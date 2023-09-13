I owe an apology to the family and loved ones of K'Mari Mack, the 14-year-old East Chicago boy who drowned in Lake Michigan near Jeorse Park on Labor Day.

In a previous column, I wrote about this tragedy to illustrate a bigger picture about the perils of adolescence. Many of us could have met a similar fate during our youth, unable to survive childhood for so many reasons. Readers who didn’t experience the impactful loss of Mack’s death agreed with the broader topic I explored.

“Jerry, this sad situation was begging for an article. Thank you from a fellow knucklehead who has survived for 69 years,” wrote Michael D., of Cedar Lake.

“Your column on K’Mari Mack should be required reading for those (too many) of us who are too quick to judge others’ decisions by their outcomes,” Mike G. wrote.

What I failed to recognize is the pain and hurt that this broad-topic column could have caused anyone who knew Mack, a boy who lost his life in an accident.

“How dare you use this boy’s death to make a point about the rip currents of adolescence,” one reader wrote to me. “We are hurting. We are in pain.”

She is right. My previous column lacked the tact and sensitivity that typically laces through my work, often to a fault. Through the years, I’m accused more of melodrama than callousness. In my column about K’Mari, I addressed a generational topic without showing any empathy for the boy’s grieving family.

I apologize for this mistake.

For the past 25 years, I’ve written columns about too many drownings in Lake Michigan. I should have known better in regard to the victims’ survivors. They’re stunned. They’re mourning. They’re processing what just happened. With the death of a child, they will be processing it for the rest of their lives.

I addressed a similar issue in my Monday column about a Valparaiso woman who lost her husband while on vacation out of state. One minute, he left their hotel room to get breakfast, the next minute he was dead from a sudden and unexpected health crisis. “Just like that, he was gone,” his wife told me.

K’Mari’s family is grappling with the same immediate loss. My previous column failed to acknowledge this and failed to pay proper respects. I’ve interviewed hundreds of parents who’ve had to bury their child. I’ve attended funerals with caskets the size of babies. I’ve written about candlelight vigils and balloon release celebrations for children killed by various causes of death.

I didn’t consider this intimate, personal and devastating sense of loss for K’Mari, who was loved by so many people, according to readers who contacted me.

“I was one of his seventh-grade teachers and found him to be a very personable, respectful and bright young man,” wrote Reggie T.

“Keep in mind the trauma it's caused all the other kids who were there, to witness their friend endure this accident. My kids are hurt and distraught by this. They were there,” another reader told me.

I also heard from people who lost a friend during their childhood. They’ve never forgotten that moment, that gut-punch to their soul, that sense of loss as a kid.

“I was just a teenager,” Sam Y. said. “My friend, Tommy, drowned in a lake while on summer vacation. He never came home. He never returned to school. He never graduated with our class or went to college or got married. I had never dealt with grief or loss before that. I remember it like it was last week.”

K’Mari’s friends will likely feel the same way as they become adults. What happened on Labor Day, 2023, will never escape them.

Other readers instantly recalled similar experiences from their youth that could have led to their death or a friend’s death.

“This article just wrapped itself right around me,” Tom H. wrote. “I'm truly lucky to be alive.”

This was the intent of my previous column, an appreciation for all of us who survived the potential dangers of adolescence and accidents. I didn’t intend to cause further hurt or pain for K’Mari’s loved ones. I’m sorry if I did.

Polarizing reader responses

My column last month on Indiana House Enrolled Act 1608 prompted responses from readers who couldn’t be any more politically opposed. And both sides are convinced the other side is “clueless to what America is all about,” as one reader told me.

I questioned the intention of this new bill, which includes a requirement for public and charter schools to notify — in writing — at least one parent of a student regarding any requests the child makes to change their name, pronoun, title or wording to identify themself.

“Indiana legislators, at least those who voted for the act, have no business interfering with such parent-child relationships on such delicate matters, no matter how their view what they think is their exalted view of the powers of the State Legislature,” John B. wrote. “While this may be difficult for some to understand, it was my first reaction to your justly blowing holes in the Indiana Legislatures' work.”

Other readers adamantly disagreed.

“Looks like you’re running for office on the ‘we'll save you from whatever it is those damn Republicans are doing to your Democratic Party ticket,’” Robert S. wrote. “Do a little research before jumping on the bash conservatives band wagon.”

