Pastor Ben Lamb pulled out his phone while on stage at GracePoint Church in Valparaiso.

“We’re gonna order a sandwich right here in the middle of church and make someone’s day,” Lamb told more than 300 parishioners during his first sermon last Sunday morning.

He dialed up a local Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and pulled a $20 bill from his pocket to cover the cost of the order and delivery.

“They’re gonna think, ‘Oh gosh, I’m delivering to a church. I’m probably not even gonna get a tip,’” Lamb told his congregation. “We’re about to fool that fool.”

He hushed the church, made the call and put it on speaker phone for everyone to hear. Lamb ordered a gargantuan sandwich, barbecue chips, Diet Coke and an oatmeal cookie. The total was $19.67.

“I’m calling from GracePoint Church. You can just go through the main doors.” Lamb told the worker over the phone. “We will be paying cash.”

Lamb told his flock, “I’m counting on you to be kind to give the rest. Because kindness changes people.”

Collection baskets were passed around the church as they waited for the delivery person to arrive. Jimmy John’s is known for its freaky fast deliveries so Lamb told his congregation that they should be freaky generous for the tip.

Twenty minutes later, the delivery person arrived inside the church auditorium. He was invited on stage mid-sermon.

“Dude, how do you feel about this?” Lamb asked the guy.

“This is a little odd,” the man replied, holding Lamb’s order.

“If you ever thought you needed a sign whether you should go to church, here it is,” Lamb joked. Church members laughed. (Watch a video of the entire exchange and view more photos at NWI.com.)

“When you’re kind to someone, they remember it,” Lamb told him.

Lamb explained he had only $20 on him for that lunch order, which would have left only 33 cents for a tip.

“That’d be lame,” Lamb said. “So I asked my friends to help me out.”

Lamb began emptying his hoodie pockets of wads of cash.

“You’re getting all this to show our kindness to you,” Lamb said.

Bills dropped to the floor as Lamb handed them to the man. Lamb knelt down to scoop them up. He emptied his lunch from the Jimmy John’s bag and jammed it full with dollar bills. Lots of them, totaling about $1,100.

“Hey, could you use this money right now,” Lamb asked the guy.

“All the time, man,” he replied.

“Will this help?” Lamb asked, tucking more bills into the bag. “No strings attached.”

The man put his hand over his heart and smiled.

“You’re never gonna forget this, bro,” Lamb told him. “God bless you, for real.”

Church members erupted into applause.

Lamb told them, “Change a guy’s life. That’s awesome.”

During the second church service that day, another delivery order was made, this time from a Domino’s Pizza. Same set up by Lamb, same request for kindness, same result, totaling more than $750 for a tip.

The delivery person was a semi-retired woman who’s been struggling with money problems. She struggles even more so with the goodness of people. It’s a struggle for many of us.

“Christians should be the kindest people on planet Earth,” Lamb told me after his sermon.

Some Christians have a bad reputation for being cold and rude, he said. This kind of simple gesture - a random act of generosity - offered his church members an opportunity to counter that perception.

“Doing stuff like this is an easy way to show love and kindness,” Lamb said.

After those two gestures of generosity last Sunday, the pizza delivery woman called one of her children, an interfaith minister who lives in Denver. She said she had just experienced a miracle at GracePoint. (www.ILoveGracePoint.com)

“I don't know that I've ever heard my mother use the word ‘miracle,’” the minister wrote in a message to Lamb. “I have not seen her as overwhelmed with gratitude and faith in humanity as she was yesterday.”

“You and your congregation showed my mother kindness and goodness for its own sake. You just gave from your hearts to a stranger. You have my most sincere gratitude and you are all in my heart!” the minister wrote to Lamb.

Lamb launched GracePoint in 2009 with a small group of fellow believers. They wanted to create a church where "unchurched people would love to attend." It seems to be working. Each Sunday, it attracts about 800 worshipers.

The church is located on U.S. 30 next to a new construction site. Across the parking lot, Lamb and his staff are helping to construct Christians not only through faith, prayers and sermons, but also through their actions.

“Last Sunday, I wanted to teach our church how kindness can change someone’s life,” Lamb told me.

Their gesture of kindness definitely changed the lives of those two delivery people. In a way, it changed mine. And now it possibly changed yours as well. Freaky fast too.