Christopher Schweitzer walked with a new sense of confidence to the courtroom podium.

He revealed a casual nonchalance when speaking to Lake Superior Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan.

“At first I didn’t really believe in the program. But I’ve lost everything,” he told her. “I can either keep getting high and druggin’ again, then go back to jail, or I can suck it up and do the right thing."

Schweitzer, a Schererville resident, currently lives at the Kimbrough work program center, a residential correctional facility near the Lake County Jail in Crown Point. The program offers local courts a sentencing alternative and residential services for male and female nonviolent felony offenders.

“I’m so used to doing time, it doesn’t really bother me at this point,” Schweitzer told the magistrate. “I’m doing what I have to do to stay clean. I’m sick of living like that.”

He has to bicycle everywhere he needs to be, including to two jobs that he’s trying to hold down, at a gym and a restaurant.

“I’ve seen you on your bike,” Sullivan told him.

“You have?” he asked, chuckling that she noticed him hustling to work.

“I couldn’t figure out why I kept screwing up. And then I realized I was self-medicating to avoid the inevitable - starting my life over,” Schweitzer said.

Welcome back to the new Lake County Criminal Division Drug Court, serving offenders who have committed felony crimes as a result of severe addiction. Alcohol, pills, cocaine, meth, PCP - you name it, it's been used or abused by the drug court’s hand-picked clients — addicts who are in recovery.

Not all of them will make it through the program successfully. Some will return to old habits, old lifestyles, old excuses.

Today’s column is the third in a series on this new problem-solving court inside the Lake County government complex in Crown Point. (Read the first two columns at NWI.com by searching for drug court.)

“You’ve got a lot of incentive,” Sullivan told Schweitzer.

If he screws up again and regresses in this program, he could face many years behind bars. He’s currently on Phase 1 of the program, staying at Kimbrough and its work release opportunities. Phase 2 involves GPS electronic monitoring. He is actively attending meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, and he meets with a therapist on a weekly basis.

“I’m 45. If I don’t bite the bullet now, I may never get out of this lifestyle,” Schweitzer told me in the hallway after the court hearing.

As fellow participants chatted nearby - they meet here every two weeks - Schweitzer shared his regrets with me, and his hopes. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

“I need to be held accountable,” he said. “I can do this.”

Not all drug court participants are able to complete the rigorous program. On Friday, two clients were transported to the courtroom from the county jail, dressed in drab-gray jail garb and shackles. It was an ominous clue to their fate a few minutes later.

“We’re going to proceed with sentencing today,” Sullivan told one of the inmates.

He was expelled from the program for numerous violations including the altering of a drug test sample, testing positive for alcohol, and being located “out of bounds” while monitored.

“I wish you the best of luck, sincerely,” Sullivan told him.

The offender didn’t have much to say. He simply lowered his head and walked out of the courtroom escorted by a bailiff.

Drug court team members include judiciary officials as well as representatives from community corrections, adult probation, the public defender’s office, the prosecutor’s office, peer recovery specialists, treatment providers and community members. Their collective goal is to reroute offenders’ dangerous habits, enhance public safety and, literally, save lives.

“Who’s had a support team like this in your life? Raise your hand,” Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas asked participants at a previous hearing.

No one did.

“You are fighting for control of the wheel with me and this crew. If you do, you’ll be back in prison,” Cappas said sternly.

Drug court candidates must undergo clinical evaluations and be found to have a diagnosis for substance use and/or alcohol use disorder. Priority in program placement is given to individuals who are at moderate and high risk of re-offending, according to the Indiana Risk Assessment Screen.

“If you can make some payments, we’d love to see that,” Sullivan told participants on Friday.

Guillermo Gonzalez has two jobs, at a Jiffy Lube and house rehabilitation with a relative. Sullivan offered him words of caution regarding who he spends time with, reflecting a common mantra with recovering addicts: “change your friends.”

“I want to talk to you about temptation,” Sullivan told him. “Are you tempted with things that tempt you?”

“Um no. My mind is a lot clearer,” Guillermo replied. “I’m 30, so I’m kind of getting old.”

Sullivan didn’t hesitate to respond.

“You’re saying that to a 63-year-old,” she said.

Everyone chuckled.

Other participants spoke just briefly with Sullivan, sharing updates of their progress or struggles. Kristy Garcia, of Hammond, who I profiled in a previous column, recently went on a trip to Chicago and Navy Pier.

“I went on a Ferris wheel by myself,” she said.

Garcia just celebrated one year of sobriety, a momentous milestone for anyone in recovery, with or without drug court assistance. Everyone in the courtroom applauded.

“Congratulations,” Sullivan told her.

Research shows the more praise the better with recovering addicts.

“Though that's a tough sell in the corrections departments,” said Kellie Bittorf, executive director of Lake County Community Corrections.

Schweitzer basked in any praise and reaffirmation he could get from the magistrate and drug court team members.

“This is the first time I’ve been sober this long in years,” he told Sullivan. “I hope I keep progressing and moving forward. It feels good to do the right thing, finally. Now that I’m actually doing it, it’s working.”

