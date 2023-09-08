The final and fatal decision of 14-year-old K'Mari Mack is similar to what many of us did as teenagers. We made mistakes. We did foolish things. We disobeyed orders. We felt invincible.

The only difference is that we survived those brash, reckless and impulsive decisions without drowning in our youthfulness. This is what happened to Mack, who drowned Monday in Lake Michigan near Jeorse Park in East Chicago. He didn’t survive the rip currents of adolescence.

The East Chicago teen was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled out of the lake, where he jumped off the breakwall with friends, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR stated in a release. “(Mack) began to struggle in the water before disappearing below the surface."

How many of us as teens disappeared below the surface of adult supervision to do risky things that endangered our health or life? I can instantly recall a handful of incidents from my youth that could have gone sideways if I wasn’t rescued by luck, fate or outside assistance.

When I was 18, I went for a nighttime joyride with two friends through the Miller section of Gary, near the lakefront where the streets are hilly and curvy. We labeled that neighborhood “the circuit” and acted as if it was a makeshift racetrack. We drove our car as fast as possible at every hairpin turn, gunning the gas pedal, then jamming the brakes.

At one turn on the side of a hill, my friend Mark tested his impressive driving skills as the three of us sat in the front panel seat of his car. We slid back and forth like we were riding a Tilt-a-Whirl at a carnival. Sharp to the left, then sharp to the right, we were three knuckleheads bouncing back and forth like a pendulum balls game.

And then, in a split second, our car skidded out of control and into a wooded area of trees. Mark attempted to dodge the trees as his car ripped through the woods. He hit the brakes. I grabbed the dashboard. We came to an abrupt stop as the car engine whined.

The three of us looked around at the scene. We somehow missed every tree. We looked at each other with shock on our faces. And then we did what most teenage boys might do in that situation. We laughed. We laughed hard. We laughed as if we had just defied death. Because we possibly did.

Without a doubt, we were under the influence of youth. We were fearless. We felt invincible. We navigated our car out of the woods and we kept joyriding. Music turned up. Windows rolled down. Intoxicated by our own laughter. It was quintessential teenage behavior.

Looking back, we could have easily been killed or injured if our car struck a tree or rolled over. We may not have been found by anyone for hours. We lucked out. We survived our own adolescence.

Mack, who would be entering high school, wasn’t as lucky or as fortunate. He got caught in a deadly undercurrent of being a teenager, possibly from peer pressure or boldness or feckless abandon. Or maybe just in the name of fun.

It cost him his life.

Mack’s manner of death was ruled an accident caused by asphyxia due to drowning. One second he was likely having fun with friends. The next second he was underwater, unresponsive, then dead. Poof. Gone.

“Sometimes when we’re little kids we do silly things. But we never expect it to turn into tragedy,” Mary Schones, of the East Chicago Public Library, told NBC-5 Chicago. “It’s just a terrible accident.”

Just imagine how many terrible accidents you somehow escaped, for whatever reason. Many of us have dodged a landscape of dangerous trees, figuratively speaking, throughout our youth. At the time, we didn’t realize our luck or good fortune. We just put ourselves back in gear and sped away to the next adventure.

If Mack didn’t drown, he would have someday boasted about the time on Labor Day, 2023, when he and his friends daringly jumped from the breakwall into the lake. Or he would have forgotten about it entirely, just as most of us have forgotten all those incidents that could have killed us. Only in hindsight we chalk it up as a distant memory, not as a premature eulogy.

Our life jacket of adulthood kept us buoyed amid riptides of deadly outcomes. We may wonder about all the future dangers that could take our life. But we don’t wonder enough about all the past escapades that should float to the surface after an incident such as Mack’s death.

Most of us have thoughtlessly jumped from the breakwall of common sense into dangerous situations without thinking twice about the consequences. And we survived.

Unlike the rest of us, Mack will never be able to look back and question his deadly decision.