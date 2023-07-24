Kevin James Thornton was finally at peace with himself about never hitting it big in show business. And then, guess what, he hit it big.

“There are some days when I think to myself, 'Is today the day that all of this is going to end?'” Thornton told me through a Zoom interview last week before he performed in Spokane, Washington.

The standup comedian, filmmaker and multimedia artist found long-coveted stardom during the pandemic when millions of people scrolled through TikTok videos out of boredom, confinement or escapism. They scrolled right into Thornton, who had just started creating hilarious, heartfelt and occasionally cringey moments of self-reflection as a gay man raised in the Hoosier notch of our country’s Bible Belt.

As his “super fundamentalist Christian church” tightened its grip on his soul and dreams, Thornton began noticing how religious zealotry can hijack the name of God and heavenly virtues. Instead, he found salvation and redemption through the entertainment world by confessing his poignant stories to audiences of all ages.

“I had no intention of creating videos. I was just watching other people’s videos,” Thornton said. “One day, I said I think I’m going to try and make a TikTok, so I told a story from my standup material.”

The popular TikTok and Instagram star has upwards of 2 million online followers and hundreds of millions of video views. It feels a world away from where he was raised in downstate Evansville, on the Indiana-Kentucky border where the Ohio River makes a curly bend. (This is how he describes it to people who aren’t Hoosiers.)

Thornton regularly returns to Indiana for standup comedic performances that reflect his social media platforms and explore new material in front of live audiences. He will be returning again Aug. 19 to perform at Uptown Social in Michigan City. (Tickets are still available and can be purchased at his website, www.KevinJamesThornton.com.)

“This show will be all new material compared to my show there last year,” Thornton told me. “It will be a totally different experience.”

His standup comedy tour schedule takes him to every nook and cranny of America and abroad, allowing him to spend more time inside hotel rooms than some Bibles.

As a younger man, Thornton courageously escaped his church’s dogmatic mandates, restrictions and hypocrisies. Today, he has a devout following of his own with fans who empathize with his past and present struggles.

They also connect with his humorous outlook on the human condition, one video at a time. His insights about growing up gay in a conservative community surely help younger fans in his former situation.

“Gen Z is the most queer generation we’ve ever had,” he said.

Thornton’s videos often use a “splash of auto-tune,” which has become his trademark sound. It has found the perfect pitch for him to resonate with viewers. (Watch a video at the online version of this column.)

“It was just a weird afterthought,” he said. “I didn’t put much thought into it at all.”

Within the first week of his new TikTok presence, he had already attracted 100,000 followers. Even Jesus would be impressed.

“At that time, people just liked seeing a friendly face laughing and saying relatable things. Thanks COVID," Thornton said with a laugh.

Thornton shares his stories from the road, as well as from the prism of being a younger gay man in America the Bigoted. Yet he does this with laughter, poignancy and insightful personal stories. He shares pain through humor, as most comedians do. He laughs at himself. He also laughs at life’s absurdities.

“It’s who I am. I laugh as I talk,” he said.

Thornton’s comedic flair is what first tapped me on the shoulder after watching his videos and listening to his podcast, “This Ends in Paris.” But it’s his candid revelations that touch my soul and provoke my own self-reflections afterward, often with a splash of poignancy.

His current podcast explores his ongoing real-life experiences, including relationship problems that affect everyone else. Professionally, he’s flourishing. Personally, he’s floundering. His podcast and standup shows are the familiar bridges between these two realities.

“I’m working through some super profound things right now,” Thornton said.

Somehow he has avoided being the target of internet haters and the backlash of social commentaries in our politically divided states of America. This includes more than 15 years of standup comedy performances and living his life mostly on the road, away from his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I don’t know how I’ve avoided any negative comments,” Thornton said modestly. “I just let it rip. That’s one of the requirements for being a standup comedian.”

This year’s ticket sales have doubled in number compared to last year’s shows. Thornton is young enough to fully enjoy it and old enough to deeply appreciate it.

“I just can’t believe it’s still going, and going so well,” he said. “I’m in awe of all of this success.”

Thornton, an accomplished filmmaker and photographer, frames much of his comedic commentary with the time-stamped phrase, “It was the '90's!” One of his recent Instagram reels begins with “White people in Indiana” and Hoosiers’ culinary simplicity with a can of green beans.

He needles people but he rarely draws blood. It’s part of his comedic genius. His fans, including me, adore him for it.

“If any of this success happened when I was 25, I would have become a different person,” he said. “These days I simply feel like I’m doing some good in the world.”