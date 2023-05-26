Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The live music wafted across Lake George like a siren song for the soul.

I couldn’t make out the name of the tune. It didn’t matter. Its soothing sound lured me in like one of the nearby fishermen using the catchy hook of a familiar pop song. I gravitated toward it without thinking.

This is the timeless magic of live music.

Chris Sulcer and Lou Samaniego, known on any stage as Chris & Lou, were singing an old song popularized by The Beatles in 1963. “There were bells on a hill. But I never heard them ringing. No, I never heard them at all. ’Til there was you.”

It’s a sweet song with tender lyrics: “Then there was music. And wonderful roses. They tell me in sweet fragrant meadows. Of dawn and dew.”

Chris & Lou have been performing for more than 20 years at private events, local bars and crowded festivals. I’ve watched them perform dozens of times. Yet I don’t recall hearing them play this song. That night in downtown Hobart, I wandered toward them as they played “Till There Was You.”

My wife and I had just finished recording an episode of our “She Said, He Said” podcast at CreataSpacePlace studios. We were searching for somewhere close by to dine. Delicious food and live music go together like a melody and lyrics.

Chris & Lou were performing on the outdoor back patio of Tavern on the Lake, a gastropub that seduced me with its flatbread and brisket poutine. You can keep your craft beers, fancy drinks and trendy bar atmosphere. It’s the food and music that keep me coming back to any dining establishment.

Alcoholic drinks are labeled as the “social lubricant” of most cultures. I don’t doubt that, but I believe food and music are primal ingredients in our social lives. Both connect us in ways that transcend our differences, whether race, religion, politics, income, ethnicity or geography.

For eons, food and music have provided a common ground of understanding, enjoyment, pleasure and peace of mind. Together, they feed our soul. They bring us together. They qualm our tensions. They tap into something deep within our ancestral rituals.

Food and music are so interwoven into our daily lives that we forget their importance. And then another weekend rolls around and our shared dance continues. Where should we dine out? What should we eat? What sounds good tonight? Who’s playing where? Have we seen them lately?

The next thing we know — poof! — we are dining out somewhere, surrounded by strangers we have nothing in common with. Or so we think. And then we begin eating food prepared by the same hands in the same space. We break bread together, figuratively, and share air space with people we would otherwise never know.

This is one of the unspoken benefits of dining out. It forces us to socialize, whether we crave it or complain about it. It sets the table for conversations that would never materialize otherwise. It serves us another opportunity to enjoy a shared experience, or to criticize it.

Live music amplifies this ancient dynamic of human bonding. It dissolves our differences. It puts us on the same sheet of music. It makes us one, if only for a few minutes or a few hours.

Have you ever attended a live concert, arriving with hundreds or thousands of strangers but exiting the performance as kindred souls? You can feel the connective vibe lingering as you leave the venue. This is the magic of live music. And its after-effect.

It doesn’t matter if it happens at a tavern on a lake, a neighborhood bar, an upscale restaurant or an outdoor stadium. I’ve experienced this feeling at all of these locations, including places I didn’t expect to experience it, such as Geja’s Café in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago.

Billed as Chicago’s premier fondue restaurant, it was named America's most romantic restaurant by a USA Today's reader poll. And for good reason. Its candlelit dining room feels like a wine cellar filled with live classical and Flamenco guitar music.

The restaurant’s food was amazing. But the music connected me with every other diner without having to converse with any of them. This was the same feeling I had while listening to Chris & Lou that night at the outdoor patio on Lake George (watch a video at the online version of this column).

This is the power of live music that all of us know but too often take for granted.

When my wife and I got married last May, we knew there were two things we had to share with our guests: tasty food and live music. This is why we invited Chris & Lou to perform at the Aquatorium in the Miller section of Gary. They played at our first date, a public event in 2020. We wanted them to play at our most important date.

Regardless of date, all of us are wedded to the social connectors of food and music. Today’s column is simply a reminder to recognize the primal importance of both entities in our lives.

The next time you’re enjoying their presence in public, glance around the room and absorb what centuries of humans have been doing since the dawn of time.