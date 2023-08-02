The old man was there every time I bicycled past his home.

He sat at a little table near a side door, just a few feet away from his driveway.

He lived on Campbell Street in Valparaiso, directly on my bike route heading downtown. I always pedaled downhill along the sidewalk near his home. Our wordless exchanges lasted only a couple of seconds.

He’d wave to me. I’d wave back. This happened dozens, maybe hundreds of times through the years. I didn’t think much of it. Friendly neighbors saying hello although he had no idea where I lived, just a few blocks away.

His gentle wave was always a little perk during my ride.

Every so often I thought about stopping to actually say hello or introduce myself. I never did. A couple of years ago, I first thought about stopping to chat with the old man for a newspaper column. I wondered what he was thinking while sitting outside his door and watching the wheels go 'round and 'round.

I never saw him reading a book or using a phone or eating dinner. Occasionally I noticed his wife sitting next to him. I knew nothing about them. Just another old couple outside their home as life swirled around them.

I figured that the old man must have waved to most everyone who passed by his home. Bicyclists. Walkers. Runners. Kids playing on the sidewalk. Dog owners on strolls. That’s a lot of waving, I figured.

Still, I never stopped to ask him. I didn’t want to bother him. I didn’t want to take the time.

Sometime late last year, I stopped seeing the old man outside his home. At first, I thought maybe he was sick on those days. Or maybe it was too cold outside. I walked, jogged or pedaled by without getting any waves.

Weeks passed by, then months. No sign of him. The only sign I noticed was the one posted in his lawn by a Realtor. I remember seeing glimpses of another sign for an estate sale. But, like I said, I’m biking downhill at a fast speed. Maybe I was wrong.

Last week I again pedaled past the man’s home. This time I stopped to check on things. No table. No chairs. No old couple. No nothing. I pulled out my phone and recorded a video of me bicycling past his home while sharing my thoughts.

“I hope he moved. I think he died. I’m not sure,” I said in the video, which I shared on my social media sites. “I should have talked to him. I should have written about him.” (Watch the video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

The video quickly racked up a couple thousand views with comments from readers about other older people who were with us just a few weeks or months ago. And then, seemingly gone for good.

After I posted that video, I forgot about it until the next day. And then this unexpected comment waved me down.

“That was my father,” a woman wrote.

“He would sit for hours and watch everyone pass by. If they stopped, he was a great storyteller. People would always come back and spend time with him," Kay Olson wrote. "Seeing this (video) is so heartfelt. He touched a lot of people and loved every minute. He's smiling.”

This is when I learned the old man’s name - Curtis Ephraim Drummond, Sr.

I also learned he died last year on Nov. 9, just two days before Veterans Day. Drummond was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the South Pacific during World War II. He was 96.

If I had introduced myself at some point through the years, I would have probably written about Drummond for a Veterans Day column. Instead, I chose to keep pedaling. Every time.

I’m mad at myself for being so selfish with my time and for not choosing to chat with someone who waved at me dozens of times every year.

“He was always out there,” his daughter told me. “He loved everybody and loved to share stories. When we had the estate sale, so many of his neighbors told the people that handled the sale how he touched their life with a wave and a story."

I asked his daughter if she would mind me writing a column about her father and my regret of not introducing myself to him.

“It would be a great tribute to him,” Olson replied.

I wondered if Drummond’s wife, Dorothy, would talk with me about her late husband of 74 years.

“My mom died within the next month,” Olson said. “They lived in that house until the end.”

This past Sunday, I biked past their house once again, this time knowing what happened to the couple.

Drummond, an Alabama native, was a maintenance foreman at U.S. Steel for 33 years. He also was a member of the Hebron Masonic Lodge, the Shriner Orak Temple, and the American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso, his obit states.

He lived such a full life. And yet, all I knew were his waves. Many of us will likely be in his situation someday, waving at strangers and excited to share our life stories. But only if they slow down just enough to connect with us, like I should have done with Drummond.

After I biked past Drummond’s home Sunday, I bumped into a social media friend who was running through my neighborhood as she trained for an upcoming marathon.

“I took your advice,” she told me.

After watching my video, she made it a point to take a break during her run to talk with people along her route. I heard similar reactions from other social media readers.

“It’s like that old man is still waving at us,” one of them told me.

I’m waving back with this column.