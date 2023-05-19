“You gave me fortune, you gave me fame. You gave me power in your god's name. I'm every person you need to be. I'm the cult of personality.” — Living Colour

My dictionary defines “cult” as a group of people led by a charismatic, self-appointed leader who excessively controls its members, requiring unwavering devotion to a set of beliefs and practices that are considered deviant with repeated lies.

Sound familiar? It should. Our species has a history of cult leaders who’ve attracted radically devout followings despite obvious red flags to observers. Cult leaders fascinate me. Not for who they are but for who they attract, and why.

The first cult leader I wrote about was the Rev. Fred Phelps, who didn’t hide his agenda when I talked with him in 1997.

“I hate gays and so should you,” Phelps told me flatly.

The infamous “God Hates Fags” pastor from Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas, was preparing for his church’s first protest in Northwest Indiana. They were planning to demonstrate against a gay-themed poster in Chesterton High School.

“It’s a disgrace that in the heart of America, the gay element is trying to take hold of the political power points,” said Phelps, who had preached against homosexuality since he was ordained at 17.

It was no coincidence that he commonly referenced politics in his public preaching. The cults of politics, religion and personality have comprised a Bermuda Triangle of diabolical devotion for eons. These elements go together like fear, anger and blind faith.

“This is our calling,” Phelps told me before his church’s protest at Valparaiso University.

The group’s Christian-by-name-only protesters — who I believe are truly delusional — arrived at the school’s campus to preach that gay people are condemned to hell. The Bible preaches hate, they insisted. They were as serious as Scripture.

“I'm proud of my grandfather, and I don't like gays either," 8-year-old Joseph Phelps told me that day.

He stood outside a school building with his aunt, Abigail Phelps, Fred’s daughter. They traveled to Northwest Indiana to stand in the midst of a snowstorm, and public opposition, to proudly hold up a “No Special Laws For Fags” sign.

The boy had been joining these kind of protests for four years, half of his life, his mother told me. I know adults who’ve spent half of their life blindly, yet faithfully, following cult leaders like puppies following their owners. As I said, I’m fascinated.

“I exploit you, still you love me. I tell you, one and one makes three. Oh, I'm the cult of personality.”

For years I’ve been captivated by an old black-and-white photo of Adolf Hitler as he spoke to a group of visibly mesmerized supporters. The undated photo is one of 1,300 images digitized from glass photo negatives by the National Archives.

There are thousands of photos depicting Hitler from his youth to the peak of his power during World War II. But this particular photo is captivating because of the other people surrounding Hitler. They hung on his every word.

I’ve studied their faces. Especially their eyes. They were visibly excited to be in Hitler’s presence for that moment. They recognized that they were intimately close to what they felt was true greatness. In hindsight, they were spellbound by true evil.

This is another telltale sign of cult leaders who, historically, are megalomaniacal madmen in positions of immense power. They have the ability to attract and convert gullible, sycophantic, lemming-like followers.

In that old photo, Hitler’s followers appear as if they’re staring into the eyes of Jesus Christ or Mahatma Gandhi or Mother Teresa. They didn’t care that they were obviously posing on the wrong side of history. They looked like they were honored to be there. And they were more than willing to believe every lie Hitler told them.

“I sell the things you need to be. I'm the smiling face on your TV. Oh, I'm the cult of personality.”

Cult leaders depend on lies the way political leaders depend on votes. Fortunately for them, lies travel faster and linger longer than facts.

As the satirist Jonathan Swift wrote in the early 1700s, “Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it.” By the early 20th century, the humorist Mark Twain was commonly credited with saying “A lie will fly around the whole world while the truth is getting its boots on.”

Another century after that, social media helps lies fly around the world while truth is getting its boots on. A study published in the journal Science revealed that false rumors on Twitter travel six times faster than the truth, and those tweets also reach more people. This was especially true for stories about politics, according to researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“No matter how you slice it, falsity wins out,” the study’s co-author, Deb Roy, director of MIT’s Laboratory for Social Machines, told The Associated Press.

I thought about this study while watching the recently released four-part docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults,” an HBO Max original production.

“Heaven’s Gate” is a riveting examination of the infamous UFO cult that gained popularity in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon. It ended in 1997 with the largest mass suicide in our country, changing the face of modern New Age religion.

Just imagine if social media existed back then. How many more duped believers would have been fooled by the cult’s insane leaders, Bonnie Nettles and Marshall Applewhite, known within the movement as “Ti” and “Do.” How ridiculous, huh? But only to observers outside a cult. Within a cult, followers will believe literally anything.

“I know your anger, I know your dreams. I've been everything you want to be. Oh, I'm the cult of personality.”