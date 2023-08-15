Patti Walters is one of dozens of readers who contacted me in response to my column about an old man in my neighborhood who waved to passersby from his porch every day.

Her email to me, however, mentioned a distinct detail that stopped me in my tracks, something I should have done with that old man as I bicycled past his home hundreds of times.

“The man in the article is my dad,” Walters wrote.

Curtis Drummond was a 96-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who anchored himself to a little table outside his Valparaiso home as he watched the wheels go round and round every day. He died Nov. 9, 2022.

“He was a people person who loved saying hi and waving to people as they went by. If they had the time, he’d share a story,” Walters wrote.

I never had the time, or so I told myself. I never stopped to chat. I regretted this after I learned about his death, sharing my feelings in my Aug. 6 column.

Many of us will likely be in his situation someday, waving at strangers and excited to share our life stories. But only if they slow down just enough to connect with us, like I should have done with Drummond, I wrote.

“Thank you for sharing your story. It is a beautiful tribute to him,” his daughter wrote to me. “A small act of kindness does make a difference. I hope it helps others to reach out and show kindness.”

My mistake resonated with others, according to readers who contacted me.

“I will try and remind myself of your article during those times when I think my time is more important than someone else's,” Mary Kopil wrote.

“Sometimes we get so involved in our own lives that we don't take the time to do things we probably should. We put them off thinking that we will do them someday. The problem is that someday never comes,” she wrote. “Anyway, I just wanted you to know that your article affected me.”

Other readers shared their own experiences, and their own regrets.

“Mr. Davich, I just read your column in the Sioux City Journal, finishing with tears in my eyes,” Jim George wrote. “We can all think of someone we should have visited, maybe in a nursing home, but didn’t.”

Greg Yovich often rides his motorcycle to work in Michigan City. Due to road construction last year, he had to take a different route to get home.

“I noticed an older couple sitting outside their garage and, as I passed by, I could swear he waved at me. It kind of caught me off guard but he did it every time I rode by,” Yovich wrote.

He began honking his horn and waving back to the old couple.

“This has gone on for over a year. I always tell myself one of these days I'm going to stop by and say hi,” he said.

What that older man doesn't know is that the first time he waved to that stranger on the motorcycle, Yovich had a bad day at work.

“His simple gesture made me smile and forget the problems of the day,” Yovich wrote. “Your story has now reminded me that I have to stop and thank him for the uplifting wave. Thank you for the nudge to say hello.”

Some of us need a gentle nudge to do the right thing. For me, it apparently takes someone’s death. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

“Don't beat yourself up too much,” Bill F. wrote. “Life is a learning experience. If it should happen again, I'm sure you'll stop.”

I’d like to think so. But despite how I earn a living, actions mean more than words.

“Thank you for filling in the blanks for me and many others who wondered about what happened to the sweet older couple, God rest their souls,” Susan L. wrote via email.

Drummond’s wife died within a month after he did.

“I was curious how the older couple was doing this past spring. Then, in the last couple of weeks, I saw the house looked empty and was for sale,” Susan L. wrote. “Little did I know they passed away in late fall/early winter of 2022. I never did see the estate sale sign.”

She was one of many neighbors who stopped to talk with Drummond.

“He had an older model car in the garage that on nice days he would have on the driveway. He was quite proud of it and took very good care of it,” she said.

It seems many of us know older-model neighbors who park themselves in conspicuous places as a way to stay connected with society. Maybe they’re lonely. Maybe they’re bored. Or maybe they simply want to say hello to strangers who don’t have the time for anything more.

Thanks to Mr. Drummond, maybe those hurried strangers will begin waving back and stopping to say hello.

‘Eight days a week’

“Hi Jerry, it seems like your column appears in The Times eight days a week, but can you please remind me what days of the week it is actually published? Thank you! Margaret from Hobart”

Margaret, my columns run five days a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays, and either Tuesday or Thursday. You can find more of my work, including new videos, on my socials including Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Threads, Twitter and now TikTok. Thank you for asking. And for reading.

