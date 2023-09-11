A moment changes everything.

“Just like that, he's gone,” Tayell Leftridge told me just after her husband’s death.

Last month, Leftridge and her husband, Jamie, visited their son in Tennessee. Her husband collapsed in a hotel lobby while getting breakfast. Unconscious but breathing, he woke up unaware of his whereabouts. Emergency responders placed him into an ambulance, where he suffered a seizure. Shortly after arriving in a hospital he stopped breathing. Jamie Leftridge could not be revived.

“This was sudden and unexpected,” his wife told her Facebook friends. “I never saw him to say good morning or I love you.”

Life is a tapestry of moments woven together through years of otherwise unremarkable days. Most of our days are filled with mundane, predictable and largely forgettable tasks. And then it all gets tossed upside down in the flash of a second. We look back wishing we could relive those unremarkable yet remarkably content days.

A moment changes everything. This is what Tayell Leftridge is experiencing.

“You never know how much you really love someone until they are taken away from you. My heart is in pieces. I will never recover,” she said. “If I had the choice right now, I would choose James over anything else in this world.”

They got on each other's nerves. They made each other mad. They both felt like they could get more love from each other, and that they could appreciate each other more. In other words, they were deeply in love. And all that comes with it.

“We deserved more time. This is just not fair. It's not right,” she told friends.

Just after Jamie’s death, his wife held his hand one last time.

“This time you didn't hold mine back,” she said.

There were no more jokes. No more smooches. No more exchanges of “I love you.” Death has a way of shutting a door we never knew existed.

“If I had known, I would have hugged you tighter. Told you I loved you one more time so you would know without a doubt that I loved you. I would have stayed up all night laughing and digging at each other as we often did. There would have been pillow talk. I would have rubbed your achy leg or back,” Tayell said.

I met Jamie only a couple of times. We exchanged only smiles and fist bumps. His family operates Enamele Soul to Soul BBQ and Cuisine, a pop-up food vendor and caterer based in Valparaiso. “Let us feed your soul,” its webpage tells customers.

The Leftridge family fed my soul a few times since I first stumbled onto their food booth this summer at a festival in downtown Valparaiso. Their honey barbecued chicken enticed me. Their corn pudding converted me.

After my first visit, I made a video and shared it on my social media sites. The next time I returned to their booth, James gave me an appreciative smile and fist bump as his son took my order and his wife prepared my meal.

The experience reminded me of my family’s food vendor booths and catering trucks. I shared this with Tayell as I ordered a second meal to eat later that day. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

“The only thing I miss about my family business is working together with my family every day,” I told Tayell, who shared a megawatt smile as she watched her family in action.

Her smile has been dimmed since her husband’s death.

“He did know his time was near,” she said.

Jamie suffered from a back injury, cervical spine fusion, diabetes, a previous heart attack and other health problems. He suffered in silence, as many men do.

“He had no clue that blood clots would make it to his heart and lungs, and it would take him away,” his wife said.

He kept telling her that his time in life may be short. She kept telling him that God promised them a long life together.

“Evidently, God felt that was no longer a viable option,” she said.

When Tayell returned home from Tennessee, she expected to be immediately overwhelmed by grief and despair as soon as she walked through the door. But the reality was that it felt like her husband was simply away with their sons or visiting family in Indianapolis.

“I know he's no longer here but I am expecting him to show up any minute,” she said.

That moment will never walk though the door. Her husband’s funeral took place Saturday in Indianapolis. (Friends and loved ones opened a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses, at https://gofund.me/84455c2a.)

“I miss your laughter. I watch videos over and over just to hear it,” Tayell said after his funeral.

This is the silver lining to living in the digital age. We have the ability to capture moments that once upon a time took place only once. This is why I often drift away at family gatherings, private exchanges or public events. I have one foot in the present, another foot in the future, because all of this will immediately be our past.

Some moments can be relived endless times. Other moments are captured only by memory, especially the painful ones. We forget this truth until this kind of moment intrudes on our life, our plans and our promises.

“Every moment is precious,” Tayell said. “Love, hug and kiss those you love. Time is way too short.”

Like I said, a moment changes everything.