The large blue envelope arrived at The Times’ office with a two-word message written on the front: DON’T BEND.

Inside were four colored cartoons, each on a separate piece of paper, and each under the same title: “Just Another Day.” The cartoons are originals, not copies.

One of them showed a father leaving his home as his son watches him near the front door. “I’m only leaving because you don’t know when to shut up,” the caption says.

I chuckled when I read it.

They were accompanied by a handwritten letter. “Dear NWI Times, I send this to you as submission, hopefully to get on your Sunday comics" pages.

The letter is written by Logan Howell, a 22-year-old aspiring cartoonist from Hammond.

“Sorry if my coloring or ink are not the best. If I don’t hear anything from you, thank you for your time anyway,” he wrote.

Howell’s cartoons and letter instantly touched a heartstring with me. Almost 30 years ago, before I stumbled into the newspaper business, I sent a similar envelope filled with my cartoons to the NWI Times office. (View some of those cartoons at the online version of this column at NWI.com.)

My cartoons were crudely drawn, with little or no news value. For some, I focused on local news. For others, I attempted to illustrate broader concepts that intrigued or amused me. Those silly drawings would eventually land me a writing job with The Times, first part time, then full time.

I’ve been writing ever since, using words, not images, to illustrate my point of view in life. Self-expression is part of the reason Howell draws cartoons. And why he mailed a sampling of them, unsolicited, to his local newspaper.

“I want to get myself out there,” he told me. “I was looking to pitch my comic strips somewhere and … decided to take my chances with you.”

As a child, Howell enjoyed the Sunday comics in newspapers. This is how generations of newspaper readers got ink on their hands every Sunday morning. They became fast friends with Marmaduke or Peanuts or The Far Side or Calvin and Hobbes. For older generations it was Blondie, The Family Circus, Dennis the Menace and Andy Capp. Maybe for you it was Dilbert or Zits or Garfield or For Better or for Worse.

My favorite comics were The Lockhorns, The Born Loser and Bloom County. I not only enjoyed them, I studied them and tried to emulate them. I failed, but I enjoyed trying, going through countless drawing pens, reams of paper and various-sized envelopes to mail them to newspapers.

Three decades later, comics remain one of the more popular features in many newspapers. Readers have consistently told me that they read my column on a regular basis, but only after they enjoy their favorite comic. They feel a sense of connection with their favorite strip, as if it’s an old friend who greets them every day, or every Sunday, before they read the rest of the paper.

A loyal base of Times subscribers considers the comics a dependable part of their newspaper, giving them a needed reprieve from all the crime stories and negative news and political opinions. A chuckle goes a long way these days.

One of my cartooning heroes is Stacy Curtis, a remarkably talented artist who once worked at this newspaper. When he hired in, I was struggling to create political cartoons for the opinion pages. Stacy immediately reminded me, without ever trying to, that I was not a professional cartoonist. I was simply an aspiring writer who used illustrations to convey my point.

Howell is hoping to find a home for his comic strip. He learned to draw from how-to books and YouTube videos.

“I wanted to make a comic that was funny and random, but also simple and made sense. About the everyday life of people, whether it be goofy, dumb, annoying, insane or mean-spirited,” he told me.

He has a way to go as he learns this craft and finds his voice as an artist.

“Man, sometimes it takes you a long time to sound like yourself,” Miles Davis once said.

I share this quote with young writers and creators. It’s taken me a long time to write like me, and it will take Howell a long time to draw like himself, if that makes sense.

Howell asked me if I could land him a job at this newspaper. No, I replied. Newspaper cartoonists are a rare asset in our industry these days.

But I am able to share some of his work in my column space. If this happened to me when I was his age, that day would have been so much more than Just Another Day.