso home with her purse and phone. She looked frantic. She had no idea her son was safe and sound just a few feet away. She darted toward her husband with the only question that mattered at that frightening moment.

“Should we call the police?”

This is motherhood.

Missy Wacasey sat bundled up in a lawn chair at a desolate baseball field in Bourbonnais, Illinois, many miles from her Hobart home. It was football weather, not baseball weather. She showed up anyway.

It was a cold, blustery day. She sported a winter coat and hood, insulated gloves, wool hat, scarf and umbrella. A blanket draped across her legs. Rain bounced off a set of empty bleachers next to her chair.

Wacasey got there early that morning in late April to show support for her 14-year-old son, Ryder. He plays travel baseball for the Lincoln-Way Prospects. His team won the game that morning, so they played a second game that day.

His mother could have been anywhere else that day. Clothes shopping. Running errands. Dining out. Household chores. She, like most parents, has a list of things to do every weekend. On this Sunday, she stayed at the baseball field for her son’s doubleheader.

“Frigid love,” her husband called it.

This is motherhood.

A lightning strike during a storm zapped the family’s house, leaving the woman and her two young children in immediate darkness on that spring night.

From a bathroom in their house, the 12-year-old daughter screamed one word in dramatic, primal fashion. It came instinctively, from the gut, in a flash of desperation, without a hint of hesitation:

"Mom!"

She has said this word hundreds of times. But some vocal inflections demand an urgency more than others. The girl knew that her mother would be there in a heartbeat, just as she had been there hundreds of times before. At home. In public. Anywhere. Anytime.

As with most moms, she reacted instinctively and unconditionally. She didn’t care if the house was completely dark. She didn’t stop to consider the risks. She jumped up from her bed and rushed to comfort her daughter. This is what mothers do, they protect their children from life’s storms.

On that stormy night, all it took was one word yelled from the darkness of fear: “Mom!”

This is motherhood.

It was extremely difficult when my wife and I and her two young children became a blended family 13 years ago. I wasn’t looking to raise two more children; mine had left home to make a life for themselves, and I was enjoying my empty nest.

My wife’s two kids were struggling to navigate their parents' hostile divorce. They weren’t looking for a stepfather. Or another parent. We didn’t always get along. We didn’t always love each other. We didn’t always like each other. We shared a home anyway.

No one wanted this new family to be together. No one helped us stay together. Everyone assumed that we wouldn’t last. My wife and I knew what it would take to make it happen. Patience. Promises. Tears. Anger. Mistakes. Regrets. Apologies. And, eventually, love.

The four of us are now at the best place in life since we became a family. We care about each other. We keep in touch. We enjoy each other’s company when our paths cross.

Last weekend, our paths crossed at Indiana University in Bloomington for my stepson’s college commencement ceremony. My stepdaughter flew in from her U.S. Air Force base in North Dakota. After the event, my wife arranged for a family photo that’s been in the works for 13 years.

She knew what it took to get us here. She erupted into tears. She couldn’t help it. That image wasn’t simply another photo op for social media. It illustrated a love story. She felt it in her heart.

This is motherhood.

Allison Thomas’ firstborn child was not an “easy baby.”

“He was fussy and colicky and had a lot of tummy issues,” she recalled.

“It absolutely rocked my world. I did not handle it well,” Thomas said. “Looking back, I’m sure I had post-partum depression that should have been treated. I was white-knuckling it every day.”

Her newborn, Alex, was not an easy baby for the first few months of his life. Thomas remembers asking herself, ‘Why doesn’t my baby love me?’ I’m his mother.”

She shared this candid story with my wife on our “She Said, He Said” podcast. It’s a special Mother’s Day show revealing the different shades of motherhood.

“Motherhood is amazing, wonderful and overwhelmingly beautiful. But at the same time it is the most horrifying, frustrating, exhausting and terrifying thing,” Thomas said. “You want to do it right.”

She felt she wasn’t doing anything right for those first few months of Alex’s life. And then Mother’s Day came around 24 years ago. Alex was just 3 months old. The family was getting ready to attend church that Sunday.

“That little boy looked me in the face and smiled at me for the first time,” Thomas said.

She bawled like a baby. She couldn’t control the sobbing. It was more than just a beautiful moment.

“It was the best Mother’s Day gift I ever received,” she said.

This is motherhood.