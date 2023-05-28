Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Follow me.”

Long before this familiar catchphrase became a social media networking tool, Jesus said these words multiple times to potential followers, according to the Bible. Many theologians agree that he said these words as an invitation, not as a command. With a knowing nod, not a wagging finger.

“Why would Jesus expect his followers to leap to some kind of belief without first watching his actions?” asked Greg Lee, lead pastor at Suncrest Christian Church in St. John.

I feel the same way about believers who expect me to follow their faith — exactly as they believe — without first watching their actions. As well as noticing their hypocrisies. Too many people preach one thing and practice something else. Who are they fooling? Their omniscient God?

I know too many spiritual leaders who have fire and brimstone in their throat, not love and inclusion in their heart. They weaponize fear to organize religion. Heaven is a gated community. I wouldn’t follow them into a church parking lot, let alone onto an altar.

I followed Lee into a crowded coffeehouse to talk about Jesus, God and the complexities of faith. It’s where he was writing this week's Sunday sermon. He drank his beverage. I sipped his insights. We squeezed centuries of theological discussions into our 45-minute conversation. It’s the start of … something.

“My best tool as a spiritual leader is to invite people to follow me following Jesus,” Lee told me. “It’s not about commanding them. It’s about inviting them.”

He prays those people can then “step into faith.”

“My goal is to get you closer to Jesus. The rest is up to you," he said. “If your view of God is different than your view of Jesus, don’t call yourself a Christian. There is no gap between the two.”

One of my criticisms against didactic believers is the semantics they use to describe something too complex for mere words, sentences and sermons. Don’t attempt to describe to me this God force, for lack of a better phrase, with promises of pearly gates, streets of gold and heavenly images. It simply doesn’t resonate with me. It’s like a toddler attempting to finger-paint a Michelangelo masterpiece.

You can keep your simpleton, paint-by-number explanations about the most complex and mysterious entity in the universe.

“My job is to try to describe what is indescribable. I’m in sales to some degree,” Lee joked.

He often asks his church members: “How much of God do you really understand?”

Is it maybe 10%? 20%? 50%?

"If you think you understand more than 0.0000001% of God, then you have greatly overestimated yourself and greatly underestimated God.”

Again, Lee’s words resonated with my patchwork belief system. Instead of judging others, we should be examining ourselves.

Lee, who grew up in a small rural church in central Illinois, began thoroughly examining his faith in his early 20s as a graduate student and seminarian. This self-exploration shattered his bedrock of belief up to that point. He lost his certainty about Jesus, God, faith ... all of it. He questioned aspects of the Bible. He questioned religious dogma. More importantly, he questioned himself.

Was he a Christian simply because his parents and grandparents were Christians? If he was born in, say, the Middle East, would he be Muslim just like his parents and grandparents?

“I don’t think so, but if I was going to dedicate my life to this faith, I needed to challenge myself intellectually and spiritually,” Lee said.

He came out of the deeply profound experience as a transformed believer. But not as you may think.

“I gave up certainty and landed on conviction,” Lee, 48, said.

The entire foundation of his Christian faith hinges on one crucial question: Did Jesus actually rise from the dead? Again, he’s not 100% certain. But he has conviction.

“Is it more likely or less likely that Jesus of Nazareth rose from the dead three days after he died? Intellectually, it sounds less likely. But as a historian, sociologist and spiritual leader, it’s more likely he did. And if he did, then he’s the son of God.”

Lee eventually concluded, again, the existence of God, Jesus, faith ... all of it.

“I don’t think there is a way for me to not believe in God,” he told me. “The possibility that he doesn’t exist makes no sense to me.”

I’m not an atheist. I’m agnostic. I question everything. I’m open to invitations, not commandments. My journey is my destination.

“If faith is easy for you, you may be missing part of the journey,” Lee said.

He will be a guest on my “She Said, He Said” podcast to explore the deeper dynamics of faith and family. Our conversation will continue. We hope you join us.

The same day I met with Lee to talk about Jesus, two women came to my home to preach about their Lord and savior. I didn’t answer the doorbell. They left a pamphlet. Later that day, I received a Facebook friend request from a young man who uses the tagline “I am a representative of Jesus Christ in the Valparaiso area!”

I had to laugh. I didn’t accept his request.

That night, I needed to get from The Times’ office in Munster to an appointment in Crown Point during rush-hour traffic. I asked my GPS co-pilot for the best route. It guided me along backstreets that I’ve never taken in my life. At one point in St. John, I drove past a large church. Its roadside sign caught my attention: Suncrest Christian Church, Lee’s church for the past 27 years.

I couldn’t believe it. I laughed while sending a text to him.

“Jesus must be shaking his head in disbelief about my failure to notice all of his directional signs and more direct routes,” I wrote.

I pulled in to the lot and took a photo. Then I checked the church’s website.

“Change happens here,” it states.

I visited Lee’s Facebook page, noticing a phrase I’ve always believed in: “The journey is the destination.” Underneath his profile photo is a “follow” button.

I typically don’t follow spiritual leaders. This time I did.