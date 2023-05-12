What would you do if a family of migrants, in our country illegally, showed up on your front porch?

Would you slam the door shut, telling them to enter this country legally like your ancestors did? Would you invite them inside to hear their backstory? Or would you give them a few bucks, send them on their way and call the authorities?

This scenario may become more plausible, with Thursday's expiration of Title 42.

U.S. border officials predict a dramatic increase of migrants entering our country and, eventually, trickling into states beyond the southern border, including the Chicago metro area and the Calumet Region.

Title 42, a section of a federal code, was established in 1944 allowing the government to prevent people from entering our country — or to expel them — during a public health crisis. It was issued in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic invaded our country.

The Biden administration insists that it is prepared to handle the expected waves of migrants from multiple countries south of our border. We know this isn’t true. Our government will again employ protocols and policies that are decades old and as successful as a bipartisan solution that will likely never happen.

Several cities, such as El Paso, Texas, have already declared a state of emergency, with tens of thousands of migrants either living on the streets or making a hopeful pilgrimage to get to the U.S. by whatever means possible.

I don’t blame them. I’d want to migrate here if I were in their situations. Extreme poverty. Dangerous crimes. Climate change circumstances. Lack of good-paying jobs and no future in their homeland. Who wouldn’t do whatever it took to enter the most coveted gated community on the planet: the United States of America.

I think of lyrics from the song “City of Immigrants” by musician Steve Earle:

“Livin’ in a city where the streets are paved with good intentions and a people’s faith. In the sacred promise a statue made, livin’ in a city of immigrants.”

Illegal immigration is a massive problem. It’s complicated. It’s controversial. And it’s not going away. We can bury our heads in our politics. We can debate abstract points. And we can we keep building a border wall along our southern states. But I’ve been to parts of the border wall. It was a joke.

Years ago I visited Tacate, Mexico, a small border city known more for its beer than illegal crossings. The “wall” was a fence. An old beat-up one at that, with rusty, gaping holes and entire sections missing. It may have been upgraded since I visited, but I’m sure there are many other walls just like it along the border.

I was escorted there by U.S. Border Patrol agents. I stood with one foot on the Mexico side of the border and the other on U.S. soil, straddling both countries. Tacate straddles both countries, sort of how the Lakes of Four Seasons is in Lake and Porter counties.

Borders are peculiar constructs. Some keep us in. Others keep us out. In theory, anyway. Something to keep in mind is that border crossings are a hot-button issue dating back centuries, not just decades, in human history.

It’s also nothing new for politicians to use this issue for their personal agenda. Nothing rallies support and secures votes like fear, one of our species’ primal motivators. Self-preservation and tribalism have kept us alive for eons. Politics have kept us engaged and enraged for nearly as long.

We need to think of the broader picture with this recurring issue. It’s a generational challenge that our children and grandchildren will struggle with after we're long gone. It’s also a moral challenge for many of us.

What would Jesus do? It’s irrelevant for millions of Christians in our country. Illegal is illegal. Period.

“Jerry, go to Mexico illegally and commit a crime. If you come back, you can write about your experience,” a reader told me.

I see his point, and appreciate his humor, but should we compare our country’s values to Mexico's or any other nation's? Do we want to be more like Mexico or more like America, which is an ideal in progress?

The term “immigration reform” has become a national punchline, not a rational policy. Politicians regurgitate it like yesterday’s lunch without properly setting the table for a future discussion. Even if this discussion begins with some of the comments I have received from Times readers.

“Mr. Davich, given that the average IQ of Chicanos is under 90 and they are 3½ times more likely to be imprisoned than whites, let's look forward to more dysfunctional schools, Third World poverty and violent crime creeping into America,” another reader wrote to me. “And since poverty — economic vulnerability — is the primary generator of racial aggression in a society, expect this future America to be much more unstable, discordant and divided.”

This is definitely a possibility.

However, every time I meet someone who is in the U.S. illegally or improperly, it changes my perspective on this topic.

I learn their backstory. I better understand their struggles. And my needle of compassion moves ever so slightly. I don't condone illegality. But I empathize with the actions needed to improve or rescue the people's lives.

Media stories about this topic typically begin at the border. But these stories actually begin in countries we know nothing about.

In a follow-up column, I will introduce readers to a family who arrived in our country illegally and lives in the Region. I’ll transport them to your front porch, figuratively. I wonder how you will respond.