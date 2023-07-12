Push the pause button on your life to think what we’ve been living through these past few years. It’s astounding when you stop to absorb it all.

A global COVID-19 pandemic that seemed like a science fiction movie. A surreal insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol. Politically created chaos. Russian bots infecting the internet.

An ongoing energy emergency in certain spots. Food shortages around the world. A cost-of-living crisis fueled by inflation. Technology wars on the digital grid. And a conventional war in Ukraine that has crippled supply chains.

Plus, natural disasters are becoming commonplace with dangerous heat waves, flash floods and wildfires (with all the smoke). And mass shootings have been commonplace for too long.

Also, our heavily polluted planet may be heading to the point of no return due to climate change, our lifestyle habits and our energy addictions.

Nonetheless, even with all of these crises taking place, humanity trudges on like a wounded soldier wandering through a battlefield of dead bodies. We wake up and go to work in the morning. We raise our children during the day. We watch mindless television shows or social media videos at night. And we try to ignore the inevitable consequences of our collective actions.

The clockwork of our lives ticks away as we spend our fleeting time like gamblers spending money on a win streak. Our aces in the hole are arrogance and ignorance. We’re the sucker at the table.

We do whatever we can to keep our lives somewhat normal despite all the abnormalities around us. We do whatever we can to cling to trusty life preservers amid swirling currents of uncertainty. For example, our routines, our religions, our rituals and rationalizations.

We fool ourselves into thinking we have a sense of control over things. News flash: We don’t. At least not as much as we believe we do.

We have no idea what’s coming the next day, let alone the next month or next year. We never do. We pretend we have a clue. We make plans that often make us look like fools later. We convince ourselves we will be OK.

We have no idea about the future. None. Potential peril lurks behind every corner as we whistle our way through life like children in a playground. Everything can change in a blink. It has for us in the past. It will for us in the future. If you live long enough, you’ve experienced this realization.

Deep down, we know this. We’ve lived it. We’ve lost loved ones. We’ve lost confidence. We’ve lost faith in the illusion that the United States is immune to global calamities.

We would never allow a deadly virus into our gated community, right? We would never experience a violent revolt in our nation’s capital, right? We would never allow partisan politics to divide loving families, right? Wrong, wrong, wrong.

As blues legend Buddy Guy sings, “Where is the next one coming from?”

Will it be another public health emergency? Another war? Another shooting? Another dangerous ozone action day? Another presidential election poisoned by lies? We don’t know. We scurry around like blind squirrels foraging for nuts in the dark.

So many factors are beyond our control. So many people on this planet are living in lifeboats, desperately clutching their faith or hope or luck. They have nothing else to their name. And more people are joining them every day.

Tuesday was World Population Day, with estimates to surpass 8 billion people by the end of this year. How many of them will survive? How many will flourish? And what about our planet. Can we reverse some of the damages done to it? Or is this the world we’re going to hand down to our grandkids and great-grandkids. “Sorry kids, we did our best,” we will tell them through notes tucked inside time capsules.

We didn’t do our best. Many of us, myself included, did the least amount as possible. We could use less plastic and curb our needless driving. We could conserve water and reduce meat consumption. We could better educate the next generations and lead by example. We don’t.

Remember when we valued the hard work of educated scientists more than the harsh words of agenda-minded politicians.

“Earth is really quite sick,” states a study authored by Earth Commission, an international scientist group.

Those five words should be simple enough for all of us to understand. And yet a significant amount of earthlings are either in denial or apathetic or insist it’s merely fake news. Meanwhile, our species is the proverbial frog slowly boiling to death in the pot of water. Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high last week.

Most of us simply turned up the air-conditioning and offered thoughts and prayers for everybody else.

Researchers keep clamoring about climate change, dying coral reefs, more intense Nor’easters and wildfire smoke that is choking our skylines. We refuse to change our lifestyle habits. Why? Because our habits give us a sense of control and familiarity. Our habits keep us distracted. Our habits help us fend off the unknown.

You can now push again the pause button on your life to resume your normal activities and attitudes. From our separate foxholes, we can yell out to each other, “Where is the next one coming from?”

