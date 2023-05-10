The nurses entered my life at the absolute worst time.

It wasn’t when I felt sharp, intellectually. Nor when I looked presentable, physically. Or when I welcomed casual conversation about subjects I’m interested in. Instead, I looked like a sad clothes hamper. My mind was scattered. My emotions were on life support. I was only half there.

Hospital nurses and aides likely experience this every day from strangers they get to know and then never see again for the rest of their lives.

Some of the nurses I recently met were named Chris, Patty, Dallas, Jenn, Taylor, Kathy, Gail and Marie. There were far too many others to mention in this column. I never learned their last names. I never needed to.

All that mattered was how they cared for my mother, whose health was slipping through her frail hands like sand in an hourglass.

Time after time these nurses impressed me, educated me and reassured me. I don’t know how they do what they do every hour, every day, every year. They obviously have a passion for their job and a sense of duty for their career.

Every time they walked into my mother’s room, I took notes. Not only for my seven-part column series on my family’s journey (read it at NWI.com), but also for today’s column about National Nurses Week. It’s recognized between May 6 and May 12, the birth date of perhaps the most famous nurse in history, Florence Nightingale.

Over the past several months, I’ve interacted with dozens of nurses in different medical facilities, from emergency rooms to hospital rooms to chemotherapy clinics to a hospice center. I’ve never before chatted with so many nurses of different specialties over a concentrated period of time.

I learned a lot about their jobs. I learned more about their personalities. The chatty ones. The quiet ones. The ones who shared intimate snippets of their personal lives with me.

There’s something sacred about a hospital room. It’s part confessional, part bar stool, part therapist couch. Especially in the quiet of night with only the sounds of beeping machines serenading a patient and loved ones.

In my mother’s case, she was nothing like she was when she was healthy. On many days, she wasn’t able to communicate at all with any of the nurses. Still, most of them continued to talk to her as if she understood their every word.

“OK, Miss Nancy, now I’m going to roll you on your side … “ they would tell her.

This gesture really touched me. Many of the nurses respected my mom’s dignity even in the less dignified situations of personal medical care.

For most patients and their families, nurses are the first and last point of contact with the medical community. They answer the majority of questions. They perform most of the tedious tasks. They clean up whatever mess is left for them, whether it’s from a doctor’s arrogance or a patient’s ignorance.

Beginning 20 years ago, National School Nurse Day has been celebrated on the Wednesday within National Nurses Week.

I remember visiting the nurse’s office too many times when I was in middle school. Whether it was for a playground scrape, an upset stomach or a pretend sickness to get out of class, the school nurse was always there for students. Her tiny office attracted a motley crew of ailing children, each one sitting in a chair against the wall and staring at each other.

“What are you in for?” we’d ask each other as if we were in prison.

Nonetheless, the school nurse’s office felt like the Free Parking space in a Monopoly game. I would rather stare blankly at a smelly, greasy-haired, pimple-faced twerp with a thermometer in his mouth than learn about geometry in math class. Heck, I still would.

One of the themes for this year’s National Nurses Week is “Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere, Always.” Throughout my interactions with nurses, I was able to push a call button to request their attention. They didn’t always arrive quickly, but they always arrived.

My family had all kinds of requests, everything from ice chips and blankets to changing IV bags and bed sheets. There is no way I could ever perform the duties of a nurse. I don’t have the patience, passion or tolerance. I can’t even nurse a drink after dinner, let alone a sick patient.

Nurses have my respect, even the ones who were as friendly to me as a bad cold. I didn’t care. As long as they showed up and performed their duties. If they happened to have a sparkling personality or gentle bedside touch, even better.

On one of my mother’s last days in a hospital, I sent myself a text for this column: “I don’t know how nurses do it."

Looking back on all my encounters with these unheralded heroes of the healthcare community, I still feel the same way. But thank you for doing it.