Today’s column is the second in a series on the new “problem-solving” court within Lake County Criminal Division 4, serving offenders who have committed felony crimes as a result of severe addiction.

Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas bristled in his seat from behind the courtroom bench.

“Look, I’m the captain of this ship. This is the crew. We’re all here to help steer you through your addiction and recovery,” he told a young man standing at the podium in front of him.

“You are fighting for control of the wheel with me and this crew. If you do, you’ll be back in prison,” Cappas said sternly.

The man is a participant of the new Lake County Criminal Division Drug Court, which serves offenders who have committed felony crimes as a result of severe addiction. Despite a dedicated staff representing several offices, not all of the recovering addicts will make it through this program. Some will return to their old habits, promises, excuses and rationalizations.

“How are you going to break this pattern of yours?” Cappas asked the man.

The man said nothing with conviction. Cappas got more agitated.

“You’re saying all the same textbook crap that I hear when I ask this question,” he said sharply. “What are you doing to break your pattern? Answer me that. Otherwise, you’re like a leaf blowing in the wind.”

Cappas asked his drug court staff for any insights or words of encouragement. No one had anything significant to offer.

“I don’t know what else to say to you,” Cappas told the man.

Cappas did his best to end the exchange on a high note. He even referenced step three — turn your life over to a higher power — of the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-step program.

“The higher power could be this drug court program," he suggested.

Miracles here typically first come with a trip through hell for most participants. Many of them spent several years searching for salvation at the bottom of a bottle or escaping demons through their next hit. Here, they’re seeking redemption by becoming reborn recoverers.

“They want to become a new creation, like it says in the Bible, Corinthians 5:17,” said Mike Van Beek, a volunteer staff member who helped organize this new drug court.

The passage, from Paul's second letter to the believers in Corinth, is one of the Bible's better-known ones: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Van Beek, who lives in Cedar Lake, meets with the participants in a separate room within Cappas’ courtroom before they give status updates to the judge. Van Beek checks in with each participant. He hears their progress or setbacks. He gives hugs. He gives hope.

“In Cook County, we didn’t have this kind of court,” he told me as the participants waited their turn. “We didn’t have all these professionals advocating for offenders and for their future. It’s special here. They care. We care.”

Drug court team members include representatives from community corrections, adult probation, the public defender’s office, the prosecutor’s office, a peer recovery specialist, treatment providers and community members. Their larger goal is to enhance public safety by transforming felonious addicts into constructive members of our community. This court’s success can directly affect the Region’s public safety, one recovering user at a time.

“These clients can accomplish so much for themselves on the other side of this,” Van Beek said.

Every two weeks, Cappas and his staff meet with participants in the judge’s second-floor courtroom in the Lake County government complex in Crown Point. It’s a softer tone than I’ve witnessed in most other courtrooms. It’s also a confessional at times.

“I don’t want to die. My family needs me,” a female participant told the judge.

I heard this refrain from many of them.

“I’m the glue to my family,” one man told me in the hallway. “I need to get my life back on track.”

Don’t rush to judgment about these people. Not all of them fit our convenient stereotypes about addicts.

This man is a graduate of the esteemed Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. He is trying to pick up the pieces from his fractured life and paste them together with a new business plan.

“I didn’t plan for this life,” he told me. “Everything was going in the right direction and then …”

And then addiction carjacked his plans, tossed him in the trunk and sped away.

Drug court candidates must undergo clinical evaluations and be found to have a diagnosis for substance use or alcohol use disorder. Priority in program placement is given to individuals who are at moderate and high risk of re-offending, according to the Indiana Risk Assessment Screen.

There are four phases of drug court, and the first is the most restrictive. The length of each phase depends on individual progress, with the maximum length in the program 18 months depending on charges, sentencing and other factors. (Read the first column in this series at NWI.com with a search for my name.)

“I still get nervous when I’m standing here,” a female participant told the judge.

She showed noticeable progress the previous two weeks, so she was allowed to spin a colorful wheel for various incentive prizes. Click, click, click, she won a home pass. And a round of applause from the staff. Such praise goes a long way for someone who may not have been sincerely praised for years.

“Research shows the more praise the better, though that's a tough sell in the corrections departments,” said Kellie Bittorf, executive director of Lake County Community Corrections.

If there are concerns about a participant’s lack of progress or a disappointing setback, a violation will be discussed. Such as increased supervision or treatment adjustments. The man who attempted to take control of the drug court ship, according to the judge, was ordered to undergo Moral Reconation Therapy, or MRT, a systematic cognitive-behavioral counseling program for clients who misuse substances.

“You have everything it takes to succeed here, but you have to start making it work,” Cappas said.

The man walked back to his seat and hung his head.