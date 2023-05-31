Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I placed my iPhone on a shelf in the produce section of a grocery store while tying my shoe.

A second later I became distracted by something my stepdaughter said and I walked away from that shelf. Five minutes later, in another aisle, I reached into my jacket pocket for my phone.

My mind raced to retrace my steps. It was a frantic feeling.

Could you imagine forgetting your mobile phone somewhere in public? Of course, right? Could you also imagine forgetting your child in the back of your car, causing their death from heatstroke? Of course not, right?

However, there’s a compelling connection between the two memory lapses, according to a new study by Notre Dame researchers.

“This study should help inform the public and judicial system about what does and does not cause such memory errors to happen, even those with tragic consequences,” the researchers wrote regarding their efforts to understand how and why this kind of forgetfulness is possible.

Most of us feel convinced that we could never allow ourselves to leave our child in a vehicle on a dangerously hot day. It’s simply not possible, we believe. And yet it happens again and again.

Since 1998, nearly 500 children in the U.S. have died due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke after being forgotten by a caregiver, according to NoHeatStroke.org. “All of these deaths could have been prevented,” the website states.

I instinctively recall reading the Pulitzer Prize-winning story by Washington Post journalist Gene Weingarten, who compared forgetting a cellphone with forgetting a child in a car. “Failures of memory, not of love,” he wrote.

Before I read his 2009 story, this comparison seemed unconscionable to me. It may to you as well. This is partly why Notre Dame researchers investigated this controversial comparison. They designed a procedure to measure if and how college students could forget their cellphones - their “babies,” so to speak.

“Something that most are dearly attached to and that could have serious consequences for them if forgotten,” the study states.

There is truth in this presumption. Young people are rarely without their phones, an omnipresent gateway to their worlds. (I feel the same way about my two iPhones, iPad and laptop computer.)

The researchers took the cellphones of 192 Notre Dame students while they participated in an unrelated experiment. Then examined how often the students forgot to retrieve their phone when they left the lab at the end of the experiment.

It was designed to better understand this lapse in what researchers call prospective memory - the ability to remember critical but routine behaviors such as turning off the oven when you leave home. Most of us have had this scare while we’re driving away, flashing back in our mind if we turned off the oven or an electrical device or the thermostat.

This has happened to me countless times. And, according to this study, prospective memory errors can happen to anyone.

“It’s not that you forget what it is you’re supposed to be doing. You’re just forgetting to do it at the appropriate moment,” said Nathan Rose, an assistant professor of psychology at Notre Dame.

The researchers discovered that forgetting occurs when environmental cues fail to trigger the memory of that intention at the right moment, prompting the intention to get lost in the shuffle. When this happens to me, I feel like I’m on psychological "autopilot.” My mind and actions are in two different places.

“You process those more automatically, so you can get lost in your thoughts because your behaviors are being driven by the environment,” Rose said.

About 7% of the student participants for the study forgot their cellphones without a reminder, compared to almost 5% of those who were reminded. Nearly 18% of either category forgot to return a tracker that was attached to the back of their waistbands.

The researchers theorized that the same way those students missed the environmental cues to remind them to pick up their phone or return the tracker is how parents or caregivers driving to work or running errands can forget a baby in the backseat.

This may seem like a stretch to some readers, yet Rose and his co-authors believe this research can have serious implications when it comes to exonerating parents who mistakenly forget to retrieve their children out of their car seats, resulting in a death.

Early in my career, I interviewed a woman who forgot to retrieve her toddler daughter from the backseat of her car on a dangerously hot day. She realized her mistake a few minutes later. The girl didn’t die but she was overcome with severe heatstroke and had to be taken to a hospital.

The girl’s mother was traumatized for years afterward. I remember her sobbing while recalling the experience.

By the way, there’s no evidence to support the presumption that men are more likely than women to commit this kind of deadly error, Rose noted.

Before laws were established in the 1990s requiring car seats to be placed rear-facing in the backseat, forgetting babies in cars was not as common, the Notre Dame researchers noted.

“The absence of salient visual and auditory cues from a child who is sleeping in the backseat creates a scenario conducive to forgetting the child is in the car,” they wrote in the study, published in the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition.

As for my lost cellphone at the grocery store, I frantically asked an employee if anyone found it.

"Was it black?" the employee asked. "In an Otter phone case?"

Yes, I replied.

"I found it and turned it in," he said.

I exhaled loudly.

I couldn’t imagine if I forgot my kid in the car, rather than merely my phone at a store. This new study reminded me that although the possible connection between these two memory lapses can be compelling and disturbing, it's more tangible and understandable than I first thought.